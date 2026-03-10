Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 10 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Trained activist jurors let guilty walk free; FBI dragnet was huge; Trump denies Biden executive privilege: In recent months, especially, we’ve discussed numerous examples of our judicial system being exploited and taken down from within, by activist judges and attorneys at every level and also by partisan grand juries and jury pools in heavily “blue” areas. But there’s yet another way it’s being manipulated, and this one is from the outside.

Enter the Freedom Trainers, sponsored by the Soros-funded group Community Change. They describe themselves as a “loose network of trainers teaching collective noncooperation.” This group formed in late 2024 when its leaders started dreading the likelihood of Trump’s re-election. It says this on their website: “Before Donald Trump’s election, an informal group of trainers --- MANY WITH EXPERIENCE WORKING UNDER AUTHORITARIAN REGIMES [emphasis ours] --- began asking a sobering question: what would people need if he won?” Read more—→

The Huckabee Post is looking for 178 177 readers to become paid subscribers before the end of the month. If you can afford to do so, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your financial support helps the entire Huckabee Post team. And if you already are a paid subscriber, thank you!

Upgrade to Paid

Here’s today’s Fox News page for continually-updated news on Operation Epic Fury in Iran…

And the page for bulletins from Breitbart.com.

Among the latest major developments:

The identity of the 7th US service member killed in the action against Iran has been released. It was Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Kentucky, who died Sunday after being wounded during a March 1 attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. We salute Sgt. Pennington for his heroism and sacrifice, and offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family. You can read more at this link about this extraordinary young man whom one of his teachers described as “the quintessential all-American.”

President Trump said he’s not happy with Iran’s choice of the Ayatollah’s son as its new Supreme Leader, saying, “I don’t believe he can live in peace.” Ironically, there’s some question as to whether he’s living at all, since Iran admitted he was injured in an Israeli strike, and they made do with a photo of him at his swearing-in ceremony. Some are even speculating that he may already be dead, and Iran is just claiming he’s the new leader to throw Israel off the track of who’s really running the regime. Or maybe they’re just inaugurating already-dead guys to save time.

Trump warned Iran on Truth Social that if the regime or its proxies try to block the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, the US will strike “TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated.”

Between that and Trump’s earlier assurances that Operation Epic Fury was ahead of schedule and would soon be completed, the stock market rebounded and oil prices dropped from their previous spike. Some commenters pointed out the irony of Democrats attacking Trump because gas temporarily jumped to over $3 a gallon when it got up to over $5 a gallon under Biden, and the environmentalists thought that wasn’t high enough. But if they like paying over $5 a gallon, they can always move to California.

At the press conference, Trump reminded the press, “On the very first day I came down the escalator in 2015, I said, ‘I will stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons’ — and all I’m doing is keeping my promise.” We suppose that’s so rare in politics that the reporters didn’t recognize it.

In welcome news, the Australian government has extended protection to five members of the Iranian women’s soccer team who are in the nation for a series of games, and other members may receive protection if they request it.

It all started after the death of the Ayatollah, when some of the team members remained silent and didn’t sing during Iran’s national anthem. It was interpreted as a silent protest of the tyrannical regime, and they were accused of being traitors. They sang at the next games, but sources claim it was because their lives were threatened. It was feared that they would be killed if they returned to Iran.

Fortunately, thanks to public pressure and President Trump (who urged Australia’s prime minister to grant them asylum, or else the US would), the Australian government extended protection to them and five have accepted so far.

This is an excellent article about this tense situation by Nina Bookout at the Victory Girls Blog. She notes that March 8th was “International Women’s Day,” yet no prominent feminists spoke up to demand protection for these brave women.

Photo: MSN.com

Monday, President Trump spoke to a conference of Republicans in Miami. There were too many interesting quotes to repeat them all here, but Ward Clark at Redstate has a good compilation, complete with video clips and a link to a full transcript.

One major story: Trump repeated, as he stated on Truth Social, that he would not sign any other legislation until the Senate passed the SAVE Act to require voter ID and proof of citizenship to register to vote. He added, “AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION.” He also suggested that they rename it the “SAVE America Act” to force Democrats to oppose saving America. We have a feeling they’d be willing to do that.

Because passing it through the Senate will require Majority Leader John Thune to put some starch in his shorts and force a real talking filibuster on the Democrats, this is a good primer on how that would work.

Trump’s arrest of Nicolas Maduro and his smashing of Iran’s oppressive government has filled Cubans with hope that he will topple their communist tyrants next. It’s something he’s broadly hinted will be happening very soon. That’s emboldened Cubans (who are fed up with having no rights, no food, no gas and no electricity) to take to the streets by the thousands, banging pots and pans; chanting “Down with communism” and “Save us, Trump;” and demanding the end of the oppressive regime which routinely beats and imprisons anyone who criticizes it.

One Cuban-American writer on X posted photos of her sister’s bruised and swollen face, showing how she was beaten in Cuba for protesting the government and jailed, then let out after a couple of days only because the jails were too overcrowded with other protesters.

(NOTE to whining leftists: This is what actual oppression and lack of free speech looks like.)

Trump put Secretary of State Marco Rubio in charge of negotiations with Cuba. He alsotold Cubans who want to go back that they’ll soon be able to do so without his permission, saying that they’ll have to “wait a couple of weeks. They want a deal so badly, you have no idea.”

Instapundit has some more background and details on Cuba that are worth a look.

We’ve warned readers for years not to put too much stock in polls, especially polls taken months before an election. But since the Democrats think polls show they’re going to enjoy a blue wave in November, it might be kind of fun to throw some cold, blue toilet water on their hopes. Here are the results of a few recent polls…

This NBC poll found that despite relentless criticism and attacks, President Trump is still more popular than Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, AOC or Stephen Colbert. Then again, there are YouTube videos about quilting that are more popular than Stephen Colbert.

Also, while neither party is very popular, the Republicans’ net favorability is 8 points higher than the Democrats’, and even ICE’s net favorability is four points higher than the Democrats’. In fact, the only thing in the poll that was more unpopular than the Democrats was Iran.

Finally, as for the wishful thinking that the attack on Iran is fracturing the MAGA coalition, a CNN poll found that Trump’s approval rating among Republicans has grown to 86% since it started. At the same point in their second terms, the approval ratings for Bush and Obama among their bases were 77% each.

As if the GOP House majority weren’t narrow enough, California Rep. Kevin Kiley announced that he’s becoming an Independent now. He planned to run as an Independent in November due to the hostile conditions for sanity in California, but this will leave the Republicans with just a one-vote majority until a special election in Georgia this week adds one vote back. Let’s hope he at least votes with the Republicans who brought him there.

Is anyone else old enough to remember how gleefully the media mocked Sarah Palin for suggesting that government health care would lead to “death panels” deciding who gets to live or die? Well, Canada created a government-run assisted suicide program, and it’s now responsible for one out of every 20 deaths in Canada. Some people are alarmed at how fast suicides are approved, or the flimsy rationale for some of them. Why? It’s not like you weren’t warned.

More bad news for Canada: Thanks to its leftist judges, even more Canadians may soon be feeling suicidal as their nation is overrun with Third World refugees bankrupting them.

Further Proof that Democrats love overpaying for gas: After blocking President Trump from refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve that Biden depleted when oil was $29 a barrel, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is now demanding that Trump refill it after oil spiked to over $100 a barrel.

The Daily Caller reports that the city council in the historic town of Winchester, Virginia, has done away with reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. They decided it was just unnecessary, “performative” pageantry. We would wager that a lot of what’s said at meetings of that particular city council is unnecessary, performative pageantry, but not the Pledge of Allegiance.

Set Your DVRs: CNN will be taking a break from broadcasting Iranian propaganda to warn us that the biggest threat to America is...(wait for it)...“Christian nationalism!” We can’t wait for Paramount to turn CNN into an ‘80s music video channel.

Some good news from a court for a change: The Montgomery County Public School District in Maryland has been ordered to pay $1.5 million in damages to parents after forcing their children to read storybooks with homosexual and transgender themes.

RELATED: It was reported that the main character in the new Pixar movie “Hoppers” was originally queer, but the studio ordered a script rewrite. The movie has a female protagonist who is an environmental activist, but that wasn’t woke enough: the writers had to make her a lesbian, too. Apparently, until Pixar execs realized that parents were rejecting this kind of propaganda, nobody ever thought to ask, “Why is this little girl’s ‘sexual identity’ even being mentioned in a cartoon for children?”

Good Read: Derek Hunter on how the Jasmine Crockett/James Talarico primary race in Texas (where the Party lied about Trump censoring Talarico on Colbert’s show helped them boost the unknown white guy ahead of the off-putting black woman) exposes cracks and divisions in the Democrat coalition. And considering they build power by creating divisions between warring identity groups, as Hunter says, “It couldn’t happen to a nicer, more deserving group of people.”

Here’s law Professor Jonathan Turley on how Democrats are struggling to explain why it’s suddenly so important for Trump to get war powers permission from Congress to bomb Iran when they never required it of Democrat Presidents. The answer is, as always: “This is different because TRUUUUUMP!!!!”

If you’re still bleary from losing an hour of sleep on Sunday night, you might enjoy this article listing the many reasons why it’s time to get rid of Daylight Saving Time.

Laugh of the Day: During a House hearing, Rep. Brian Mast got a State Department employee who was tasked with the Biden Administration’s order to “make maps more gay,” admit that even she didn’t know what that meant. She said, “Since the age of cartography, we’ve had pretty good maps, but maybe they weren’t gay enough,” adding that she thought the maps they were supposed to “queer” were “of Czechia and Slovakia. So maybe those countries asked for it. I doubt it, but I don’t know.”

Our suggestion: Replace the city of Bratislava with a picture of a Bratwurst.

Quote of the Day! President Trump said he asked our military commanders this about the sinking of Iran’s entire navy of 46 ships: “Why didn’t we just capture the ship? We could’ve used it. Why did we sink them? They said, ‘It’s more fun to sink them’…They like sinking them better.”

Finally, some “fact-checking” that’s worth reading, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger wrote a social media post bragging about the accomplishments of her first 50 days in office, and got quickly, and brutally, corrected.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth.

1 Corinthians 13:6

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.