Richard Luthmann
2h

If the SAVE Act doesn’t pass, America is finished as a constitutional republic. It’s that simple. A nation without secure elections is not a nation—it’s a rigged game. Requiring voter ID and proof of citizenship isn’t radical; it’s the bare minimum for sovereignty. Every functioning democracy on Earth does it. The only people terrified of the SAVE America Act are the ones who depend on chaos, fraud, and illegal ballots to cling to power. President Trump is absolutely right to draw a red line: no more legislation until election integrity is secured. Save the vote, save the republic. God bless President Trump for refusing to compromise.

William Major
2hEdited

And he shouldn't. The only people against it are the cheaters and the frauds which we know what party that is. It's actually disgusting that were having this conversation it's just not right. it keeps everything on the up and up which they don't want to do because that's the only way they get elected is by cheating !

