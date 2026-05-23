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Mrs. M.
3h

The DST year ‘round was tried during the Nixon administration. It didn’t work then and it will not work now. You can’t fool Mother Nature🙃nor can you stop the seasons not the “tilt” of our axis. Hope this is just to get everyone to vote for year-round Standard Time. 🫶✌🏼🇺🇸🙏

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Jayne Hampton's avatar
Jayne Hampton
2h

Whenever I see Gavin Newsom, I think "vampire", especially now that he seems determined to suck the life out of everyone he can!

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