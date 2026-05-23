Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 7 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever. Hebrews13:8

We are very sorry to report that Tulsi Gabbard announced that she will resign as Director of National Intelligence. She has done a fantastic job, and there’s no bad blood between her and President Trump. Sadly, she’s leaving due to her husband being diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. Her last day on the job will be June 30.

We would like to express our gratitude for all she’s done, and our sympathies and prayers to her husband and herself for a full recovery.

In a story that set the racing world reeling, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch died Thursday afternoon at 41 after being hospitalized for an undisclosed but severe illness. Busch had 234 wins across all three NASCAR series, and just won at Dover last weekend. At this writing, the cause of death has still not been revealed. We extend our prayers and sympathies to his family. This link from Fox News has more on what is known and a look back at Busch’s stellar career.

And here’s a very good tribute to Busch by Jerry Wilson at Redstate.com.

If California Gov. Gavin Newsom runs for President in 2028 (and does anyone believe he won’t?), he will likely garner a slew of nicknames, from “Gov. Hairgel” to “Wildfire Boy.” But here’s one many people wouldn’t expect, although it’s frighteningly appropriate: “The Manchurian Candidate.”

Alexis Williamson at Discern Report rings the alarm bell with the little-discussed story of Newsom’s inappropriate if not outright unconstitutional trip to China in 2023 and the cozy deal he made between California and China’s communist government. Spoiler alert: State Governors are not allowed to conduct foreign policy and sign agreements with other nations, particularly not those known for being hostile to America and employing slave labor. Consider this your latest of many warnings against ever putting Gavin Newsom in the White House.

Republican political strategists are worried that the Democrats could win back the House and Senate in November because of public concerns over high gas prices, inflation and the war on Iran. This has a hint of deja vu from Trump’s first term: Everything was going great and his reelection seemed assured until suddenly, COVID came out of nowhere, derailed the economy and took attention away from his successes.

This time around, New Gingrich, who helped the Republicans win in the ‘90s with the Contract With America, is offering Trump a six-point plan to retain Congress, but he’ll need to get on it right away. It does include getting oil prices down before Labor Day and aggressively crushing the regime in Iran rather than letting them keep dragging out negotiations.

But point #4 especially caught our eye: Compile and promote a list of the craziest things the Democrats have done during the Trump Administration. That list is going to be longer than the Hong Kong phone book.

This is a point that we’ve made when we keep seeing generic polls showing the Democrats ahead or talk of the out-party traditionally winning the midterms. In a normal world that might be true, but we are through the looking glass, people. This is no longer a world where both parties have the good of America as a goal but different views on how to get there.

We now have one party trying to “Make America Great Again” and restore common sense and law and order, while the other party has been taken over by socialists, communists, and blue-haired, nose-ringed, America-hating, anti-Semitic, screaming, radical, violent, Luigi Mangione-loving, Supreme Court-stacking mental cases. You can’t say, “I’m peeved at the Republicans for not fulfilling every campaign promise yet, so I think I’ll give the screeching lunatics a chance. They’ve promised to end immigration law enforcement, open the borders, rip up the Constitution to cement themselves into power forever while launching endless impeachment trials and put Zionists in concentration camps. That will definitely make my life better!”

Likewise, generic ballot polls are only useful until the actual candidates’ names appear. People might lean toward a “generic Democrat,” but they’ll think twice, or hopefully a dozen times, before checking the box for Graham “Don’t Use That Porta-potty After Him” Platner.

Jimmy Kimmel urged viewers never to turn on CBS again after Stephen Colbert’s final show Thursday night. But nobody heard him because until Jimmy Kimmel does his final show, nobody will turn on ABC again.

Luckily for Jimmy, most people already stopped watching CBS shortly after Colbert debuted.

Now that the attempt by Virginia Democrats to gerrymander their state has been killed by courts all the way up to the SCOTUS, the people who launched it are trying to rewrite history. They’re attacking the courts for doing their job, rather than taking responsibility for blowing over $60 million to promote a fatally-flawed power grab that violated multiple election laws. One Virginia politician even seemingly threatened the Justice who wrote the opinion.

We can predict what will happen next: The Democrats will make more outrageous excuses and accusations to cover their own culpability for causing this fiasco, then we’ll see those excuses and accusations being repeated ad infinitum in the media and social media until they become accepted conventional wisdom. To help inoculate America against that, you might want to bookmark this PJ Media article to share every time the excuses and accusations pop up on your “news” feed. It explains in minute detail the legal reasons why any halfway honest court would have no choice but to toss this fiasco of a bill into the nearest garbage can.

President Trump announced that he backs a move to do away with twice-yearly clock changes and adopt daylight saving time permanently. Trump cited the cost and inconvenience, including municipalities having to rent heavy equipment twice a year to change clocks in towers.There are bills to do this in both the House and Senate with bipartisan sponsors.

However, now that Trump has endorsed a permanent time, we predict that Democrats will come out in opposition to the very concept of time itself. We look forward to their press conference at 44:85 p.m.

Latest news from the Party that can’t define what a “woman” is: House Democrats have dropped their support for a Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum because the Republicans wouldn’t agree to include a dedicated wing for “trans” women. They are probably afraid that if they let in the “trans” women, they’d take over the whole museum.

We hope you’re having a safe and blessed Memorial Day weekend, and remembering to fly your flags and honoring the heroes who died to safeguard your rights. We will have a special Memorial Day edition on Monday and return with news coverage and commentary on Tuesday.

It seems appropriate that for our look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, we revisit a performance by Lee Greenwood of his great contemporary patriotic anthem, “God Bless the USA.”

Weekend Music Picks: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

Memorial Day is not only a solemn day of remembrance but also considered the unofficial first weekend of summer and a time for hitting the beach or having a backyard barbecue. So here are a few songs to add to your playlist to include some pro-America, pro-military messages.

1. First up, the Zac Brown Band with “Chicken Fried.” In addition to its lyrics lauding the joys of Southern life and cooking, its final verse reminds us of who makes our freedoms possible:

“I thank God for my life

And for the stars and stripes

May freedom forever fly, let it ring

Salute the ones who died

The ones that give their lives

So we don’t have to sacrifice

All the things we love.”

2. How about something patriotic from a female American icon? From her album “God and Country,” here’s Dolly Parton with her own composition, “Color Me America.”

3. Finally, what would any patriotic pro-military song list be without the late, great Toby Keith? I was sorely tempted to pick “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” as a message to Iran, but I decided that “American Soldier” was more appropriate for Memorial Day.

It’s time to take a break from the real fake news to enjoy the fake-but-realer news from the Babylon Bee.

https://babylonbee.com/news/dnc-2024-election-autopsy-just-joe-bidens-actual-autopsy

https://babylonbee.com/news/thomas-massie-finally-recognized-as-true-libertarian-now-that-he-doesnt-have-a-job

https://babylonbee.com/news/nation-looks-forward-to-not-watching-stephen-colbert-one-last-time

https://babylonbee.com/news/hunter-bidens-reputation-in-ruins-after-talking-to-candace-owens

https://babylonbee.com/news/white-smoke-rises-from-los-angeles-signaling-karen-bass-is-still-mayor

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.