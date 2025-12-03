Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Hello America! Our newsletter today covers: a special election in Tennessee, more Tim Walz, Trump escalates on autopen scandal, charges to be re-filed on Comey and James and Biden WH knew Jack Smith was violating Constitution.

SPECIAL ELECTION

In Tuesday’s special election in Tennessee House District 7, Trump-backed Republican Matt Van Epps defeated wackadoodle Democrat Aftyn Behn by about 54-45%. This was a major defeat both for Democrats, who poured millions into this race to keep up the narrative that Americans were desperate to put them back into power, and for pollsters, who had been claiming this was a neck-and-neck race. Turns out it was the pollsters who took it in the neck.

It also showed that voters don’t have to be stuck with a far-left “representative,” no matter how fired-up the Democrats are, if Republicans and others with common sense will just turn out and vote. Even some of the recent wins that Democrats have been crowing about could have been taken by Republicans if they’d just voted in higher percentages, even though those races were in blue states where you’d expect the Dems to win.

But it also suggests that Republicans can’t breathe easy yet. In 2024, the 7th District went for Trump and outgoing GOP Rep. Mark Green by about 60%. Over 80,000 voters in that district must’ve hated Trump so much that they voted for an unstable leftwing extremist (she was dubbed “The AOC of Tennessee”) who openly hates them and who seemed to be more concerned with giving free, taxpayer-paid health care to illegal aliens than with keeping criminals from preying on her own supporters.

While off-year, midterm, special elections are not a reliable indicator of general elections, that shrunken margin of victory should provide incentive for Republicans to stay on offense: Work on getting wages up and prices down (the current top issue with voters), up their turnout game, and don’t count on demonizing the left by calling them socialists. They now wear that title proudly, and a lot of miseducated young voters like it. Republicans have to explain just how bad those policies really are and why trying to make consumer goods abundant and affordable by electing socialists is like inviting Jack the Ripper to be your roommate because you think your house isn’t safe enough.

We suspect that the impending failure of Mamdani’s socialist policies in New York City will prove to be a handy illustration. He’s already discovering the limits of mayoral power to deliver a lot of free stuff the city can’t afford, but he’d already exercising his power to appoint fellow radical-left nutjobs who’ve never run anything other than their mouths, and they’ll no doubt succeed in making the city poorer, dirtier and more dangerous.

Republicans need to hammer home that message, not only to take the fake shine off of socialism for younger voters but to remind their base of what can happen if they don’t turn out and vote.

RELATED note from HP writer Pat Reeder: I was driving north of the DFW midcities last night and spotted a truck stop where regular gas was $2.27 a gallon. Do you really think reelecting the Democrats to power is going to make it more affordable?

U.S. POLITICS

Minnesota Fraud Update: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that his Department is investigating allegations that “under the feckless mismanagement” of President Biden and Gov. Tim Walz, billions of taxpayer dollars were stolen from Minnesota health and welfare agencies, largely by Somali immigrants, with some of it being sent back to Somalia to fund terrorists.

Meanwhile, the organization that claims to represent over 480 Minnesota health services employees and that blasted Walz as “100% responsible for massive fraud” for punishing and silencing whistleblowers who tried to warn about it, now claims they’re being silenced again. The Daily Signal reports that after their initial X post about Walz drew 37 million views, their account suddenly disappeared from the social media platform.

One commentator said it was almost certainly retaliation, but it’s unclear by whom. A number of reporters and political figures who have worked with the organization for years and say it’s legit called on Elon Musk to reinstate the account. Meanwhile, they’ve already started a new one to post updates, and vow to keep doing that if they’re silenced again. Here is their latest page.

Many of us were gob smacked by how so much fraud went on for so long while Minnesota officials deliberately ignored it and silenced those who tried to expose it. As Brendan O’Neill explains in the New York Post, it’s because the scammers discovered the Achilles heel of all liberal politicians: threaten that if they ever voiced any concerns about what the Somali “community” was doing, they would be branded as “racists.” He calls it “the lethal power of the racism grift.” And as he explains, it’s hardly the only outrageous example. For instance, he cites the case of a terrorist bombing that killed 22 people in England after a security guard failed to stop a suspicious person because he was afraid of being accused of racism.

RELATED: Here’s the latest scandal involving Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and illegal immigrants, and no, this is a different one. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that an investigation of “unqualified non-citizens” receiving commercial truck drivers licenses revealed that a third of Minnesota’s non-domiciled CDLs were issued illegally.

In a statement, Duffy addressed Walz directly, calling this (déjà vu!) “yet another example of foreigners taking advantage of Minnesota services under Governor Walz’s watch. Minnesota failed to follow the law and illegally doled out trucking licenses to unsafe, unqualified non-citizens – endangering American families on the road.” He warned that if the state “continues this reckless behavior that puts non-citizens gaming the system ahead of the safety of Americans,” the Transportation Department will withhold federal funds.

We predict that Minnesota will file a lawsuit to prevent that. But we predict they will lose because they’ll pay a million dollars an hour to hire a Somali-born lawyer who can’t speak English.

VERY LIKELY RELATED: ICE has begun widespread operations arresting Somali illegal aliens across Minneapolis.

Trump escalates on autopen scandal; charges to be re-filed on Comey and James; Biden WH knew Jack Smith was violating Constitution: Those who worked closely with President Biden in the White House and at his Wilmington home lied to us for months, repeatedly and ludicrously, that Biden was on top of his game, both physically and mentally --- running circles around them, in fact --- and personally involved in decisions that crossed his desk, including executive orders and pardons. That claim turned out to be a cruel joke, both on President Biden, whom we maintain was subjected to elder abuse, and the American people, who were deprived of an actual President (voter abuse?). Biden’s aides continue to deny that they bypassed their boss, though some have refused to testify before Congress or, once under oath, proceeded to plead the Fifth.

So on Friday, while we were all enjoying our delicious turkey leftovers, Trump made sure those former Biden aides would have to eat crow. He took to Truth Social to announce this:

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden and the Autopen, which was approximately 92 percent of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States.

“The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

This is typical Trump: coming out swinging and hitting hard in the strongest possible (even overstated) terms. The matter of perjury is tricky, especially in Biden’s case because if we’re arguing that he was cognitively unfit, we can’t really accuse him of deliberately lying. Only a person with a sure memory of what he’s done can be proven a “liar” about that. His attorneys will inject reasonable doubt simply by saying that’s the way he remembers it. They can even claim that the former President is incompetent to stand trial. Who would argue?

This social media post is far from the first time Trump has addressed the alleged use of the White House autopen to “sign” documents for an unaware President Biden (or, as Kurt Schlichter calls him, President Eggplant). The most pointed and hilariously entertaining way Trump has done this is with his replacement of Biden’s official portrait along the Presidential Walk of Fame with a lovely picture of the official autopen. Nice move! In fact, that might be the best way to sum up Biden’s presidency. Either that, or with a picture of an eggplant.

UPDATE: On Tuesday, Trump reiterated what he had declared Friday, posting on Truth Social that all documents, executive orders and contracts signed by Biden’s autopen were “null, void and of no further force or effect.” Our question at this point would be, doesn’t Trump now have go beyond a social media post to formalize this with an official executive order (which will, of course, be signed very publicly in his own hand, haha)? Or does the President have the authority to just make it so, as he does with the declassification of documents?

Of course, even an EO won’t be the end of it. Be prepared for relentless court challenges and appeals, as this is an extremely complicated issue. Still, you can bet Trump is up for it, knowing that if Biden was indeed MIA while aides were signing documents, this MUST be exposed and corrected. It would represent an unconstitutional exercise of Presidential power by unelected usurpers unseen since the days of Woodrow Wilson, or some might argue, Hillary Clinton.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky has maintained for months that President Biden, during his time in office, was cognitively impaired, out of the loop, and that the pardons and executive orders signed by him should be declared “null and void” (the words Trump is using now). President Trump apparently agrees 100 percent with Rep. Comer and is setting in motion what will no doubt be an enormously complex and controversial legal fight to get that done --- or at least as much as CAN be done. In other words, a fight it will be, but thank you, President Trump, for your statement on this.

As reported by the New York Post, “Auto-penned signatures carry full legal force so long as aides were operating under the directive of the President and have been used by chief executives for decades, including for everything from routine proclamations and constituent letters to --- in rare cases --- actual legislation.” Perhaps you recall our look at the history of this; the use of the autopen strikes us as much more complicated than the Post makes it seem here. It was a BIG DEAL when Obama “signed” a piece of legislation via autopen while he was away in Hawaii. No one would have doubted his involvement in that process.

We already know from prior testimony that there was confusion in the White House about the process. As the Post goes on to say, “A House Republican-led investigation this year of the autopen’s use under Biden produced no direct evidence that aides acted without presidential approval, but generated circumstantial evidence that he rarely interacted with many key West Wing officials.” Indeed, the extent of that interaction is precisely what needs to be examined now.

RELATED: When former FBI Director James Comey and current (sigh) New York State Attorney General Letitia James had the cases against them dismissed by a Clinton-appointed judge last week, we told you this wasn’t over by a long shot. Sure enough, the Justice Department is already seeking new indictments against both of them. It might happen as early as this week, especially for Comey.

Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan had brought both of those cases in the Eastern District of Virginia, but South Carolina Judge Cameron Currie, brought in from “outside” to adjudicate, ruled that she had been improperly appointed, so the cases against them that Halligan had argued before the grand juries would have to be dropped. (Update: AG Pam Bondi apparently is planning to fight Halligan’s disqualification.)

Letitia James had been (and presumably will be) charged with bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. James Comey had been (and presumably will be) charged with making false statements to a congressional committee and obstructing justice.

Rusty Weiss at RedState has a good write-up on the story. See his commentary, especially for the photo of Comey that captures the perfect expression for him at this time. “Whaah-whaah.”

Incidentally, there’s something else Letitia James needs to deal with right now. On Monday, the DHS Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons sent her a letter demanding that she turn over 7,113 illegal aliens with active ICE detainers who allegedly reside in jails and prisons in the State of New York, protected by New York’s sanctuary laws, according to Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons. This is in addition to the nearly 7,000 illegal aliens whom he says have already been released after being alleged to have committed thousands of crimes.

“These are people who are not only in the country illegally,” he wrote, “but who have committed additional crimes, including heinous crimes like murder, rape, possession of child pornography, armed robbery, and many others.”

Seriously, this is Lyon’s second try at a letter. According to the New York Post, he sent her a similar one in September, but it went unanswered. Letitia James has gotten away with so much (so far), she must be riding high on her power trip and assumes she can get away with this, too. Prove her wrong, DHS. No more Mr. Nice Guy.

Speaking of Lindsey Halligan, stopping Trump’s appointments for U.S. attorney seems to be the latest strategy for the left. The President just can’t get his nominees through. This looks to us like a calculated one-two punch: first, Senate Democrats prevent a vote on the appointment, and then, when Trump tries to “promote” his choice, the interim attorney, to fill the position, a judge strikes that down. In Virginia, it was Halligan, and now, in New Jersey, it’s Alina Habba (who formerly served as Trump’s own attorney), who has been deemed improperly appointed.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Habba was disqualified. Three New Jersey defendants have already petitioned to have their cases dismissed.

DC Draino, posting on X, sees this pattern within the Judiciary (though he doesn’t allege any level of coordination with some U.S. Senators; that hypothesis is coming from us) and shares our impression of these judges --- that a number of them must be working as part of the “deep state,” too. Or they may as well be part of it. Some of them have been warming their benches since the Clinton administration. A quick must-read.

Finally, it wouldn’t be a judicial update without a mention of the irascible former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith. (Funny how Democrat judges never disqualified HIM for not having Senate confirmation. It took a Republican-appointed judge to finally do that, despite egregious violations of the special counsel laws.) We’ve wondered where he’s been hiding out --- America? The Netherlands? Wherever he is, legal analyst Margot Cleveland has a new column about him, saying he should never have approved subpoenas that invaded GOP legislators’ privacy because this “violated the congressional Republicans’ clearly established rights.”

Last week, newly released emails revealed that the Biden administration KNEW when they approved these subpoenas and nondisclosure orders that they were unconstitutional, a violation of the Speech & Debate Clause. They went right on ahead. (Why hire a goon like Jack Smith if you’re not going to turn him loose on his victims?) The details in Cleveland’s piece make it an absolute must-read. No, you won’t be tested later, promise, but we’ll likely take a deeper dive into this tomorrow.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.