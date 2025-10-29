Photo credit: Fox News

Late Monday night, President Trump struck back at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York State Attorney General Letitia James for prosecuting him on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. His appeal of his conviction by a Manhattan jury, filed with New York’s Appellate Division, argues in about 100 pages for complete dismissal and reversal. It lists a litany of legal irregularities (such as turning misdemeanor charges beyond the statute of limitations into federal felonies that the state had no power to prosecute) and demands that this case be tossed because, for one thing, it was “the most politically charged prosecution in our Nation’s history.”

That’s a category with much competition, especially since Donald Trump entered politics, but is quite arguably the case.

“After years of fruitless investigation into decades-old, baseless allegations --- and under immense political pressure to criminally charge President Donald J. Trump with something --- New York’s district attorney (DANY) manufactured felony charges against a once-former and now-sitting President of the United States,” the appeal reads. “The DA, a Democrat, brought those charges in the middle of a contentious presidential election in which President Trump was the leading Republican candidate.”

As reported by FOX News Digital, President Trump’s lead attorney on this matter is someone new, Robert J. Giuffra, Jr., co-chair and partner at the firm Sullivan & Cromwell. This looks like a fabulous legal team, by the way; all five members have clerked for Supreme Court Justices. Some have argued cases before SCOTUS as many as 30-plus times.

Giuffra (who clerked for Justice William Rehnquist) said, “President Donald J. Trump’s appeal is important for the rule of law, New York’s reputation as a global business, financial and legal center, as well as for the presidency and all public officials. The misuse of the criminal law by the Manhattan DA to target President Trump sets a dangerous precedent, and we look forward to the case being dismissed on appeal.”

From his bio, we see that he is indeed a heavyweight: “For over 25 years Mr. Giuffra has represented prominent corporations and individuals in their most challenging civil and criminal cases, including at jury and bench trials, and on appeal in federal and state courts around the United States, before arbitration panels, and in investigations involving the U.S. Department of Justice, the SEC, the EPA, the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. and non-U.S. bank regulators, the U.S. Congress, all fifty State Attorneys General, and the Internal Revenue Service.”

Another new member of Trump’s team clerked for Justice Sam Alito (hooray); that would be Matthew Schwartz. Hope he learned something. Seriously, all of these attorneys are heavyweights; reporter Brooke Singman has details on their impressive backgrounds. Thankfully, it appears the days when no attorney dared risk the professional repercussions of defending Trump are over.

As Singman points out, one reason President Trump has a new legal team is that he “promoted” many on his past team to positions within his administration: Todd Blanche; appointed as deputy attorney general; John Sauer, appointed solicitor general of the U.S.; Emil Bove, currently serving as acting deputy attorney general (and expected to get a promotion when the cards are re-shuffled again); and Will Scharf, now staff secretary at the White House.

As Singman reports, Blanche, Sauer, Bove and Scharf “successfully defended the President in former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Jan. 6, 2021, and alleged interference in the 2020 election as well as his classified records case.” It was Sauer who argued the all-important case on immunity for official presidential acts before the Supreme Court.

All of that worked out --- eventually --- as it should have. But even with those attorneys departing Trump’s defense team, it sure looks as though he has chosen some powerhouse replacements.

It’s a bit complicated what happened to Trump’s conviction after the Supreme Court’s ruling, but since Judge Juan Merchan sentenced him to an unconditional discharge after he was found guilty, with no sentence or other punishment imposed, that move apparently still preserves Trump’s ability to appeal the conviction itself. So that’s what the team at Sullivan & Cromwell will be handling, along with the appeal before the New York Appeals Court of the case involving the mind-boggling (and unconstitutional) $454 million judgment against Trump levied in civil court by the (in our humble opinion) certifiably insane Judge Arthur Engoron.

Recall that Bragg’s case against Trump involved payments for an NDA (non-disclosure agreement, which is perfectly legal) to Stormy Daniels that had been categorized as legal expenses. Prosecutors argued that those payments violated New York’s laws against falsification of business records and were felonies because they were transacted in the service of a never-specified second crime.

The appeal filed by Trump’s new team calls this “a convoluted legal theory” that should “never have seen the inside of a courtroom, let alone resulted in a conviction.” Given the judge’s instructions to the jurors, they didn’t even all have to agree on what the unspecified crime was to convict Trump! The kangaroos were jumping ALL around this court.

As Bob Hoge at RedState writes, “The Democrats are now whining incessantly about Trump’s supposed weaponization of justice, but they stood by while this banana republic type of stuff went on…”

Prepare for this drama to play out over quite an extended time. Appeals in New York can take as long as 18 to 24 months. But that’s why President Trump has hired these top-notch attorneys --- so he can have the most expert help possible to take care of it while continuing to do his REAL JOB. He’s the President, remember? They tied his hands for his first term; that’s not going to happen again.

Trump’s appeal gets into other problems with the case as well, such as that “the trial was conducted by a judge [Merchan] who refused to recuse himself despite having made political contributions to President Trump’s electoral opponents and despite having disqualifying family conflicts. For each of these independent reasons, President Trump’s conviction must be set aside.”

It had always seemed to us that if Merchan refused to recuse himself from this highest-of-high-profile cases, it needed to be re-assigned to another judge without such ridiculously obvious biases and conflicts of interest.

….

Just before we hit our Tuesday morning deadline, the news broke that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky had sent a blistering 100-page report to the DOJ on the use of the autopen in the Biden White House. Sparing no words, it accuses Biden’s staff of hiding his condition and fitness for office and of using a “haphazard process” that makes it impossible to determine whether or not Biden was making the decisions. For that reason, it said that President Biden’s executive orders and pardons “do not carry the force of law and should be considered void.”

VOID. Meaning, as void as Biden’s brain likely was when all of this was going on. The report doesn’t quite put it that way; that’s us talking. But you know it’s what we’re all thinking. (Greg Gutfeld joked that “Null and Void” was the nickname for the Biden and Harris ticket.)

The report calls on the DOJ to do a “comprehensive investigation” and even suggests that Biden’s personal physician could lose his medical license over alleged deceptions. In fact, it was reported Tuesday that Dr. Kevin O’Connor has been reported by the Committee to the Medical Board in DC. (No word yet on whether Karine Jean-Pierre should lose her license to be spokesperson for anyone, ever again. Oh, spokespeople don’t need licenses and can apparently lie at will? Explains a lot. Never mind.)

Anyway, here’s the full report, courtesy of Just The News. “The Biden Autopen Presidency ranks among the greatest scandals in U.S. history,” it reads. “...Even more troubling than the President experiencing a decline in mental activity,” it reads, “was President Biden’s inner circle of loyalists attempting to mislead the nation to ignore what people’s eyes plainly showed them.” There’s lots of documentation here, making this report (or at least the executive summary) a definite must-read when you have time.

Stephen Green at PJ Media has an entertaining piece on new developments in the autopen scandal, though it does offer cautions about this being really uncharted legal territory. To that we’d say that, in the meantime at least, we’re on the right track.

In an update, Sean Hannity reported Tuesday night that Attorney General Pam Bondi has taken the next step: initiating a review of Biden’s autopen-signed pardons and commutations. Be sure to watch his segment on this with Jim Jordan and John Solomon. They go on to discuss new developments on Arctic Frost, including the discovery that about 160 Republicans (“much more expansive than we ever thought,” says Jordan) were targeted for investigation in search of “election crimes.” Presumably that includes their list of exclusively Republican legislators. We’ll have our own update on that tomorrow.

And in a final Trump legal update, San Francisco-based, Clinton-appointed federal Judge Susan Illston sided with a federal workers’ union and issued an injunction indefinitely barring President Trump from firing federal workers during the government shutdown.

Funny, we’ve heard all our lives that the US Presidency is the most powerful position in the world, yet recently, we’ve discovered that he can’t even fire members of his own branch of government without the say-so of appointed regional judges. We must’ve missed that part of the Constitution.

…………

Thanks to subscriber Eldeezy for this comment; we just like it:

“Me, being from north central Alberta, I have little thought for and less inclination to visit New York City. But I do remember that somewhere around 270 Canadians also died on those planes that flew into the twin towers on 9-11-2001. I actually was watching the news live on my T.V. when the second plane struck the second tower. It was a surreal moment, horror, fear, and rage. So I don’t have anything in common with New Yorkers except, one would hope, a common sense of humanity. So I do feel for New York and I would agree with you that, whether Mamdani missed his calling or not, he really does belong in America’s left coast mega-city. Spare New Yorkers any more anguish. But it does seem a bit tough to defend a city that votes for the likes of Alvin Bragg and AOC.”

Leave a comment