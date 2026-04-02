Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Judge Mehta rules Trump’s J6 speech was NOT “official”; another shady road that leads to Hillary: First, the bad news: Yesterday, we discussed a trio of rulings by federal judges that worked to chip away at presidential authority, at least as exercised by President Trump. Now, we have another one of these, from U.S. District Court Judge from the District of Columbia Amit Mehta, concluding that Trump’s rally speech on January 6, 2021, “has not been shown [to be] reasonably understood as falling within the outer perimeter of his Presidential duties.”

In other words, this judge is saying that Trump does NOT have presidential immunity for what he said at the rally. Read more—→

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Last night, President Trump made a brief address to the nation on the military effort in Iran. Here’s a link to a video of that speech, if you missed it.

Fox News also offered five major takeaways from the speech.

Trump said, “We are systematically dismantling the regime’s ability to threaten America or project power outside of their borders,” that Iran is “essentially really no longer a threat,” and our “core strategic objectives are nearing completion.” He also said the spike in gas prices will be short-lived and was caused by Iran’s “deranged” attacks on oil tankers and its neighbors, which is more proof of why they had to be stopped from getting nuclear weapons. But he said the US has plenty of oil and gas, and he predicted the economy will soon be booming again like it was a month ago.

Trump also slammed the war doomsayers, comparing this mission to the years it took to fight other wars, and calling it an investment in our children and grandchildren’s futures to end the threat of Iran funding terrorists and firing nuclear warheads. Trump also took a jab at Obama’s Iran nuclear deal, saying it funded Iran while they laughed at the restrictions. He said he was “so honored” to end it, adding, “Essentially, I did what no other President was willing to do…They made mistakes, and I am correcting them.”

Ben Smith at Redstate also has a good recap of the main points.

Prior to the speech, Trump said Iran had requested a ceasefire, which he would consider once the Strait of Hormuz was reopened. Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained again why Trump chose to attack at this time, saying that if we’d waited, it would have become impossible to stop Iran. He said, “We were on the verge of an Iran that had so many missiles and so many drones that no one could do anything about their nuclear weapons program in the future. That was an intolerable risk.”

Most Predictable News of the Day! French President Emmanuel Macron rejected President Trump’s urging of Europe to secure the Strait of Hormuz and take their oil, now that the US has done the heavy lifting of eliminating Iran’s military. Macron said, “There are people who advocate the idea of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by force, through a military operation, a position that has at times been expressed by the United States. That has never been the option we have chosen, and we consider it unrealistic.” He said reopening the Strait “can only be done in coordination with Iran,” through negotiations.

We can see why France would consider military victory to be unrealistic, and we’ll give him a call if we need someone to surrender for us. And if you think we’re being mean, wait’ll you see what President Trump said about him…

Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a landmark case challenging the constitutionality of “birthright citizenship,” which has come to mean that anyone born on American soil automatically becomes a US citizen, even if their mother is an illegal alien who just crossed the border. It was even more historic because President Trump became the first sitting President ever to attend SCOTUS arguments. This link includes a recording of the oral arguments, if you want to listen to the entire session.

And Dmitri Bolt at Townhall.com has an excellent recap of the back-and-forth.

The general consensus was that the SCOTUS is unlikely to kill “birthright citizenship” from the hostile questioning even the “conservative” Justices gave to Solicitor General D. John Sauer. Chief Justice Roberts, who can be like a weathervane in a tornado, seemed to be blown from the left that day, as he dismissed Sauer’s arguments as “very quirky” and said that Chinese birth tourism “has no impact on the legal analysis” of the case.

For the record: China reportedly has 500 “birth tourism” companies sending elites to the US to give birth. The babies are then returned to China and raised to be loyal to the communist CCCP; but when they turn 18, they can vote in US elections and return to the US and run for office, even President (talk about the Manchurian candidate!) It’s believed there may already be as many as a million and a half of them.

That’s in addition to an estimated 250,000 births a year to illegal aliens and temporary residents. Sauer argued that neither the language of the 14th Amendment nor the historical record of its debate suggest that the authors ever intended it to mean that children of illegal aliens who owe allegiance to foreign nations (i.e., that are “subject to the jurisdiction” of their actual legal homelands) were meant to be granted US citizenship. The Amendment was created to certify that former slaves and their children were US citizens, and its creators never imagined how it would someday be expanded and exploited.

“Birthright citizenship” is one of those “conventional wisdom” ideas that somehow got adopted decades ago and it’s been accepted without ever questioning it. Some Justices (Barrett) seemed to think that it would be too hard to deal with the fallout of declaring it unconstitutional – even though many scholars believe it clearly is, and if so, that’s the Supreme Court’s job, one that they managed to do when they overturned Roe v. Wade.

Still, the Justices also had tough questions for the other side (the ACLU, who didn’t present any argument stronger than “because we say so.”) And as bad as it seemed for Trump, experts say you can’t always tell how the Court will rule based on oral arguments. The decision is likely to come in late June, so pray for sanity to prevail.

But the one thing we’ve all come to rely on is that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will always provide entertainment by asking some of the dumbest questions possible, and making the craziest analogies. She did not disappoint.

If you’d like to dig deeper into this, here’s a video discussion with someone who helped write the Trump EO that is at the center of the case.

And another good piece on why “birthright citizenship” should be declared unconstitutional.

Congratulations to NASA for the successful launch of Artemis II on Wednesday, and our prayers for the four astronauts aboard to complete their mission and return home safely. NASA calls it a first step toward eventually putting a human on Mars.

Some are incorrectly describing it as America going back to the moon for the first time in over 50 years. But Artemis II is not landing on the moon; it’s traveling around the moon and back to Earth. Still, it’s the furthest travel from Earth for a manned mission since the Apollo days.

This must-read X post by Anish Moonka makes clear just why this is such an awe-inspiring event on many levels. We’ll quote just the first paragraph:

“If you’re under 53 years old, you have never once been alive while a human was farther than 250 miles from Earth. Tonight, four astronauts are heading 252,000 miles out. That’s a thousand times farther than any person has gone in your lifetime…”

PS – There was one brief hitch when the Artemis II suffered a malfunctioning toilet, but it was quickly repaired, prompting wags to declare that the crew can now “boldly go where no man has gone before.”

President Trump has found another 80-20 issue where Democrats reflexively leapt to oppose him by taking the 20% side. Last week, he signed an executive order to pay TSA agents after Democrats shut down DHS funding and caused endless security lines at airports. Congressional Democrat leaders responded by claiming Trump’s order was illegal and violated Congress’ powers over funding (which they refused to exercise.) Some threatened a legal challenge to Trump’s order to stop him from paying TSA agents -- while simultaneously blaming Republicans for TSA agents not being paid.

So what does the public think? According to a survey by Political Polls, they back Trump paying the TSA agents by 77 to 22 percent.

The Chicago Bulls are taking flak for releasing combo guard Jaden Ivey for expressing his Christian beliefs about the league’s relentless promotion of LGBT celebrations, which he described as “unrighteous.” His statement on social media was short, and it didn’t attack gay or trans people, but just criticized the NBA for publicly endorsing celebrations of things like Pride Month. You can read his full statement here.

We link to that because most media outlets are describing it as an “anti-gay rant” or similar, and we thought you should see what he actually said. We’re funny that way.

The Bulls claim Ivey was released for “conduct detrimental to the team.” He replied, “How? Because I believe in the truth, because I know Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life? How is my conduct detrimental to the team because of what I believe, because of what the truth is?”

It is interesting to us that the NBA will bend over backwards to defend players who kneel during the National Anthem, badmouth America, impregnate strippers or crash their cars while driving drunk or on drugs; but expressing Christian beliefs about sin is a bridge too far.

To quote Maya Angelou, when someone tells you what they are, believe them. The Bulls management just told Christian basketball fans what they are.

RELATED: Here’s some more news from a sports figure who refuses to bow to the woke overlords.

Say, have you noticed how “leftwing journalists” who like to call everyone to the right of themselves “Hitler” are sounding an awful lot like Hitler these days? Case in point…

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

26 While they were eating, Jesus took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to his disciples, saying, “Take and eat; this is my body.”

27 Then he took a cup, and when he had given thanks, he gave it to them, saying, “Drink from it, all of you. 28 This is my blood of the[a] covenant, which is poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins. Matthew 26:26-28 NIV

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