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Mary Tomlin's avatar
Mary Tomlin
4d

I see nothing wrong with what Jaden Ivey said. He didn't attack anyone. He just gave an opinion. I'm proud of him for standing up for what he believes. I notice he didn't come back with, "I sorry I didn't mean what I said." Good for him!

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Carmencita Melendez-Francisco's avatar
Carmencita Melendez-Francisco
4d

I am praying without ceasing that sanity will prevail in regards to “Birthright Citizenship”.

I am so troubled about the Chinese Birth Tourism. Imagine having a POTUS someday whose allegiance is to CCP. Oh God have mercy on us all. 🙏🇺🇸🙏

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