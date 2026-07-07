Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

But Jesus said, suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven. Matthew 19:14

YOUR DAILY NEWS SUMMARY:

For those keeping tabs on how low the Democrats will sink for power while backing a candidate, Monday may have brought an answer: Some of them, at least, are reluctant to back a credibly-accused drunken rapist.

They could overlook and excuse the Nazi tattoo, the anti-Semitism, the embrace of communism, the perverted actions in public toilets and the accusations of sexual assault on former girlfriends (who aren’t members of their own party), but they finally drew the line after Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s former girlfriend Jenny Racico told Politico that he once drunkenly barged into her home and forced her to have unprotected sex.

At that, Chuck Schumer, Rep. Ro Kahanna and other Platner backers finally took the blinders off their eyes and the clothespins off their noses and retracted their endorsements of him. It’s nice to see that the Democratic Party does still have some standards, at least for people who haven’t yet been elected to the Senate.40

Here’s a handy list of some of Platner’s prominent supporters who are suddenly sprouting late-blooming ethics.

To be fair, some far-leftists are still so married to the narrative that they couldn’t let it go, darkly hinting that this is some kind of establishment media/political conspiracy to “get” Platner. They can’t accept that maybe Platner is a jerk who toppled himself, since that would require them to comprehend alien concepts like responsibility and consequences.

On the right, Marjorie Taylor-Greene continued her recent Insanity Tour by posting an attack on the alleged rape victim on social media, but quickly deleting it.

Racicot apparently got sick of the way the media and the Party dismissed another woman’s allegations, claiming she was a conservative so they were politically-motivated. Racicot is on the left and has no such motivations. She told CNN, “I thought, here’s a man who was drunk and who, by dictionary definition, raped me. And he’s blaming drunk women. So I just felt like that was a very odd take to have on that. And I also feel like with all of the comments that he made about women, sexual assault, rape, even, um, you know, the comments that he had made that was in The New York Times article about, you know, threatening people with rape, like, why does this person have this issue, like scattered throughout their life, throughout their commentary, like it‘s on their mind?”

(Platner denied the allegations, but resorted to therapy jargon by saying he was “taking the time to reflect on the best path forward” for his candidacy. That path would be toward his own sword, as Democrats only have until July 13 to replace him under state law.)

Help Us: We are looking ahead to 2027. We need 1,000 new paid subscribers by the end of this year. Join our paid subscription readers today.

https://huckabeepost.substack.com/subscribe

Rep. Ro Khanna withdrew his endorsement and called on Platner to drop out of the race, saying, “I’ve been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line.” But Democratic strategist Shannon Watts replied, “You flew to Maine to campaign with him AFTER he was accused of assault against another woman.” Well, maybe the line wasn’t red enough until now. You can’t say Platner’s not red enough. At the time, Khanna acknowledged the allegation but blamed it on booze and PTSD and claimed Platner has been “transformed and he’s had redemption.”

Now comes the really interesting part: Watching all those Olympic-class hypocrites trying to turn their long-overdue dropping of Platner into a testament to their moral virtue and the superior (albeit slow-moving) standards of the Democrat Party. Maybe they’ll give themselves an award for standing up for women. Noam Blum wrote on X, “The next time you see Graham Platner will be his announcement of dropping out. The next time after that will be his interview on Tucker about how AIPAC and the Epstein class did this to him.”

Larry Correia hit the nail on the head:

“Who could have possibly imagined that a dude with a Nazi tattoo on his chest would have a history of poor life choices? Not the DNC. This was a shocking revelation. Shocking I say. This is my shocked face.”

Under state law, the Party can replace Platner if he drops out by July 13th and they have until July 28 to name a replacement. That’s why some pundits say this story wasn’t really an attack on Platner, it was a lifeline to the Dems from their media friends at Politico. Their problem is “Who to replace him with?”

The Democratic Socialists endorsed a candidate, but it turns out that during a debate several years ago, he got riled and threw a bottle, striking a female colleague. Sounds like an anti-socialist.

As Larry Correia argues, the Dems are desperate to find any candidate who looks remotely like a traditional straight white male, but they’re so opposed to working class masculinity that “all they can scrape up is closeted weirdos like Walz or Talarico, and psychopath prep schoolers like Platner. Then they try to cosplay as normal, but since they’re Democrats, normal is impossible for them.”

Don’t be surprised if they replace him with a female socialist named Abby Normal.

Worth Noting: There was ONE Democrat in the Senate who stood up against Platner and on the side of basic human decency from the beginning, and that was Sen. John Fetterman. His message to his fellow Dems: Stop pushing communists and predators like Platner and apologize. It’s no wonder the leftists are so eager to primary him.

It hasn’t gotten the media attention it deserves (nothing does that’s a positive for Trump), but over the weekend, the Administration officially launched one of the most important programs in US history: Trump accounts for US children.

Millions of children will receive an investment account with a $1000 contribution from the federal government. Private corporations have also donated to the cause, and parents and other relatives can also make deposits for the kids.

Far too many Americans fail to save and invest until it’s too late, missing out on the huge gains of compounding over 30 or 40 years. These accounts will not only help provide financial security for the next generation, but give them a hands-on, personally-profitable demonstration of why capitalism is so much better than socialism. Sadly, that’s a lesson a lot of people need to learn in today’s schools.

USMNT Falls: After all the international hubbub over President Trump intervening to get a red card penalty on Team USA soccer player Folarin Balogun lifted, Balogun played and the US still lost to Belgium 4-1 and was eliminated.

From Derek Hunter: Democrats don’t just nominate creeps and predators for office. They also nominate monsters.

Sadly, thousands of people have died in Europe’s heatwave, and some politicians there are demanding reparations from the US on grounds that our air conditioning is causing climate change. As we hope many returning soccer fans are realizing, Europeans aren’t dying of the heat because Americans have air conditioning; they’re dying because Europeans DON’T have air conditioning. Instead, they elected leftist morons who dismantled their nuclear plants because they were afraid a tidal wave might hit Stuttgart, or that Greta Thunberg might say “How DARE you!” to them again.

For any Europeans who can think rationally but haven’t moved to America yet, here’s a new study examining claims of the rising costs of “climate change” in Europe.

It found that when you normalize the cost figures to account for inflation and economic growth, the cost of weather damage has been flat since 1990. For instance, the reason floods or windstorms cause more damage expenses now isn’t that the storms are worse, it’s that there are a lot more buildings to be affected by them. We’ve pointed this out for years by noting that every home buyer on HGTV insists on being “right on the beach,” where they can be the first to welcome the hurricanes.

If Europe’s leaders really cared about the sick and elderly dying of the heat in summer or the cold in winter, they’d be building more nuclear plants so they would have clean, affordable energy instead of funding Russia’s war machine by buying oil from Vladimir Putin – but not enough oil to keep their grandparents alive.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to turn over 130 acres of prime coastline land to three indigenous tribes in an act of “healing and restoration.”

This has prompted both “building casinos” jokes and questions about whether it’s legal for him to hand over public lands and will it be stopped by lawsuits, so that this is just a virtue-signaling bit of theater as he prepares to leave office and run for President (God help us all.)

We don’t know the answers to that, and we know nothing about who leads these tribes who are getting the huge real estate windfall at taxpayer expense. But whoever they are, we have a hard time believing that they’ll be worse stewards of California land than Gavin Newsom. If they can just keep it from burning to the ground, they’ll be better than him.

If you think wokeness is on the run and has been banished from schools, guess again. Universities are dodging orders to eliminate DEI programs by simply changing their names. Meanwhile, here’s a list of some books still being carried in elementary school libraries around the US, all the better to indoctrinate little children into the next generation of deluded woke socialists and racists.

There’s a song in the movie “Cabaret” called “If You Could See Her Through My Eyes.” It appears to be a comic song with the German emcee in 1930s Berlin singing about his beautiful girlfriend, who is a gorilla. Then the chilling punchline arrives: “If you could see her through my eyes...She wouldn’t look JEWISH at all.”

When that movie debuted in 1972, that was a shocking indictment of anti-Semitism. Today, it’s how the Democratic Party picks presidential candidates.

Leave a comment