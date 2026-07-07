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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Trump Accounts are exactly the kind of policy the teachers unions, the education-industrial complex, and the rest of the Commie Left hate because they teach children the "wrong lesson" — wrong for socialism, right for America. A kid with an investment account learns that ownership matters. Time matters. Markets matter. Capital formation matters. Family contribution matters. The future is something to build, not something to beg from bureaucrats. Meanwhile, Democrats are busy explaining why their Nazi-tattooed, communist-adjacent Senate mess was totally fine until he became inconvenient. That is the split screen: Trump plants seeds for children’s prosperity while the Democrat Party digs through the dumpster for candidates who can't even pass a basic decency test. The left sells dependency and calls it compassion. Trump sells ownership and calls it America. Good. Let every child learn the difference early.

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Thomas Eliason's avatar
Thomas Eliason
2h

It is not just schools that are keeping DEI, it's some businesses also...............

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