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Iran update: US forces confirmed to Fox News that US and Iranian negotiators have agreed on a 60-day memorandum of understanding extending the current ceasefire and launching negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, but it still needs President Trump’s approval.

The biggest hold-up is due to Trump’s demand that Iran give up its nuclear program and Iran’s claim that that’s their “red line” and they will not give up their nuclear program. Here’s our suggestion for a compromise: Tell Iran that they can keep building their nuclear program for as long as they want, but they should expect that we will come over at regular intervals and blow it to pieces.

On Thursday, Iranian state TV claimed that Iranian forces shot down a US aircraft near Bushehr. CENTCOM issued a statement branding the claim as false, saying, “No U.S. aircraft were shot down. All U.S. air assets are accounted for.” What’s this world coming to when you can’t believe Iranian state TV?

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told US troops on board the USS Boxer, “Iran has a choice to meet at the table with the President to give up their nuclear program. And as the President said...in the Cabinet meeting...Iran can either do it the right way, with a deal, across the table, or they can deal with my guy on the left. It happened to be me, but it’s not me, it’s you guys. It’s what you’re ready to do, it’s what the world knows you are prepared to do. When I talked to the commanders, when I talked to all you this morning, I know that you’re ready, and that gives me confidence. That gives the President confidence. And it should give the American people confidence.”

Iran is reportedly “deeply threatened” by the small, pro-US African breakaway state of Somaliland, which has offered the US use of its airbase and deep water port on the Red Sea. Iran wants to use its Houthi terrorist proxies in Yemen to attack Red Sea shipping, and Somaliland’s involvement could help stop that. They’re also threatened that Somaliland “represents in an emerging pro‑Western, potentially pro‑Israel foothold overlooking the Bab el‑Mandeb,” a critical chokepoint connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Of course, America has to worry that Somaliland will request something in return, like extraditing Ilhan Omar back there for trial. If that happens, whatever would we do without her?!

Wednesday night, Fairfax County, Virginia, police got a call reporting the sound of gunshots from the home of conservative Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Fortunately, they coordinated with SCOTUS police assigned to the residence and quickly determined that the call was bogus. It was likely a “swatting” attempt, which means making a hoax emergency call in the hope that a SWAT team will show up, leading to mistaken gunfire and the killing of the target. In short, it was likely yet another murder attempt by some unhinged leftist.

Barrett has reported that she and members of her family have been the target of threats before, just as Justice Kavanaugh had a would-be assassin show up at his home in 2022. Considering that the media keep telling us that most political violence is from the right, we admit being baffled by why so many “rightwingers” keep trying to assassinate prominent conservatives.

Video of the Day! Last night, Blue Origin, the private space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, was testing its 320-foot New Glenn rocket when something went wrong and it exploded, forming a massive fireball that resembled a nuclear blast. Miraculously, all staffers are reportedly safe and accounted for. SpaceX founder Elon Musk replied, “Rockets are hard,” and that’s an understatement.

The blast was captured from multiple angles. Some are at the link above and Instapundit has a collection of more, including the view from a restaurant that got one heck of a floor show.

Pictured: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gave an entertaining press conference Thursday. Among the highlights, he toyed with a couple of dumb reporters, and responded to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s threat to tax away 100% of the reparations given to victims of lawfare by saying, “You can’t fix stupid.”

He also had to explain like the host of “Romper Room” to the TDS-afflicted reporters that the Treasury does not have the power to put Trump’s face on a $250 bill. There are plans to create a commemorative $250 bill to raise money for America’s 250th birthday celebration, and Trump would be on it because he is the President in 2026. But as Bessent explained, Congress first has to make an exception to the law that no living person can appear on currency.

We suspect that their real objection isn’t to Trump being on the bill, but to him being the President in 2026. They also probably hate the fact that to Trump, a $250 bill would be small change. He’d probably use them for tipping, which is another sign that he isn’t a Democrat.

Friday Fraud Update: The DHS reports that two Minnesota women and US citizens, Shamso Ahmed Hassan and Hanaan Mursal Yusuf (yep, sound like native Minnesotans) were arrested and are facing charges of creating fake charities and swindling about $21 million in taxpayer funds meant for autistic children and food for needy children. They’re accused of spending it on a lavish lifestyle for themselves, including buying property in their native Kenya.

During his current “Old Man Yells At Clouds Tour,” one of the political rants Bruce Springsteen inflicts on his long-suffering fans is one about how Trump’s cuts to USAID are causing children to starve. We assume he means the children of these conscienceless con artists, who may cruelly have to forego the caviar they’ve grown accustomed to.

UPDATE: Jill Biden’s claim that she was frightened her husband Joe was having a stroke or was “drugged” during his debate with Trump and that she’d never seen him that way before is not going over well, even with former Biden staffers. Conservatives questioned why she didn’t stop the debate or call the paramedics if she thought he was having a stroke. But staffers who accompanied them that night say she not only didn’t have a doctor examine him, she accompanied him to a post-debate rally where she praised his performance, and to a photo-op at a Waffle House.

An Axios reporter who’s heard from multiple irate Biden staffers said his own notes from the time showed Biden staffers expressed concerns about Biden appearing that same way months prior to the debate. Aides complain they were gaslighted by Biden’s inner circle who insisted he was fine, and they accuse Jill of lying. One said that “a lot of Democrats think that this is simply unhelpful to come out at this moment and try to rewrite this portion of history.” They’re right; Democrats do enough rewriting of history in college history books.

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