The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Turner's avatar
Anne Turner
16m

I was ten and the one thing I really, really wanted was a two wheel bicycle. On Christmas Eve I talked about the bike I was going to get. With the best of intentions my mother said they were sorry but it was just too expensive that year. I cried myself to sleep. Not wanting to make my folks feel bad, I made a big deal of the things in my stocking, one of which was a fluffy stuffed animal. My parents were unusually animated. I was so intent I did not see the beautiful blue bike sitting by the tree right in front of me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
1h

Read this article, "Judge gives 'green light' to controversial New York driver's license law in blow to Trump admin", https://www.foxnews.com/person/m/landon-mion, and while I don't know how the court case was argued there are numerous mistakes indicated by this article and I can only hope this is being appealed. 1) The judge admits to ignoring the matter of "right or wrong" in favor of a so called "technicality". 2) The judge says the DOJ claimed "federal law supremacy" but later says they "failed to state such a claim", begging the question which is it? 3) The point of item 2 has nothing to do with licensing of drivers but everything to do with illegal alien enforcement and the supremacy of federal law in this area does not need to be proved, it's a matter of legal fact. 4) The fact that there are only 12 states that allow illegals a drivers license speaks volumes to the legality of there position. 5) The fact that this NY law does not apply to CDC licenses puts there own defense of the law (protecting all NY'ers) on weak ground. What I will say (while this is being appealed) regarding the impact on ICE enforcement, is they will have to treat every NY enforcement encounter where the "suspect" can't provide a citizenship I.D. other then a drivers license as a possible illegal, meaning that citizens or legal aliens in NY should plan on traveling with a passport, birth certificate, SS card, or valid immigration status documentation until this get resolved "legally".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture