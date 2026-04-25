Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 5 minutes.

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YOUR AFTERNOON NEWS UPDATE:

Latest example of rich white liberal privilege: Claiming that they’re fighting capitalism by stealing from Whole Foods. This became known to the public after New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino boasted of it on a podcast called “The Rich Don’t Play By the Rules, So Why Should I?” She spoke of stealing from Whole Foods as a form of political protest and mocked the idea of being caught and put in “Whole Foods jail,” a detention room at the store. She said she did it several times, and “I didn’t feel bad about it at all.”

Ironically, her bravery and defiance melted away when a Daily Mail reporter dared to question her about her endorsement of shoplifting outside her New York home. She snapped, “I can’t believe you came to my f***ing house!” Considering it’s a $2.2 MILLION house, we think he should have protested the rich by coming inside and stealing a few things.

There’s a quick solution to this that we highly recommend to Whole Foods: Get rid of the Whole Foods jail and start putting these spoiled snots into a real jail. It’s called “prosecuting shoplifters,” if that’s still even legal in New York City.

Speaking of fraud here is a must-read op-ed: Fraud expert Dr. David Maimon exposes how China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are exploiting identity theft to run massive, coordinated financial fraud operations inside America’s financial system, and doing it “in ways our defenses were never designed to detect.”

In March, we reported on Joe Abramson, an Illinois Angel Dad whose daughter Katie was killed in a car accident caused by an illegal alien. In a powerful moment during a Congressional hearing, Abramson called out his Senator, Dick Durbin, to his face for his support of illegal aliens and sanctuary policies while refusing to acknowledge his family’s grief or even say Katie’s name.

Well, Durbin obviously learned nothing and was back this week meeting with a Latino group to hatch more ideas to block President Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts. That prompted Abramson to take to X, where he gave Durbin a well-deserved public evisceration. We don’t want to excerpt it; please go to the link and read the entire message. We’ll just say that we couldn’t agree more.

That New York Times sob story about the NGO employees who were put out of work by DOGE cuts is backfiring bigly. The paper must’ve thought the public would be moved to tears by the plight of former six-figure bureaucrats who are now scrambling to find minimum wage jobs. But it’s just raising more outrage at how much tax money was wasted on useless parasites who obviously had no marketable skills or ability to handle money. One senior VP at a USAID-funded NGO lost her $272,000-a-year job 11 months ago, and claims to be impoverished already. Did she not save ANY of that money? The Vice President of the United States is only paid $235,100!

Investigative reporter Parker Thayer looked into the “nonprofit” that employed her, the Citizens Network for Foreign Affairs. He found that it had 100 employees and spent $28 million on salaries and benefits, $12 million on subcontractors, $3 million on travel, $5 million on consultants, $9 million on other expenses, and a paltry $4 million on grants to accomplish its supposed mission.

We love what one commenter said on X: If your employer can’t survive without huge amounts of tax money from the government, then it is NOT a “non-governmental organization.”

Photo credit: MSN.com

Transgender-identifying Democrat Rep. Sarah McBride claimed that President Trump “only fires women.” A few holes in this argument:

1. Trump has also fired men, with the Secretary of the Navy leaving just this week; 2. Democrats demanded the firings of those women, including Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi; and 3. Just to be clear, Sarah McBride isn’t a woman.

Comeback Of The Day! During a Senate hearing, Georgia Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock attacked HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. for making cuts to the rabies office. RFK Jr. replied, “There’s one to three cases of rabies per year in the US. I think one person manning that office can handle the traffic.”

This came as a shock to us. From watching all the media people and Democrat politicians foaming at the mouth over Trump, we assumed there was a national epidemic of rabies.

Fans of “Cold Case” will want to read this story about a possible breakthrough in two of the coldest cases on record: the 1947 Black Dahlia murder and dismemberment and the 1960s Zodiac Killer case. And the latest theory points to the killer in both cases being the same man.

This is a revealing commentary on why we have a shortage of big warships and what the Pentagon did with the money that could have built them. They paid it to “expert” consultants at think tanks to produce studies on why we’re not able to build big warships anymore.

Great Weekend Read: The bluntly hilarious Kurk Schlichter is sick of hearing about what America “owes” to immigrants, legal or otherwise. He suggests returning to the question that used to be the foundation of America’s immigration policy: What do immigrants owe US for letting them come here and escape the “roiling cesspools” they’re fleeing from?

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