The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wallace Rowan's avatar
Wallace Rowan
3h

About Raphael Warlock--sorry Warnock--the disgrace we have for one of the two democrat senators poorly and embarrassingly representing us Georgians. This is a man who purports to be a "reverend." A reverend of what I have asked him numerous times when he is fully enraptured by the evils of Marxist ideology endemic in the democrat party. And I have told him this truth and noted passionately that you cannot claim to be a Christian and support the evil ideology of the Left which is wholly and entirely the democrat party. No response of course. But he can huff and puff and bluster about cuts in a "rabies office." This idiocy and lack of self-awareness is sadly what Georgians have representing us and our state.

Reply
Share
Allen Hummel's avatar
Allen Hummel
4h

Transgender and a Democrat, obviously brain damaged.

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture