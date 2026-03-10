Photo credit: CNN

In recent months, especially, we’ve discussed numerous examples of our judicial system being exploited and taken down from within, by activist judges and attorneys at every level and also by partisan grand juries and jury pools in heavily “blue” areas. But there’s yet another way it’s being manipulated, and this one is from the outside.

Enter the Freedom Trainers, sponsored by the Soros-funded group Community Change. They describe themselves as a “loose network of trainers teaching collective noncooperation.” This group formed in late 2024 when its leaders started dreading the likelihood of Trump’s re-election. It says this on their website: “Before Donald Trump’s election, an informal group of trainers --- MANY WITH EXPERIENCE WORKING UNDER AUTHORITARIAN REGIMES [emphasis ours] --- began asking a sobering question: what would people need if he won?”

The founders hail from such left-wing activist groups as Choose Democracy (Ha!), Free DC, and the US Climate Action Network.

As reported in the Washington Free Beacon, which obtained their training materials, this left-wing activist group is teaching people in Washington DC and around the country “how to increase their chances of serving on cases brought by the Trump Department of Justice so they can undermine its chances of securing convictions.”

You know the concept of “jury nullification” --- jurors voting against conviction even though they know the defendant is guilty. The goal of Freedom Trainers is to get people who will do this onto juries. On their website, they claim to have trained “hundreds of thousands” of such “committed people.”

As the Free Beacon reports, a pamphlet produced by this group states it plainly: a juror can vote not guilty “for any reason you believe is just.” They can vote not to convict “even if the technical elements of the crime were technically met. NO EXPLANATION REQUIRED. [Emphasis ours.] No punishment allowed. Totally legal.”

Essentially, though, these people are being taught to deceive during the process of voir dire (jury selection), and that doesn’t seem legal at all to us non-attorneys. To get on juries, they’re trained to offer only brief answers and never actually mention jury nullification or signal an agenda, even though they definitely have one and, in fact, are there for the purpose of fulfilling it. They’re supposed to say they’ll listen to the evidence before forming conclusions; this is actually the opposite of what they’re really there to do.

They’re told to keep their addresses current to increase the chance of getting a jury summons and to respond promptly. They’re directed to show up dressed “neutrally.” And once they get through voir dire and are empaneled, they’re told to vote “not guilty,” apparently for any reason they can come up with. “Vote your conscience,” the training materials say, but these people have been pre-selected to vote a certain way. It’s almost a certainty that they will, to the point where you’d have to pad their bank accounts to be any more certain of that. (NOTE: There’s no word in this story about bribery going on, but let’s hope that’s being investigated.)

A DOJ spokeswoman told the Free Beacon, “While we respect jurors’ role in the judicial process, the Department takes jury nullification and interference with official proceedings extremely seriously. Any group attempting to improperly influence juries who should serve as impartial arbiters of evidence should be held accountable.”

The Free Beacon story is a must-read. This diabolical strategy of packing jury pools with leftists trained in jury nullification might explain a lot of curious not-guilty verdicts. Combine this with the outrageous rulings by some of the activist judges running courtrooms, and it might be impossible to have a fair trial. In theory at least, we have the right to an impartial jury. This aspect of our judicial system is one more foundational American principle that the left is trying its hardest to destroy.

Meanwhile, activist judges haven’t slacked off a bit. U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann, in a 130-page opinion, has disqualified all three lawyers leading the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey, saying they didn’t receive Senate confirmation.

Ironically, the three had been appointed to run the office after Alina Habba was disqualified to serve as acting U.S. attorney there by a federal appeals court. Details of the dispute are at The Epoch Times; the office has been vacant without a Senate-confirmed nominee since Trump took office in January 2025. The office is currently being run by the lackey who was hired to run out for coffee. Kidding --- we honestly don’t know who’s running it --- but you get the idea.

And then there’s the FBI. Director Kash Patel, aided by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (our hero), has uncovered evidence of what Just The News calls “a far-reaching dragnet” in the form of four investigations: Crossfire Hurricane (the bogus Trump-Russia investigation), Arctic Frost (the Trump-J6 probe taken over by “Special Counsel” Jack Smith), Round River (?) and Plasmic Echo (??). Who comes up with these names?

Most FBI agents didn’t see --- were not even aware of --- many of the documents pertaining to these investigations because they were hidden as “Prohibited Access” files. It took some high-level whistleblowing to bring these to light.

As reported by Just The News, those in Trump’s orbit who were targeted by surveillance include a dozen members of Congress and their staff, future Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, journalists, campaign advisers, defense attorneys, and even Patel himself.

At least 1,200 people who were targeted fell into the category of “special circumstances” --- people who were supposed to have constitutionally protected privileges, such as attorneys, journalists, members of Congress, even a filmmaker.

A senior official who spoke with Just The News said, “There is growing evidence that may support a case that the FBI engaged between 2016 and 2025 in a conspiracy to violate the civil rights of Trump and his supporters under the cover of government power.” Yes, this would be the big-time conspiracy case we’re looking for the Justice Department to unveil, sooner rather than later.

Just The News goes into detail on all four FBI investigations and the vast numbers of people who were targeted. “Plasmic Echo” was the name given to the probe into whether Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago. As we now know, the FBI didn’t believe they had met the standard of evidence to conduct a raid but went ahead with it anyway.

“Round River,” another name we hadn’t heard, refers to a counterintelligence probe that still remains mostly classified. Agents have only recently discovered its existence; it started in the Pittsburgh Field Office to target Rudy Giuliani for his efforts to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden’s business exploits in the Ukraine. Can’t have anyone poking around in that.

As reported, this probe expanded to look at “numerous public figures who spoke out about Biden family corruption concerns.” Does this not look like Third World-style rights violations or what? Somebody needed to investigate corruption concerns, all right: the corruption of the FBI.

For when you have time, the Just The News piece is a must-read.

The good news is, evidence of this travesty is finally seeing the light of day. In another bit of delightful schadenfreude, President Trump has issued the most beautiful form of payback ever, by waiving executive privilege to former President Biden after Biden tried to invoke it regarding documents the Senate is seeking in their investigation of the autopen scandal and other serious probes. Trump concluded that shielding the records “is not in the best interest of the United States.”

Biden initially resisted on December 10. Now that Trump has waived executive privilege, White House counsel has sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), directing them to hand over the records to Congress.

As Matt Margolis points out at PJ Media, the most delicious aspect of this story is that Biden himself set the precedent for waiving executive privilege for a former President. Only a sitting President has the authority to decide this, and in 2021, Biden denied Trump’s request to assert it with Pelosi’s bogus J6 “Select” Committee. Later, in the so-called “classified documents” case, Biden also authorized NARA to deny executive privilege to Trump.

So now Biden is on the other end of this, haha. If he seriously thought Trump would grant his request for executive privilege after the way Trump himself had been treated, he must really be in deep cognitive decline.

Nick Arama at RedState is fun, too. Pop the popcorn, he says; the truth on Biden is coming out.

Finally, speaking of the Mar-a-Lago raid, did you know that the Florida magistrate judge who rubber-stamped it had worked as an attorney for Jeffrey Epstein, before he himself was a judge but after he would have been well aware of Epstein’s legal problems and accusations against him? We didn’t, either.

It appears he was using inside sources to try to locate a woman who had fled to another state. There’s a lot to sort out in the story of Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart and his association with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, but there do appear to be issues serious enough to bring about a call from the David Horowitz Freedom Center, under their Judicial Accountability Project, for Congress to impeach him and the Senate to remove him from the bench.

Leave a comment