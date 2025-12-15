Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

A photo taken near Brown, of a person of interest to the police.

It’s the Monday before Christmas week, and we apologize for having to start your week with so much tragic news. From the deadly mass shootings at Brown University and a Hanukkah celebration in Australia, to the drive-by assault on a Jewish family’s home in California, anti-Semitic terrorism suddenly erupted all over the world (the Brown attack was on a review session for a class on the economics of immigration by a Jewish professor who also teaches Jewish studies and spent four years at Hebrew University of Jerusalem. She wasn’t in the class at the time of the attack, but while the motive of the killer isn’t yet known, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that’s a key factor.)

At Brown University, the shooter reportedly burst into the class, pointed a 9mm handgun, screamed something (nobody seems to know what it was, so we won’t make the obvious guess), and fired 40 rounds before fleeing. As of this writing early on Monday morning, two students have died and nine are injured. One fatality has been identified: it’s 19-year-old Ella Cook of Alabama, the vice president of the College Republicans and someone who was known and respected for standing up for her conservative and Christian beliefs on one of the most far-left campuses in America.

Police in Providence apprehended a “person of interest,” described as a 24-year-old male from Wisconsin, but he was later released and the search continues at this time. Fox News has a page with continually-updated stories.

As always, some people, such as former Rep. Gabby Giffords, didn’t wait for any details before demanding that “Congress take action,” in the belief that more gun control laws would have prevented this. The Brown campus is in Providence, which hasn’t had a Republican mayor in over 40 years, and in Rhode Island, where a Republican hasn’t won a statewide office in nearly two decades. Brown is a gun-free zone inside a gun-free zone inside a gun-free zone, but it didn’t stop the shooting.

Meanwhile, the attack on the Hanukkah festival in Australia is now the worst assault on Jews since the October 7th Hamas massacre. The shooters have not been identified, but they are reportedly a father (who was killed) and his son (who is in critical but stable condition.) They also planted crude IEDs that fortunately were disabled by police. There are reports that police on the beach froze and did nothing to respond while the shooters reloaded and kept firing for nearly 20 minutes, until Ahmed al Ahmed charged the father from behind, tackled him and took his rifle away from him. You can see that amazing video here.

The hero was reportedly shot by the son, and at this writing, we still don’t know his condition. Please pray for him and all the victims of these atrocities.

Many Australians are blasting their government for refusing to take seriously the danger of allowing the migration to Australia of Middle Eastern radical Islamists. Sadly, their Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is too blinded by wokeness to see the problem. despite a rise of anti-Semitism that’s seen about 1600 incidents in the past year alone. Naturally, he hinted that there might be even MORE gun control laws to further disarm potential victims, and rejected criticism that his endorsement of a Palestinian state had anything to do with the massacre on Bondi Beach, bloviating, “Overwhelmingly, most of the world recognizes a two-state solution as being the way forward in the Middle East.”

No, there are actually many people in the world who still recognize that when you reward people who commit anti-Semitic genocide with their own state, you encourage more attacks on Jews. We also have enough sense to realize that putting people who devote every waking moment of their lives to plotting to kill Jews right next to Israel is INSANE. Who votes for these morons? Someone must be: they’re in power in Australia and Europe, giving away their nations to violent migrants and jailing their own people for “hate speech” when they complain about it.

As expected, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu blasted Albanese for his limp-noodle response to anti-Semitic violence, as did US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who posted on X, “The disgraceful statement from Australia PM never mentioned it was jihadist attack on Jews on first day of Hanukkah. Hope he’s ashamed of antisemitic statements past year.”

These leaders are so pathetically weak and woke that France just canceled the big New Year’s celebration in Paris, darkening the “City of Lights” out of fear as “migrant violence grows.” As one commentator pointed out, the word “migrant” shows that they realize these people are not immigrants and have no intention of assimilating. Here’s a crazy idea: If they don’t belong there, they refuse to assimilate, and they’re threatening your own people, THROW THEM OUT! You don’t always have to act like the Vichy Government of World War II and collaborate with your invaders.

Thank God, authorities in Germany managed to prevent a planned vehicle attack on a Christmas market by five men identified as being three Moroccans, an Egyptian and a Syrian who hoped to kill or injure as many people as possible. Gee, we wonder how they got into Germany? Authorities said they suspected an “Islamist motive.” You can’t put anything over on the Germans. Again, rather than taking a risk that “migrants” might attack you for being German, why not simply expel them from Germany? Afraid it might make you look too much like Trump, who’s actually doing something, against stiff Democrat opposition, to keep Americans from being murdered?

And if you think it can’t happen here, let us direct your attention to Redlands, California, where on Saturday, someone fired 20 rounds into the home of a Jewish family that was decorated for Hanukkah while shouting “F--- the Jews.”

Or look to Minneapolis, any large liberal college campus, or New York City, which just elected as mayor a radical socialist anti-Semite who weaseled out when pressed to denounce his previous calls to “Globalize the Intifada.”

Well, this is what “Globalizing the Intifada” looks like. And when even the New York Times ran an op-ed making that obvious point, here came the professional victim class, crying about blaming the poor, suffering Palestinians. Well, pardon our exhausted patience, but we’d like to spend more than five minutes concentrating on all the Jews who’ve been put into hospitals and morgues rather than on the poor Palestinians who might suffer some future hypothetical recriminations.

As terrible as all this news is, sadly, it was not a complete surprise to us. Last week, we read this article by Richard Pollack, quoting counter-terrorism expert J. Michael Waller as warning that the risk of terror attacks in the US “is by far the most grave in our history.”

He said that “our detection and enforcement systems are overwhelmed. We’re not just talking about individual terrorists and jihadists, but organized terror networks and their legal support systems, and state-sponsored covert intelligence networks whose cadres are professionally trained and strategically deployed.”

Another expert backed that up, telling Pollack, “Al Qaeda cells have embedded themselves across major urban centers in the US. This has been confirmed by intercepted communications, financial tracking, and human intelligence. The attack strategy by Al Qaeda is designed to sow confusion and cripple emergency response.”

Why, it’s almost as if someone opened up the border for four years and let thousands of unvetted terrorists come streaming across it and embed themselves into our population, just like they have in, oh, France, Germany and Australia. One thing worse than America having to be the world’s policeman is having all the bad guys in the world think that the only policeman is asleep at his post. Not only that, but he left the police station open and unguarded.

As the Democrats’ anti-ICE propaganda has been endlessly repeated over the past months, we’ve seen illegal immigration and deportations dropping on the list of things that voters think are important. Let’s hope it doesn’t take even more brutal terrorist attacks on our own soil to wake them up to reality.

RELATED: To all those who will try to shift blame for this violence onto Israel by claiming it’s retribution for its military reaction to Oct. 7th, here’s a reminder that the very next day after that massacre, hundreds of Muslim protesters mobbed the Sydney Opera House in Australia (October 2023), chanting, “Gas the Jews” and “F--- the Jews.”

Saturday also brought another deadly attack in Syria, where American and Syrian military members were attacked by a gunman. Two US Army soldiers and an interpreter were killed in the attack, and three others injured before the attacker, as yet unidentified, was slain.

The attacker was reportedly a recent recruit to Syria’s security forces who was reassigned due to suspected ties to ISIS. Seems like that would be a fireable offense.

Please join us in praying for the victims of this attack and all the others, and for this mindless violence to come to a halt.

Rob Reiner RIP: After all of this, when the shocking news arrived that actor/director Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle had been found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home, we immediately wondered if his being Jewish was a factor. But it’s been reported that their son Nick Reiner, who has a history of drug addiction and homelessness, has been taken into custody and is being held on $4 million bond. This is a breaking story, and Fox News has a page for live updates as they come in.

We know that many of our readers have a visceral dislike for Reiner due to his leftist politics and anti-Trump rants, but this isn’t a time to rehash that. Instead, we offer our prayers and deepest condolences to the Reiner family. And we pay respect to Reiner for his contributions to entertainment, from “All In The Family” to directing some of the most beloved movies of our lifetimes, including “When Harry Met Sally,” “This is Spinal Tap,” “Misery,” “A Few Good Men,” “Stand By Me” and “The Princess Bride.”

Reiner also showed genuine grace when talking about Charlie Kirk’s murder, and most people don’t know that his wife took Trump’s photo for the cover of his book, “The Art of the Deal.”

We also remember a time when Reiner was a guest on the “Huckabee” show. He agreed to appear on a conservative-hosted show, and he and Amb. Huckabee had a very friendly conversation about movies and topics of mutual interest, like improving education. Let’s keep in mind that it’s possible to find common ground with people who hold very different political views, and to hold civil discussions without dehumanizing them. We’re not leftist nuts who celebrate the murder of our political opponents.

More questions arise about the FBI arrest in J6 pipe bombing; FBI whistleblower loses job AGAIN: The recent FBI arrest of a strangely antisocial 30-year old Virginia man on charges related to the placement of pipe bombs prior to the January 6 rally is sparking even more questions.

Nearly five years after the event, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie says a whistleblower has come forward to raise elements of doubt over the arrest of this individual and even whether the FBI got the right man.

And it’s not just this one whistleblower. In a long thread on X, Massie claims that this is “the third disclosure I’ve received from current and former employees of the government regarding the pipe bomb case in recent weeks.”

He notes what a serious step it is for these people to take, as “these brave moral people could lose their jobs and wreck their careers, but they care deeply for their country.”

According to what Massie’s been told by these insiders, the suspect lives in a community where several other members of the FBI, Secret Service and law enforcement live, so with their professional eye they’ve seen him on walks around the neighborhood over the years. He takes these walks with his dog several times a day but otherwise appears homebound, rarely driving his car and not engaging in other outside activities.

On his walks, the man has seemed to observers to be “detached and vacant,” with no signs of anger or agitation but in a completely antisocial state. His behavior has been described by them as “awkward” and disconnected. He makes no eye contact with anyone he passes and gives no sign at all of acknowledgement. He wears headphones when going out, seemingly to block out the world. He’s apparently in a world of his own.

“It’s obvious he has a mental disability,” Massie writes, “and likely lives in a permanently vulnerable, intellectual and emotion state. It’s well known that individuals with mental conditions are susceptible to providing inaccurate and unwarranted ‘confession.’”

We would add that such people are also susceptible to manipulation, and this raises even more doubt about him acting as a “lone wolf.” He was likely set on this path by someone else, inside or outside of the government. Seems as though his online communications might tell the tale here.

Indeed, Massie writes that these observers have told him “the suspect does not appear to have the mental acumen to plan, prepare and execute a complex bombing plot by himself.”

Another strange thing: they told Massie about an unusual surveillance operation that was conducted November 13 on the suspect’s street. Typically, the FBI keeps those low-key, but this one was “easily identifiable to many in the area.” And even though this operation was to investigate a BOMB suspect, as in someone who might have bombs and bomb-making materials inside his home, they did not take “the proper safety precautions,” whistleblowers said. For example, instead of quietly knocking on doors and asking residents to quickly evacuate their homes, as would normally happen, agents told residents NOT to leave their homes and gave them no clue they faced a credible threat to their safety.

So that leads to more questions. In the meantime, Rep. Massie offers a conclusion: “The FBI employee disclosing this information to me doesn’t believe the FBI has arrested a person who is capable or motivated, or even interested enough in affairs outside his own small world, to execute the J6 pipe bomb plot on his own.”

We would think the key words here are “ON HIS OWN.” There does seem to be quite a lot of evidence that he was the one who wandered around on the night of January 5. (More on that below.) But...he decided to do this on his own? Planned it on his own? That’s what seems increasingly unlikely, if it ever seemed likely at all.

On Saturday, Matt Margolis at PJ Media posed questions about this. (Note: we think the headline to that piece, “FBI Whistleblower Claims J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Is the Wrong Guy,” might not be quite spot-on. These whistleblower claims raise doubts, but mostly suggest to us that they might very well have the right guy but that he probably wasn’t doing this by himself. We also know he was on his cellphone a number of times that night while he was out conducting his “walk” on Capitol Hill. Who was he talking to or texting with?)

Margolis doesn’t find these reports all that compelling. “None of this is terribly convincing to me,” he wrote. “For one thing, I’ve never heard the argument that being anti-social somehow made someone less likely to be a criminal.”

“The conflicting information raises more questions than answers,” he concluded.

As you know, law enforcement does have other evidence that ties him to this: specifically, one checking account and six (!) credit cards showing the suspect repeatedly bought items matching the components used in the bombs, including galvanized pipes and end caps from Home Depot, battery connectors purchased through Micro Center, white kitchen timers from Walmart, plus wire, steel wool, safety glasses, wire strippers and gloves. Of course, they also have GPS positioning from his cellphone corresponding to his locations as determined from security cameras.

Again, to us, the totality of the reports we’ve heard so far suggest someone who played a part but who almost certainly did not act alone.

Side note: While we were searching to find out this man’s sources of income, if any, we came upon various loads of steaming garbage accusing the right of clinging to their conspiracy theories even after the arrest of the suspect, whom we must presume they have already convicted and found guilty. Case closed!

On the contrary, we’re only asking that contradictory information be sorted out and accounted for, as anyone should want. The left has such a THING about anyone daring to question their conclusions. Sheesh, if anyone’s “clinging,” it’s them. For those with strong stomachs who want to see an example of this, check out the Huffington Post, not ever, ever to be confused with the Huckabee Post.

In another curious FBI whistleblower-related story, on-again-off-again agent Steve Friend, who was suspended during the Biden administration but re-instated under Trump, has lost his job AGAIN, this time (yes) under Trump.

As reported in the New York Post, he issued what was considered a threat against Director Kash Patel during a guest appearance on a December 5 podcast with another former FBI agent, Kyle Seraphin. It cost him his job.

Although the Trump administration had re-instated him on October 10, he hadn’t yet been assigned to his new duties in Jacksonville, Florida, or cleared on his new background check.

You’ll recall that Friend was originally placed on leave by then-Director Christopher Wray for exposing concerns about how the J6 investigation was being conducted. He went on to become an author and media commentator.

Friend didn’t mention Patel in the comments that he made, but the snide reference to Indian/Hindu imagery is clear: “You better pray to Gaia or Vishnu or whatever your maker is, that real Steve Friend is never in a position to be an instrument of God’s wrath, because I will be merciful: I won’t give you a trial and a hanging. I’ll allow you to breathe every breath that your body will have for the rest of its natural life inside a box, and then when it ultimately fades to black, that’s when the real wrath begins.”

Good heavens. Retired FBI supervisory special agent John Nantz shared this clip on X, leading the bureau to call him in for an in-person meeting at the Jacksonville office. (No word yet on whether he has appeared.) As the Post reports, “The hot rhetoric is just the latest outburst by Friend that runs afoul of FBI policy that bans speaking publicly about the bureau’s work without authorization.”

Concerned attorneys at Empower Oversight, the same ones who had secured a settlement for Friend and gotten him back his job had sent him a letter in November reminding him that, after getting back on the payroll, he was subject to the FBI’s social media policies. “You seem unwilling to follow our advice on the matters discussed above,” they wrote to him. With his threatening remarks, they said, Friend risks “further adverse administrative actions by the FBI.”

And that’s what he got. Friend needed to listen to his attorneys if he wanted to keep his job.

Sadly, details of Friend’s history with Patel show this to be likely a matter of personal animosity. Before becoming FBI director, Patel had supported both Friend and Seraphin after they claimed they’d been fired by the Biden administration for their complaints about the nature of the J6 investigation. Then, when Patel became director, he looked into reinstating Friend but, as reported by the New York Post, found concerning information in his personnel files about the “real reason for his ousting.” We still don’t know what that is.

But former Special Agent Nantz strongly defends Patel, giving him credit for exposing Crossfire Hurricane and saying, “This is the guy who is now the FBI director, who supported these guys financially and otherwise until he set foot in his office and got access to their personnel files.”

Finally, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who chairs the House subcommittee looking into the J6 investigation, says key surveillance video of the pipe bomber outside the DNC and RNC headquarters from the morning of January 6, 2021, was deleted and no longer exists. There is potentially so much information from that period that might have been lost. For example, we still don’t know how real bombs could have been placed the night before and not be detected by bomb-sniffing dogs the next morning.

At least for now, Loudermilk is not making accusations that this deletion was intentional. But as he says in a piece of masterful understatement, it “does raise our eyebrows a bit.”

So, will the Huffington Post accuse us of stoking a wild conspiracy theory, just for reporting facts?

FOR FURTHER READING: We’ve pretty much run through our Substack space limitation, but please check out investigative reporter Julie Kelly’s piece on RealClear Investigations, called “A Tale of Two Investigations,” in which she summarizes what we know to date and compares former FBI Director Christopher Wray’s J6 investigation with that of Kash Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino. If Wray’s investigation turns out to have been “compromised by political considerations,” as Kelly suggests, it certainly will not have been the first. Be sure and check this out, and we’ll have a follow-up on Tuesday. Who knows what we’ll learn in the next 24 hours?

