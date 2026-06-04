Good morning! This is an article for you to start your day with. We are still finalizing the newsletter, so please stay tuned for its delivery later today.

Todd Blanche makes news this week, likely nominee for permanent AG: Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is in a good position to be the permanent successor to Pam Bondi at the Department of Justice. That’s welcome news, as no one can deny that when Blanche was brought in to head the DOJ temporarily --- he can be “acting” AG for only 120 days --- he hit the ground running.

Of course, with President Trump you never know, but in an interview Tuesday with the New York Post, he indicated that when he brought in Blanche --- who used to be Trump’s own attorney (wow, does the left hate that) --- it was with the idea of gauging the public’s reaction to that choice. “...I wanted to see how well he was received,” Trump said. “We put him as ‘acting,’ and he’s done a very good job.”

And he really has. From his first day in office, Blanche has met the issue of government-related fraud head-on. As reported by Just the News, he has “overseen a litany of fraud busts linked to the federal anti-fraud task force, and has also spearheaded several policy initiatives.”

Too bad one such initiative he did not get through was the nearly $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” designed to help reimburse victims of lawfare --- particularly those nonviolent rally-goers who had been caught up in the J6 prosecutions and essentially had their lives and careers ruined. This reform would also have issued formal apologies to the targets and their families. As you know, the fund had been set up as part of the settlement to end Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS for the unlawful leaking of his personal tax information.

Sure looked like justice to us. Our question now is, do the attorneys have to go back to the drawing board for their settlement in the Trump/IRS case?

In an interview on Sean Hannity’s Tuesday podcast, Blanche said that if Trump hadn’t been re-elected in 2024, he would have “absolutely” faced prison time. It was only by winning the presidency for a second term that he evaded imprisonment by his ruthless political adversaries. In a kangaroo court (our words) in the Southern District of New York (Manhattan), he had been convicted by a rubber-stamp jury of 34 felonies. Recall that those 34 counts refer to the hazy (as opposed to inaccurate) descriptions of 34 small payments made to Stormy Daniels as part of a perfectly legal non-disclosure agreement. There’s no evidence that Trump had anything to do with the recorded descriptions of those payments.

But the DA’s office described Trump’s crimes as “falsifying New York business records in order to conceal his illegal scheme to corrupt the 2016 election.” So, did he have evidence of any illegal scheme? No. Did he need any with this jury? No. And, as Blanche pointed out to Hannity, the payments to Stormy Daniels didn’t even start until AFTER the election. In other words, DA Bragg’s reference to the 2016 election doesn’t even make sense. The 34 counts were “an incredible travesty,” according to Blanche.

Fortunately, the Supreme Court ruled that a sitting President cannot be criminally prosecuted for actions taken as part of their official duties. That’s why crazed “Special Counsel” (we still use quotes around that title because he was never Senate-confirmed) Jack Smith had to drop both his cases against the re-elected Trump.

But as Hannity said, Trump “was convicted of 34 felony charges. So, is it an accurate statement to say, ‘He either wins in 2024, wins the White House --- it’s either the White House or the Big House’?”

Blanche replied, “...oh, yeah, absolutely.”

He also said Trump wouldn’t have faced prosecution for this in the first place if he hadn’t run for President. And it truly is hard to imagine that he would have, absent the politics.

Trump had two special counsel cases going on, one in DC and the other in Florida, and, in Manhattan, “there’s no way [Judge Juan Merchan] wasn’t going to send President Trump to prison...” But when Trump was re-elected, Judge Merchan had no choice but to grant him an unconditional discharge. As reported by FOX News, that meant he still carried the status of a convicted felon (!!!) but would not face further penalties, fines or jail time.

For when you have time, be sure and check out the full hour-and-a-half interview with Blanche. Not only does he offer his views about the massive lawfare thrown at Trump, but he has plenty to say about the evidence in the “burn bags.”

In a must-read piece at RedState, Bob Hoge sorts out the sorry elements of the Jack Smith saga as told by Blanche to Hannity.

We’ve discussed the issue of the FBI burn bags at length here. But as Blanche observed, “It’s not the issue of a burn bag that I think is interesting or problematic depending on which side you’re on. This one was in a place where I get the point that an honorable FBI agent might have left it there because it was not where it would normally be to be destroyed. [We] kind of stumbled on it, but it looked almost intentional.”

Indeed, one theory has been that some whistleblower, honorable but determined to remain anonymous, deliberately left those burn bags to be found by Trump’s incoming administration. Let the chips fall where they may.

The burn bags sat in a spot where they’d never normally be sent for destruction, Blanche said. (Ah, so that’s why they didn’t get burned!)

As Hoge reminds us, former deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino told a similar story to Hannity in April about their discovery of “the mother lode” of documents at the FBI, although, according to Hoge, “it’s unclear if Blanche is referring to the same tranche of documents.” When Bongino was asked if he thought the documents had been deliberately placed there to spare them from the incinerator, he said he did believe that, going on to say that this material showed that the Smith Crossfire Hurricane investigation was “bulls**t.”

“….This is why I say to people that, be careful painting the entire bureau with an overly broad brush,” Bongino said. “There were a ton of bad actors, more than I expected...but there were a lot of people in there, under extreme pressure, who --- you get where I’m going with this? Who were probably like, ‘This isn’t right.’

“They saved it on purpose. And it was the mother lode.”

So stay tuned. Jack Smith’s relentless pursuit of President Trump was a mockery of justice. Hoge points out that although Smith isn’t under criminal investigation at this time, “multiple oversight probes are underway, including reviews of his conduct as special counsel.”

Blanche was in the news even more on Tuesday, when he testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies that they weren’t moving forward with the Anti-Weaponization Fund. (Note: There might be some confusion here. Trump said Tuesday that he wasn’t sure the fund was really dead. “I’d have to ask the lawyers,” he said.)

As we’ve reported, a judge in Virginia, U.S. District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema, temporarily blocked the fund from moving ahead. Sadly, it was GOP legislators who objected to it.

Finally, we’re still sorting through the information from Julie Kelly’s latest column in her subscription-only service but will leave you with a bit of good news from that. As she relates, The New York Times reported Sunday that at least 10,000 lawyers have left the federal government since Trump took office for his second term. Like the old joke, “What do you call 10,000 lawyers on the bottom of the ocean,” we call that A GOOD START. “Roughly one in five lawyers who worked in the government at the end of 2024 had left by March of this year…” she says. Of course, the NYT was despondent about that news, while we are cheering.

The downside of this: it’s hard for Trump to find replacements, to the extent they’re needed, because attorneys don’t want to be associated with the Trump DOJ. We recently discussed the Democrat-run bar associations and their efforts to disbar attorneys working on Trump’s behalf. And as Kelly reports, “A current law school student declined an internship with the DOJ and had been warned that future employers ‘would see a person willing to go to work at this D.O.J. as somebody they couldn’t trust.” (!!!)

As Kelly rightly points out, “...more often than not, it is the judges themselves who are defying the law and court orders --- even a handful issued by the Supreme Court --- to sabotage the President and the DOJ.”

Leave a comment