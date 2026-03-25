Today's Afternoon Briefing
A round-up of positive court news.
Here’s a round-up of some positive court news for a change: The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a challenge to allowing states to keep counting mail-in votes for up to five days after an election, and the majority seemed pretty skeptical of why that’s necessary (That is, other than that Democrats don’t know how many more votes they’ll need to win until after the election.)
Last Friday, the Supreme Court unanimously sided with a Mississippi street preacher, ruling that he can challenge a city ordinance he was previously convicted of violating. Even religious people might side with the city, considering he was charged with using a loudspeaker to call theatergoers “sissies,” “Jezebels” and “wh*res” (Our reaction to any protesters with megaphones in our faces, no matter what side they’re on, is to want to shove them down their throats.) But the SCOTUS said he wasn’t trying to get that conviction overturned but to prevent future enforcement of the law, and he has a Constitutional right to challenge a law in court.
A federal court in California found that the state’s draconian restrictions on firearms advertising were unconstitutional limits on basic free speech and ordered it to pay nearly $500,000 to the NRA for legal fees expended on challenging it.
Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.
Saw this article, "New COVID variant spreads across US as CDC raises concerns: 'Viral evolution'", https://www.foxnews.com/person/r/melissa-rudy, which would probably have not made the news if they had described this as a flu variant, which is all COVID ever was from the start. COVID was a biological strategy to impact an election, destroy an otherwise overwhelmingly successful presidential term, spend money like water, and tank a winning economy, brought to the world and us by our own democratic party with help from our adversaries overseas. The mere mention of the term sends much of our public into apoplexy and the democrats would love to see a "rerun of there hit".
Read this article, "White House warns Iran against balking at deal: Trump ready to 'unleash hell'", https://www.foxnews.com/person/m/eric-mack, and it's bold talk, but battles (or wars) don't end with a "deal", they end when one side is utterly defeated and/or surrenders. Iran truly has been "taken to the woodshed" but they are anything but defeated. The truth is we don't have all of the facts so I shouldn't be so hard on the chosen rhetoric. For example, this "gift worth a lot of money" that Trump says Iran has given the US. What could it be other than the 60% enriched uranium, they have nothing else of tangible value other then oil, but we are (if we wanted to be) a net exporter of oil and have emphasized that even opening the Straight is more a matter of global concern then the US directly. Hopefully there is more substance to these developments then rhetoric.