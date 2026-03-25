Here’s a round-up of some positive court news for a change: The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a challenge to allowing states to keep counting mail-in votes for up to five days after an election, and the majority seemed pretty skeptical of why that’s necessary (That is, other than that Democrats don’t know how many more votes they’ll need to win until after the election.)

Last Friday, the Supreme Court unanimously sided with a Mississippi street preacher, ruling that he can challenge a city ordinance he was previously convicted of violating. Even religious people might side with the city, considering he was charged with using a loudspeaker to call theatergoers “sissies,” “Jezebels” and “wh*res” (Our reaction to any protesters with megaphones in our faces, no matter what side they’re on, is to want to shove them down their throats.) But the SCOTUS said he wasn’t trying to get that conviction overturned but to prevent future enforcement of the law, and he has a Constitutional right to challenge a law in court.

A federal court in California found that the state’s draconian restrictions on firearms advertising were unconstitutional limits on basic free speech and ordered it to pay nearly $500,000 to the NRA for legal fees expended on challenging it.

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