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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
44m

Saw this article, "New COVID variant spreads across US as CDC raises concerns: 'Viral evolution'", https://www.foxnews.com/person/r/melissa-rudy, which would probably have not made the news if they had described this as a flu variant, which is all COVID ever was from the start. COVID was a biological strategy to impact an election, destroy an otherwise overwhelmingly successful presidential term, spend money like water, and tank a winning economy, brought to the world and us by our own democratic party with help from our adversaries overseas. The mere mention of the term sends much of our public into apoplexy and the democrats would love to see a "rerun of there hit".

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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
1h

Read this article, "White House warns Iran against balking at deal: Trump ready to 'unleash hell'", https://www.foxnews.com/person/m/eric-mack, and it's bold talk, but battles (or wars) don't end with a "deal", they end when one side is utterly defeated and/or surrenders. Iran truly has been "taken to the woodshed" but they are anything but defeated. The truth is we don't have all of the facts so I shouldn't be so hard on the chosen rhetoric. For example, this "gift worth a lot of money" that Trump says Iran has given the US. What could it be other than the 60% enriched uranium, they have nothing else of tangible value other then oil, but we are (if we wanted to be) a net exporter of oil and have emphasized that even opening the Straight is more a matter of global concern then the US directly. Hopefully there is more substance to these developments then rhetoric.

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