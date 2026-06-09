For anyone who claims that conservatives mindlessly back President Trump no matter what he does, brace yourselves: We were very disturbed by this story from Israel National News:

Speaking to Channel 12, Trump said he wasn’t informed of Israel’s retaliatory strikes after Iran fired ballistic missiles at them until a late stage, but he was able to limit the retaliation. Trump urged both sides to “stop shooting,” and the mutual attacks have stopped for the moment. Trump also said he told Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to be careful about further military action, warning that Israel could soon find itself confronting Iran on its own without American backing if the situation escalated.

Thanks for reading The Huckabee Post! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

We cannot imagine a situation in which Israel would withhold support from America if we retaliated against Iran for launching ballistic missiles at New York or Miami. A reminder for Trump: His friend and ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, had to take refuge in a bomb shelter while explosions were going off overhead, thanks to Iran’s attack.

So far, Trump has been the strongest supporter of Israel ever in the White House. He needs to be, in the face of a new worldwide wave of leftwing anti-Semitism and condemnation of Israel for defending itself against one of the most brutal and disgusting attacks on its people since World War II. If anyone should be defending Israel against the growing “genocide in Gaza” slander, it’s Trump. Yet he seems to be getting close to the type of “blame Israel for defending itself” rhetoric that we’d expect from Rashida Tlaib or the EU.

We fear that Trump has become so invested in getting a peace deal from Iran that he’s losing sight of who our friends are and who the good guys are in this situation. Granted, we don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, and he surely sees this flare-up of missile attacks as a big obstacle to a peace deal. But Iran’s behavior certainly makes it look as if they’re nowhere near agreeing to join the 21st century and act civilized.

Recently, Trump praised Iran’s “Supreme Leader,” and yes, we’ve read “The Art of the Deal” and know strategic softsoap and baloney when we hear it. But if that and his latest comments give more ammunition to the Israel haters, it’s not worth it just to get Iran to sign a deal that it has zero intention of complying with.

America does have other allies in the Middle East, but no better ally than Israel. Iran is not our ally, they are not trustworthy, and until their homicidal, terrorist-supporting, America- and Israel-hating government is gone, they never will be.

Leave a comment