Good morning. Today’s newsletter is below.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

John 8:32

BREAKING NEWS

As we were going to press on Wednesday morning, word came of a shooting at an ICE detention facility in Dallas. There are reports of one injury and two fatalities, all detainees. The shooter then killed himself. At this writing, no motive is known. Please pray for the victims and check the news for more information as it becomes known.

INTERNATIONAL

Trump’s UN Speech: Tuesday, President Trump made an address to the 80th UN General Assembly in New York. After hearing what he told them, they should be so ashamed, they should cancel the 81st.

It started with the escalator that the President and First Lady stepped onto suddenly stopping. As Trump later said, they might have fallen, but fortunately, he and Melania are in great shape. He then started to speak and his teleprompter went out. He also had microphone issues. All that might be due to simple incompetence (look at how the UN handled…well, anything else); but that’s hard to believe, especially since the Times of London had quoted unnamed UN employees as “joking” that they might sabotage Trump by turning off the escalators. The White House demanded an investigation and firings if that was determined to be the case.

But sadly for Trump haters, those glitches didn’t even phase him. We no longer have a President who can be stymied by a dead teleprompter or a flight of stairs. Trump used the teleprompter outage to give a funny but blunt impromptu appraisal of the UN’s failures (did they really think they could stop him from speaking by turning off his teleprompter? Morons!)

As one media outlet put it, Trump left the UN leaders “stunned” by telling them they were funding an assault on the world through open borders and letting Europe “go to hell.” He called their draconian climate policies a “scam” to transfer money from rich nations to the Third World, and said he pulled the US out of the Paris Climate deal because it hampered our economy while doing nothing about major polluters like Russia and China, which burns massive amounts of coal, belching smoke that blows around the world. He also said he’s ending wars while all the UN seems to do “is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up. It’s empty words, and empty words don’t solve war.” He also blasted nations that condemn the Russia-Ukraine war while funding Russia’s war machine by buying Putin’s oil and gas. And he excoriated the UN and member nations for rewarding Hamas for terrorism by recognizing a “Palestinian state” when they should be telling them that if they want a ceasefire, release their hostages now.

We can see why the UN leaders were stunned: They’ve never heard anyone tell so much truth at the UN before.

But it wasn’t all just dressing down the fatuous diplomat crowd. Trump also called for action to stop the spread of nuclear and biological weapons, and he also warned the cartels that the US will continue to blow up their ships full of drugs heading for the US. We won’t go into all the specifics of Trump’s speech here, but these two articles do a fine job of summarizing his most important points.

After the speech, Trump met with Ukrainian President Zelinskyy and said some things that back up his recent comments about being fed up with Vladimir Putin talking about wanting an end to the war while continuing to attack. Trump said he now thinks Ukraine is in position to win back all its territory seized by Russia during the war. He wrote on Truth Social, “Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three-and-a-half years, a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger.’” It was reported that Russia was unhappy with Trump calling them a paper tiger, but what are they going to do about it?

And unsurprisingly, Kamala Harris railed against Trump’s speech. She insisted that’s not what she would have said, which is yet another reason she’s not President, and we should all be glad of that.

FREE SPEECH

Google admits it was pressured by Biden administration to censor conservative speech on YouTube.

In a breaking story reminiscent of last year’s “Twitter Files” revelations, a House Judiciary Committee investigation has led to Google admitting that the Biden administration pressed them to censor COVID and political “misinformation” on YouTube.

Surprise, surprise.

As FOX News’ Sean Hannity reported Tuesday night, “A lawyer representing Google explained how the Biden administration pressured the company behind the scenes to remove ‘perceived misinformation’ related to COVID and the election, despite the content not violating its policies”

In a report from FOX News that was reposted on the House Judiciary website, “Google vowed on Tuesday to offer YouTube accounts that were permanently banned for political speech the ability to be reinstated, and the big tech giant admitted that it once faced pressure from the Biden administration to remove content about COVID-19.”

In case you didn’t know, some of the people who had been “permanently” banned by Google over their COVID- and/or election-related content include FBI deputy Director Dan Bongino (yes), White House counterterrorism chief Sebastian Gorka and podcaster Steve Bannon.

But an attorney for Google has now said, “Reflecting the company’s commitment to free expression, YouTube will provide an opportunity for all creators to rejoin the platform if the company terminated their channels for repeated violations of COVID-19 and elections integrity policies that are no longer in effect.”

Of course, Bongino is not currently doing his radio broadcast or podcast, as he got “promoted” into what he surely considers the job of a lifetime, working to clean up the FBI. Bongino had been permanently banned for sharing “misinformation” about mask-wearing that turned out to be true.

Isn’t it amazing how much “misinformation” --- about COVID and a lot of things --- has turned out to be true?

According to the attorney, some of the censoring was done in cooperation with the Biden administration, but some of it happened independently. But he said the company has rolled back these policies.

He went on: “Senior Biden officials, including White House officials, conducted repeated and sustained outreach to [parent company] Alphabet and pressed the Company regarding certain user-generated content related to the COVID-19 pandemic that did not violate its policies.”

In other words, they did have restrictive policies of their own, but the government pushed them to take their restrictions even farther. As the attorney put it, the administration “created a political atmosphere that sought to influence the actions of platforms on their concerns regarding misinformation.”

Of course, we knew this was going on all along --- they’re just now admitting it --- and were ourselves subjected to this kind of demonetizing for presenting “disinformation” about COVID, the election and January 6, even though nothing we ever said about any of these issues was factually incorrect. (As you must be aware, this is why, in order to stay independent with our content, we changed from an advertiser-supported platform to subscriber-only. Thanks, subscribers!)

Hannity referred to this as “a shocking admission” by Google, but, again, it’s really not. Still, we’re grateful to Congress for confronting them with what we already know and making them confess it out loud. Google’s attorney actually says now that YouTube “values conservative voices on its platform” and acknowledged that the creators “have extensive reach and play an important role in civic discourse.”

They say conservative voices have an important role in civic discourse?? Why, those Nazis.

Hannity’s guest for that segment was Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee. As they discussed, Jordan received a letter from Mark Zuckerberg outlining the pressure Facebook had received from the White House. “We suspected Google was no different from Twitter and Facebook, and of course we were right,” Jordan said.

In addition to the high-profile people like Bongino, Jordan added, “there are thousands of other people, your cousin, your friend, who may not even know what was going on, but they got censored as well.”

Google, he said, has pledged that they will “never use this fact-checker that other platforms were using” that “always were biased against conservative positions.” (He didn’t say which one this was; there are a number of extremely biased ones.) Jordan credits Trump for putting people in positions of leadership --- Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr. and more --- who are “fighting for Americans’ freedom.”

“This is a big win for the First Amendment today,” Jordan said, “and a big win for people’s liberty.”

…

We dug into the archives and saw how The Gateway Pundit was treated by Google in August 2021, as reported by Jim Hoft, TGP founder and editor. His piece from that time includes part of the transcript of a congressional hearing from 2020 in which Google CEO Sundar Pichai denied they were censoring. A MUST-READ.

“Um, Congressman,” Pichai said to Rep. Greg Steube after Steube described the difficulty of searching via Google for The Gateway Pundit website, “we approach our work with a deep sense of responsibility in a non-partisan way. We want to serve all of our users no matter where we are; in fact, it’s in our business interest to do so.” In other words, blah blah blah. As much as non-partisanship might have been in their business interest, the word “non-partisan” appears to have been banned from their lexicon.

As Hoft reported then, “Of course, The Gateway Pundit is not alone in this latest advertising ban by Google. We are aware of several top conservative sites that were also banned in the past several weeks from the Google advertising platform...Now Google is not only censoring and shadow-banning conservatives, they are taking away their ad money. Google is truly one of the most dangerous companies in the world today.”

The damage remains; look at this slant from BusinessABC, in a chilling piece from just a couple of weeks ago: “A far-right media giant just filed for bankruptcy. Gateway Pundit’s collapse reveals the financial cost of misinformation. From defamation lawsuits to a dismissed bankruptcy bid, discover how toxic content finally met its reckoning…”

“Gateway Pundit,” they wrote, “built its reputation as a loud, provocative outlet, notorious for pushing sensational ‘scoops’ and unsubstantiated claims, especially in the wake of the 2020 US elections. Through that period, the site published a barrage of articles promoting the idea that the election was rigged, leading to real-world harassment and threats against election officials and workers.”

They called The Gateway Pundit’s financial challenges “a cautionary tale about the perils and real-world consequences of misinformation in modern media,” accusing TGP of running alarmist or conspiratorial headlines, even when false.” They said TGP’s business model “has a catch: publishing falsehoods isn’t just unethical; it can be illegal. [Editorial aside: tell it to Jimmy Kimmel.] ...Gateway Pundit’s downfall is a testament to how quickly legal liability can catch up with publishers who blur the line between opinion and harmful fiction.”

So, sorry, but after these years of censorship and disingenuousness, this confession now from Google is too little, too late. We talked a lot about forgiveness yesterday; Google has a long way to go to earn that.

RELATED (and it’s from The Gateway Pundit!): In a story that before now would’ve gotten us demonetized by Google just for bringing it to your attention, The Gateway Pundit and other election investigators have finally secured nearly a million documents from Michigan’s 2020 election, including copies of all the absentee ballots and signed envelopes.

TGP anticipates that they’re “about to blow the lid off the lies about Detroit’s ‘secure’ 2020 election that helped to give Joe Biden an inexplicable victory in the must-win state of Michigan.”

Until now, they say, key election integrity investigators have “not been able to secure the documents needed to prove the election in Detroit was rigged.” But a New Jersey resident named Yehuda Miller just couldn’t put his doubts to rest and filed a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request for essentially everything. Finally, this has borne fruit.

The Gateway Pundit had already been looking into this, ever since the 2020 election, and they managed to put together a lot on their own, some from security video. For when you have time, their piece is a MUST-READ.

Of course, this is a developing story; TGP promises more in the weeks to come. We don’t know what they will find (and if they find nothing, we’ll report that), but there was plenty going on in Detroit on Election Night 2020 that would make any objective observer suspicious. (As Columbo used to say, “There’s something about this that bothers me…”) Elections MUST be transparent; there is nothing wrong with looking at these records, every last one. We just hope no one’s messed with them, considering they’ve had years to do it.

You realize that even now, simply by bringing you a story about someone who questions the 2020 election, we risk being accused by some of spreading disinformation and conspiracy theory. Well, they can just go google themselves.

RELATED READING: Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok has lost his First Amendment lawsuit against the DOJ. (We didn’t even know he had one of those, considering he’s already received a $1 million settlement.) None other than Obama appointee U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Strzok had not demonstrated his rights had been violated.

This is fun reading, though you will learn that Strzok currently has a gig as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. Good to know if you’re trying to decide where your kids or grandkids are or are NOT going to be attending college.

Inconvenient Evidence: Now that Google has admitted to being pressured by the Biden Administration to deplatform conservatives, here’s even more inconvenient evidence for the left that “the fascism is coming from inside your house!”

The Daily Wire reports that a nonpartisan watchdog group, the Functional Government Initiative, has obtained government emails through the FOIA revealing how pro-abortion activists had undue influence over the Biden DOJ’s use of the (should be declared unconstitutional) FACE Act to target Catholics and pro-life activists and violate their civil rights. That was the act used as a pretext to imprison elderly pro-life activists for praying outside abortion clinics. President Trump pardoned them.

There’s far more detail on this story at the link, and it’s a MUST-READ. We hope that the government misconduct being uncovered at long last leads to criminal charges against those who truly deserve them. On that note, be sure to watch the video of the National Abortion Federation lawyer testifying to having no influence over the Biden FACE Act prosecutions when these emails show that group partnered with Biden’s DOJ and FBI on multiple FACE Act cases.

Time to Forgive and Forget: In what we hope and pray will be the last Jimmy Kimmel update we ever have to write, Kimmel returned to his ABC show last night (sans Sinclair and Nexstar affiliates, who still aren’t airing it.) To save you giving ABC the clicks, we’ll just describe it.

While he didn’t apologize for falsely stating that Charlie Kirk’s shooter was a MAGA follower, he did say that “it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” and “I understand that, to some, it felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both, and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I would have felt the same way.” (He would have assumed that a clearly false statement presented as a fact was a lie? Good to know.) This non-apology apology isn’t going over too well with some conservatives.

He went on: “I have many friends and family members on the other side who I love and remain close to, even though we don’t agree on politics at all. I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution, and it isn’t ever.” (That’s true; however, it overlooks the fact that this killer hated Kirk because he was a leftist who had been filled with false ideas of who Kirk was by Democrat politicians and media. As Greg Gutfeld noted, when NBC reported that the shooter had no ties to any radicalizing group, they failed to see that the group that radicalized him “was YOU!”)

Kimmel even thanked conservatives such as Ben Shapiro, Rand Paul and Ted Cruz who criticized the FCC for threatening broadcast licenses over his comments (FYI: We agree; while Kimmel’s comments did violate FCC rules, Brendan Carr should’ve kept out of it and let this be seen as what it was – an affiliate and advertiser revolt against a failing show – and not handed the left a rallying point on a silver platter.)

To his credit, this is how he ended: “There was a moment over the weekend, a very beautiful moment. I don’t know if you saw this. On Sunday, Erika Kirk forgave the man who shot her husband. She forgave him. That is an example we should follow. If you believe in the teachings of Jesus, as I do, there it was. That’s it. A selfless act of grace, forgiveness from a grieving widow. It touched me deeply, and I hope it touches many, and if there’s anything we should take from this tragedy to carry forward, I hope it can be that.”

So on that note, we will forgive…and forget. We’ll forget this show is on and thankfully join 343 million other Americans in going back to not watching it.

Democrats: The Shrinking Circle of Trust Party: No doubt Jimmy Kimmel will get some furious blowback from his followers for thanking conservatives who defended him and (horrors!) suggesting that he still loves family members who disagree with his politics. Today’s woke left is a cult, and like all cults, one of their tactics is convincing followers to cut anyone who questions the dogma, even family members, out of their lives

A good example of this just hit the Internet: Actor/director Rob Reiner appeared on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast and lived up to his “All in the Family” character’s name (“Meathead”) by telling Maher that people on the left shouldn’t talk to those on the right. Reiner declared, “Before you have the exchange, you have to agree on certain facts.” Maher, who took flak from his fans for having dinner with President Trump, replied, “No, you don’t. You can’t. Once you start down that road…you just have to talk to people.” But Reiner replied, “But if somebody says two plus two is four and the other guy says, ‘No, it’s not,’ how do you begin the discussion?”

After years of checking liberal “facts” for a living (and finding many to be opinions masquerading as facts,) we don’t know anyone on the right who thinks two plus two is four, but we could name plenty on the left who think that men can get pregnant, defunding the police reduces crime, there’s no physiological difference between men and women, cloth masks stop viruses, you can change your gender just by wishing it, governments can control the climate, socialism works and other proven nonsense. Yet we talk to them anyway. We just use words with fewer syllables.

As a reminder, Reiner didn’t used to be so close-minded, but we assume that’s what years of Trump Derangement Syndrome does to you. Once upon a time, he came onto a TV show hosted by a religious conservative and the two had a very friendly, cordial conversation that he seemed to enjoy. That host: Mike Huckabee.

FINAL THOUGHT: Just one more observation before we wash our hands of this subject. If you ever wanted an array of examples of staggering leftist hypocrisy, consider that within about 10 days, leftists celebrated the murder of a man for engaging in free speech…said nothing about him at the Emmy Awards, even though he was a fellow broadcaster…went insane claiming that Jimmy Kimmel was a martyr for free speech because his low-rated TV show was suspended for repelling advertisers…and finally, on the same day their “martyr” to Trump’s “unprecedented” government censorship was reinstated, Google admitted to being pressured by their guy Joe Biden to censor countless conservatives online.

When we talk to them in words of few syllables, we’ll stay away from “unprecedented,” since they obviously don’t know what that means.

TikTok News Update: We assume all our readers are still with us today, which once again proves you shouldn’t get your news from TikTok. That includes claims that the Rapture was going to happen on September 23, which some people took very seriously.

Some reminders: “But concerning that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of Heaven, nor the Son, but the Father only…” – Matthew 24:36. And “You also must be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect.” – Luke 12:40.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.