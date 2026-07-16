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SL Talsness's avatar
SL Talsness
43m

How horrible that ICE agents would actually defend themselves from being killed by insane drivers that try to run them over. Maybe they wouldn't shoot if they weren't in danger of being run over. Imagine that!

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Boris A. Doyle's avatar
Boris A. Doyle
1h

Just a point of order, feminists have not fought for women's rights for a very long time.

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