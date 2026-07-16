Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 7 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, “Hosanna! “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the king of Israel!” John 12:13

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Set Your DVRs: President Trump will give an address to the nation tonight that he hinted would involve “free and fair elections,” make big news, and be one of the most important speeches of his presidency. But in true showman fashion, he dropped tantalizing hints but didn’t reveal what it would actually be about. Well, we’ll tell you...tomorrow, after he gives it.

FYI: According to investigative journalist Paul Sperry, the “really big news” Trump referred to is bombshell evidence that China interfered in the 2020 election to help Joe Biden.

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Earlier this week, there were two fatal shootings of motorists in Maine and Houston involving ICE agents. In both cases, federal officials say the people shot were using their vehicles in a way that put ICE agents’ lives in danger. Still, as expected, the shootings sparked more calls from the left for abolishing ICE.

There were media reports that in reaction to the shootings, ICE was halting all traffic stops. But on Wednesday morning, President Trump denied that and praised ICE. He wrote on Truth Social, “We must be strong, tough, and smart, and we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP! Once we do, we are playing right into the criminal’s hands. The Radical Left Dumocrats would like to see this done, but it won’t happen on my watch.”

This week brought Congressional testimony from so-called health experts that was hilariously stupid. They bent themselves into pretzels trying to argue that the “vast majority” of pregnancies happen among women.

In Reality Land, 100% of pregnancies happen among women. “Transgender men” who get pregnant are women who think they’re men, and men who think they’re women do NOT get pregnant, but these people want us to believe they can in otfrt to impose government compliance with mental delusions.

Check out the testimony in this story and imagine how funny it would be if AI turned it into an Abbott and Costello “Who’s On First” style routine.

RELATED: In another Abbott & Costello moment in Congress, Squad member Ayanna Pressley tried to frame the Democrats as the party of women’s rights by saying they all backed the Equal Rights Amendment for women. Republican Rep. Brandon Gill took on the impossible job of pinning her down on defining what a “woman” is. Hilarity ensued...

Some progress toward peace is emerging on Israel’s northern border. Following U.S.-mediated talks in Rome, Israel and Lebanon agreed on a framework to begin establishing “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon where Israeli forces would gradually withdraw, the Lebanese army would assume security responsibilities, and Hezbollah would be expected to disarm. While many difficult issues remain unresolved, U.S. officials described the negotiations as productive and said technical talks will now focus on implementing the agreement.

No one should mistake this for a final peace agreement, but it is an encouraging step.

Meanwhile, if wars could be won with bluster, Iran would rule the universe. After President Trump threatened to target Iranian infrastructure such as bridges and power plants if they don’t stop attacking neighboring nations and ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a spokesperson for Iran’s Central Headquarters unleashed a bunkerbuster-sized barrage of baloney. He said:

“If the recent threats by the empty-headed US President to target the infrastructure of the Islamic Republic of Iran are carried out, then everything that, out of Iran’s restraint, has so far remained intact — namely all infrastructure in the region — will be crushed under the powerful blows of Iran’s armed forces.” That is, they’re going to destroy all the infrastructure of all the surrounding nations that have been blocking their attacks for months.

He added that Iran would not allow the US to intervene in the Strait of Hormuz “under any circumstances,” calling it “Iran’s invincible red line.” Proving that in Iran, there is no red line between official policy and outright insanity.

America First Legal is claiming a significant victory in Arizona after Maricopa County election officials reached a settlement ending a long-running legal dispute over who controls key election responsibilities. Under the agreement, Recorder Justin Heap will regain authority over early voting operations, ballot drop box locations, and other duties assigned to his office under state law, while the Board of Supervisors will continue overseeing Election Day operations, ballot tabulation, and voting equipment. The settlement resolves a lawsuit backed by America First Legal that argued the recorder's statutory authority had been improperly curtailed.

Democracy First? Writing in the Washington Examiner, Byron York contrasts how Maine Democrats and South Carolina Republicans are replacing Senate nominees under very different circumstances. After Democrat Graham Platner withdrew from Maine’s Senate race, party leaders chose to have several hundred delegates select a replacement at a state convention rather than hold a new primary. By contrast, following the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republicans are preparing for a special primary that will allow hundreds of thousands of voters to choose the GOP nominee. York argues the two approaches raise an obvious question: Which process is more democratic? We have the obvious answer: the Republican one.

Quote of the Day! In a speech to the Indiana Democratic Party Convention, Rep. Elissa Slotkin said out loud the real reason why Democrats are so adamantly opposed to the SAVE Act and its requirements for voter ID and proof of citizenship to register to vote, She warned that if it passes...

“It would be hard for any Democrat in any state to win any election.”

Hey, she said it, not us. Although we said it about a thousand times before she did...

Democrat energy policies are increasingly coming under fire as electricity prices continue to climb. Writing in RealClear Pennsylvania, Carl Marrara, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association, argues that higher utility bills are the predictable result of policies that have restricted reliable energy production while increasing regulatory costs. He contends that Pennsylvania’s abundant natural gas resources should be part of the solution, warning that political decisions in Harrisburg and Washington have made electricity less affordable for families and businesses.

The debate over energy policy is ultimately a debate over affordability. As electricity demand rises with the growth of artificial intelligence and data centers, ensuring a reliable and affordable energy supply is likely to become one of the defining policy issues of the next decade.

Writing in The Federalist, Elle Purnell argues that Netflix’s Little House on the Prairie reboot abandons the values that made Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books enduring classics. Purnell argues the new series replaces timeless themes of faith, family, self-reliance, and frontier life with a leftist viewpoint. Needless to say, we won’t be watching.

It didn’t seem possible that the story about the illegal alien who repeatedly raped a 10-year-old girl and was pardoned by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz could get any worse, but it just keeps plunging into new depths of the cesspool. First we learned that Walz's parole board voted to pardon him to protect him from deportation because they didn’t want to separate him from his six children. For us, that would be a strong argument in FAVOR of deporting him.

Now, Walz himself has made the story exponentially worse with his response to Secretary of State Marco Rubio intervening to deport Tim’s Favorite Child Rapist. He’s being blasted for angrily saying this, and rightly so:

“Did that [deportation] make us any safer? Did that make the children that are left behind any more stable? Did it improve the idea that we can’t all be judged by our worst day?”

To answer his questions: Yes, deporting him made us all safer, especially 10-year-old girls. Did it make the lives of his children more stable? Infinitely so. But here’s the jaw dropper: He thinks we’re being too hard on the poor child rapist for judging him by what he did on his “worst day”?!

First, it wasn’t a “day;” he was raping the child repeatedly over a span of years. And people definitely SHOULD be judged by what they did on their worst day if what they did was rape children. At least, we pray that was his “worst day.” That crime isn’t balanced out by, say, volunteering at the homeless shelter on your days off from raping children.

Reminder: This is what the Democrats think the average American male is like, and what they wanted to make Vice President. He must have a moral compass that points toward Epstein Island. No wonder they thought Graham Platner was a brilliant Senate pick.

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