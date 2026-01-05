The Huckabee Post

Guy Hicklin
1h

Saw this article, "Taxpayers could foot 'historically unusual' pension for Biden, report finds", https://www.foxnews.com/person/s/diana-stancy, and didn't read enough to find out the amount he "could get" because if he gets anything it's travesty. Biden, who can't be prosecuted because he's mentally unfit, certainly does not deserve to be rewarded for "government service" he failed to provide while enriching his own (and family's) pocket. His term as president was illegal, first by a stolen election, and second because he was unfit to serve. As far as his legislative career, from what I have read he was a DEI hire before we even new about the term, and you can put Pelosi in that same category. I'm not saying they did not know how to keep people in line, or which buttons to push to get there way, but neither had an original thought there entire time in public service.

Guy Hicklin
3h

Read this article, "Corporation for Public Broadcasting board votes to dissolve organization after Congress defunds NPR, PBS", https://www.foxnews.com/person/w/joseph-a-wulfsohn, and this is another first year victory for Trump that the Washington Post can add to there list (I don't think it was on there). The Boards final comment sounded a lot like Walz's announcement for not running for a third term. Basically "we did everything right but are being forced out" when in fact they became an anti American propaganda machine.

