Dogged by the massive Somali fraud scandal on his watch, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday morning that he’s dropping his reelection bid for a third term. The Democrats might replace him with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, which should please fans of The Who who like that “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss” song. Reminder: This is the man whom Kamala Harris judged to be the best choice to be a heartbeat away from the Presidency.

The Somali fraud scandal continues to spread, not only growing in Minnesota but being uncovered in other states. There was even a report of convicted Somali fraudsters from Minnesota using stolen COVID funds to rent luxury condos, Lamborghinis and Rolls Royces in Kenya and take lavish vacations to Las Vegas and Graceland.

Democrats and the media are falling back on their usual tactics to try to deflect, with some media outlets attacking the messenger by questioning citizen journalist Nick Shirley’s daycare expose. That didn’t go as they hoped.

There’s also the left’s favorite go-to move: Threatening violence against people who tell the truth about them.

And of course, there are the cries of “racism” against anyone who complains of largely Somali fraud, with Tim Walz hilariously trying to frame the complaints about Somali fraud as attacks on working Minnesotans. No, working Minnesotans are the victims, since it’s their taxes that are being stolen.

Some pundits are suggesting that this fraud is so gargantuan and so shameless that it might represent a tipping point where Americans finally become fed up with paying taxes only to have their money shoveled out to lazy crooks to get them to vote for (and give kickbacks to) Democrats.

There have even been some shocking calculations suggesting that fraud might account for the entire $1.2 trillion budget deficit. There was also a report that if that’s true, then all the income taxes paid by everyone who earns under $500,000 a year could be getting eaten up by fraud and corruption. If that doesn’t get a majority of Americans to demand a DOGE style revolution, nothing will.

