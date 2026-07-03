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We are all for standards in DC, just be consistent

We often write about the necessity to have immutable standards applied equally. If a society’s standards shift with the winds, or its leaders hold others to standards that they don’t apply to themselves or their allies, then it’s as bad as having no standards at all. Maybe even worse, because it so badly erodes trust in the fairness of the system. It’s like building a house on a sand dune in a windstorm. It’s why polls show trust in government and the media at all-time lows.

It’s also why the story of former New York Republican Congress member George Santos presented such an ethical conundrum for so many people.

Shortly after his election, the New York Times ran an article claiming that much of Santos’ resume was false, including his educational background, work experience and even his Jewish family background and sexual orientation. Santos initially denied the claims, but finally admitted to what he called “embellishing” his resume, a word that can apparently be stretched to include making blatantly false statements.

Now, we believe that elections should not be run under false pretenses, and there should be consequences for deliberately misleading the voters, no matter which party. That’s because we believe in unchanging and universal standards of honesty, honor and integrity.

But while we’d been making that same argument for years, and it was often a lonely hill to stand on, suddenly in the case of Santos, we found ourselves joined by a huge chorus of Democrat politicians and liberal media members, all outraged that an election was affected by the public not having full information about a candidate, and by that candidate lying about his personal background and qualifications. They demanded that Santos resign and a special election be held that they would (coincidentally, I’m sure) likely win. To which we said this…

Back that truck up for a minute! Aren’t you the same party that argued in court in Arizona that concerns about election integrity should be ignored, the clearly botched election not be redone, and the people who protested be sanctioned? And wasn’t the New York Times one of the major media outlets that misled voters into thinking the revelations of sleazy Biden family deals with foreign governments on Hunter Biden’s laptop were all “Russian disinformation” so they could help get Joe Biden elected (polls showed that if voters had known about that story -- later confirmed as true even by the New York Times, so much so that it was used as evidence against Hunter to convict him on federal gun charges -- enough Americans would have changed their votes to reelect Trump.)

As Bonchie at Redstate.com pointed out, lying about your background has become an honored tradition in the Democratic Party, from Sen. Elizabeth Warren advancing herself professionally by lying about being Native American to Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s stolen valor, and neither of them has resigned, or paid any price, really. Warren demanded that former Attorney General Pam Bondi resign because her security acted appropriately in blocking the aggressive movements of her fellow Dem Sen. Alex Padilla, who burst into her press conference unannounced and sans ID. He also scuffled with security who tried to stop him from interfering in an official government function, the same charge the Dems used to send J6 protesters to prison for decades.

And then there’s our blessedly former Prevaricator-in-Chief, Joe Biden. Bonchie recounts just a few of the many, many false statements, fictitious accomplishments and jaw-dropping whoppers Biden graced us with over the years (far more have been added since). After all, this is a man who had to drop out of one of his Presidential runs after it was revealed that he plagiarized another politician’s speech and literally stole his life story.

Biden’s list of false claims is legendary, from having been a truck driver (he wasn’t) to being arrested with Nelson Mandela (he wasn’t) to taking part in civil rights protests in the ‘60s (he didn’t) to hitting a home run in a Congressional baseball game (he struck out twice) to having three law degrees and graduating at the top of his class (he has one degree and graduated in the bottom 12% because – surprise! – he plagiarized a paper.) He claimed to be a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, but never taught there. He claimed to be a liaison to Israel during the 1967 war, but the prime minister he claimed he met with didn’t take office until 1969. And as Bonchie says, all this is just the tip of the iceberg. He even lied when he had to know we knew he was lying, like claiming that he inherited $5-a-gallon gas and 9% inflation from Trump and brought them down.

Nobody on the left, neither in politics nor media, cared that Joe Biden, to quote Buddy the Elf, “sits on a throne of lies.” They all did whatever it took to prevent voters from knowing that in 2020 so they could help him misrepresent his way into the highest office in the world.

Another example: Hillary Clinton still claims that Trump is an “illegitimate President” whose win over her in 2016 was helped by Russia hacking and releasing the DNC emails. There’s never been any solid proof that Russia did that; forensic evidence suggests it was much more likely the work of a DNC insider. Besides, the corruption revealed by the DNC emails was real; the Dems were just angry that the voters found out the truth about them before the election for a change.

Yet when Trump complained of glaring election irregularities in 2020, he was condemned as an insurrectionist, an election denier and an enemy of democracy. Then, after his decisive second win in 2024, the standards flipped back. Now the Dems claim he somehow cheated and is an illegitimate President again, so blocking his agenda that Americans voted for is “defending democracy.” It makes the head swim.

As for Santos, when it was a freshman Republican in just one of 435 Congressional seats, the Democrats suddenly developed rigid standards of integrity and honesty for their political opponents to follow. But not themselves, Heaven forbid! Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez remained in the Senate all through his trial before finally leaving upon being convicted of bribery. We suspect that if they could have kept him in office from prison if it cemented the seat for them, they would have.

Are we saying that Santos should’ve be held to the same no-standards as Biden or Menendez? Of course not. Few conservatives would. In fact, when Santos came on Fox News – an outlet the liberal talking heads routinely accuse of presenting “misinformation” without evidence – Guest host Tulsi Gabbard pounded him like a cheap piece of flank steak. And rightly so.

But where are the clips of any of the liberal outlets that called for Santos’ head doing the same thing to Joe Biden for his mountain of lies that made Santos’ lies look like a molehill? Knowing that the stink of their hypocrisy would surely become an issue, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tried to get out in front of it by declaring that somehow, there was a big difference between Santos’ lies and the “‘normal’ politician BS-ing” represented by Biden. That went over like a kale salad at a Super Bowl party.

More recently, we’ve had Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver facing federal charges for allegedly interfering with ICE agents as she attempted to force her way into a detention facility. She pleaded not guilty and cried political persecution, even though her acts were captured on video. Republicans upheld rigid standards by voting to remove Santos even before his trial, when he was pleading not guilty, despite it reducing their already razor-thin House majority. Democrats spoke in unison defending McIver. “Standards for thee, but not for me!”

Even now, we’re seeing the same pattern playing out now in Maine, where Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner claims that he didn’t know his tattoo was a Nazi symbol, despite plenty of evidence to the contrary. The growing revelations of abhorrent behavior are brushed off as him “evolving,” while power-hungry Democrats rush to repudiate all their alleged principles (anti-racism, believe all women, blah-blah-blah) by endorsing and defending him.

We appreciate the Republicans’ defense of standards and ethics, but we’re tired of seeing these standards applied in one direction only. And obviously, so are millions of voters.

It’s time to bring back the bipartisan enforcement of basic standards of honesty and transparency. If the Dems are going to attack Trump and demand the resignation of Santos, Pete Hegseth and other Republicans, then let’s see them demand the same accountability from their own serial liars, con artists and proponents of violence who advance their political careers by blatantly misrepresenting their backgrounds and policies to the voters and by covering up vital information, from Warren to Biden to McIver.

If they’re going to spend $50 million on ads calling Trump a “convicted felon” because they railroaded him on undefined crimes in a biased kangaroo court, then apply the same standard to all their unconvicted felons, now that we know the evidence of all that influence peddling on Hunter’s laptop is real and not “Russian disinformation.” We also call for any so-called “journalists” who colluded to hide vital information from voters (including Biden’s cognitive decline) to tender their resignations and leave as well (that might actually help restore a little trust in the media.) The same goes for any bureaucrats who misused their positions in federal agencies to pressure media and social media outlets into hiding vital information, from Hunter’s laptop to COVID data to Biden’s brain, from the voters.

And when that vast parade of former government and media employees is finally beyond the DC city limits, we can start the huge job of holding new elections and job interviews, to repopulate a now-virtually empty capital city. Let’s just not hire nearly as many of them as we get rid of.

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Why We Need Term Limits

You’ve heard the saying, “Two things you should never watch being made -- a law and sausage.” The difference is that some people can watch how sausage gets made and still be able to eat afterwards.

For the faint of heart and those without a strong stomach, seeing the process of politics become the process of governing can result in serious reactions. It’s not a pretty process. It can be tedious, exasperating, and embarrassing. Look at how Elon Musk melted down when he realized how hard it was going to be to get Congress to cut even shockingly wasteful spending exposed by DOGE. (Thankfully, he’s back in the MAGA fold again after realizing he was frustrated with the wrong side.)

And look at how infuriating it has been to see the Senate struggling to fund the DHS or to pass the SAVE Act, a measure with about 80% public support.

But let us let you in on a little secret: it’s supposed to be hard to pass laws. You know how many laws we have now? Imagine how many we’d have if it were easy!

When they had control of the White House and Congress, some Democrats ranted over what an offense to “our democracy” it was that they couldn’t ram through their agenda with a one-vote majority. They pushed to blow up the system that slows down efforts to enact what they claiml “the people” (i.e., “them”) want, from eliminating the Senate filibuster to making DC and Puerto Rico states to expanding the Supreme Court and stacking it with partisan political appointees. They even drove wiser Democrats like Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin out of office for warning that they’d regret killing the filibuster when they were in the minority. Flash forward to today: The Democrats are in the minority, and suddenly, they love the filibuster again. Except they’ve already vowed to kill it the second they’re back in power.

This is what John Adams called “the tyranny of the majority.” It’s not only poison to the American system, it’s also a really stupid political tactic. Apparently, Sens. Sinema and Manchin were the only Democrats who understood how dumb it is to strip all power from the minority when you’re just one election and one seat away from being the minority yourself, which had just happened to them in the House in 2022.

As hard as it may be to believe, making a law was never designed by our Founding Fathers to be quick, simple and easy. When they wrote and approved the Constitution, they intended for the passage of a bill into law to be a long, hard slog. They feared that passion would overwhelm reason and thoughtfulness, and so they built in plenty of speed bumps to make sure that a bill never whizzed through Congress and got signed by the President as hurriedly as some celebrities go through rounds of rehab. Some say that was a major reason for creating the Senate: to have a chamber where the actions of the hotheads in the House could cool off. They were described as the cooling saucer that captured the hot spillover from the House coffee cup.

(Of course, they expected Senators to be appointed statesmen, not elected politicians, so they didn’t envision an era of hotheads and nutjobs like Bernie Sanders, Liz Warren or, God help us, Graham Platner, in the Senate.)

We’re pretty sure that the Founding Fathers didn’t want total gridlock in Congress, but as much as it may surprise you, they preferred gridlock to haste. Why? Because they feared government in the same way other people fear snakes, spiders, and sharks. They knew that the sheer power of it is an intoxicant and that most of the people who enter government will be like sixteen-year-old boys with keys to the liquor cabinet whose parents are gone for the weekend. Watching Congress make laws and oversee regulations is a lot like watching sixteen-year-olds with booze and a BMW. You get the distinct impression that they have no business with either one, and a crash is inevitable.

This is why we have long been proponents of term limits, which are hardly a new idea. The concept dates back to ancient Rome and Greece, with the great Greek philosopher Aristotle observing, “It is not so easy to do wrong in a short as in a long tenure of office.”

This idea was most famously summed up many years later by English historian, politician and author Lord Acton, who said, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men.” The current DC bureaucracy seems to be trying their best to become a living illustration that absolute power corrupts absolutely and turns you into a bad person.

In 1807, halfway through his own second term, President Thomas Jefferson warned that “if some termination to the services of the chief Magistrate be not fixed by the Constitution, or supplied by practice, his office, nominally four years, will in fact become for life.” He was quite prescient: in Congress, even dying of old age doesn’t keep some incumbents from getting reelected.

The popular novelist James Fenimore Cooper summed up the prevailing American attitude in 1838 when he said that “contact with the affairs of state is one of the most corrupting of the influences to which men are exposed.” This might explain why so many of them mysteriously retire (if they ever do retire) as multi-millionaires after a life selflessly devoted to moderately-paid “public service.”

Historian Robert Struble notes that the American preference for turnover in leadership was so deeply ingrained that it took until the twentieth century for the concept of “career politicians” to take hold. Unfortunately, among the many bad ideas that arose in the twentieth century, like Nazism, socialism, and letting movie actors talk, came the argument that a lifetime of “experience” in government was a far more valuable asset than a fresh perspective or a knowledge of business, farming, energy or other fields in which the vast majority of Americans work (and that the government oversees.) Not everyone swallowed that argument, including twentieth-century Presidents of both parties.

In 1953, after deciding not to run for a third term, Democrat President Harry Truman said:

“In my opinion, eight years as President is enough and sometimes too much for any man to serve in that capacity. There is a lure in power. It can get into a man’s blood just as gambling and lust for money have been known to do.”

Interesting quote, considering that he became President only because he was Franklin Roosevelt’s Vice President when FDR died in office shortly after being reelected to his fourth term. This is what inspired the 22nd Amendment, limiting Presidents to two terms.

Republican Calvin Coolidge, who was President in the 1920s, must’ve foreseen the rise of the worship of “charismatic” Democrats like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama when he said:

“When a man begins to feel that he is the only one who can lead in this republic, he is guilty of treason to the spirit of our institutions...It is difficult for men in high office to avoid the malady of self-delusion. They are always surrounded by worshipers. They are constantly, and for the most part sincerely, assured of their greatness. They live in an artificial atmosphere of adulation and exaltation which sooner or later impairs their judgment. They are in grave danger of becoming careless and arrogant.”

Old “Silent Cal” must have been truly passionate about this subject because we believe those are the most words he ever said in one sitting.

Today, we are cursed not only with politicians who seek to remain in office until rigor mortis sets in, but also powerful government bureaucrats, acting with the power of elected office but none of the accountability, and protected by union contracts and federal judges who block any attempts remove them no matter how badly they abuse that power. Maybe it’s time to expand the push for term limits beyond Congress and to every office in government, including the judiciary and the bureaucracy.

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A Fair Tax

The government has to have money to pay for the military, cover the cost of obligations we’ve made like Medicare and Social Security, and build roads, bridges, and airports. We need some things government does, so clearly there has to be a tax process. But the one we have is a detriment to our economy. What if there was a tax plan that was flat, fair, and family-friendly?

There is one. It’s called the Fair Tax, and it would super-charge our economy, but it is terribly (some say deliberately) misunderstood and opponents say it would raise your taxes. It wouldn’t. It’s pretty simple, really. You wouldn’t be taxed for your work, savings, inheritance, or good business decisions. The Fair Tax would simply be collected at the point of purchase instead of the point of production.

The current tax system is essentially a penalty on what you produce. We tax your work in the form of an income or payroll tax. And if you work for someone else, your money is taxed before you even get it. It’s taken out of your check before you even cash it. Most people don’t have any idea how much they actually pay in taxes because they never see it. And how nice of you to let the government take your money and use it all year, interest free. The Fair Tax is essentially a sales tax or more broadly a consumption tax. You only pay when you purchase something that is new and hasn’t been taxed before.

Presently we punish productivity and subsidize irresponsibility. If I invest in something that increases in value, which means I made a smart investment, I pay capital gains taxes. But if I invest in something that loses money, I can write that off of my taxes. Get that? Successful investments are punished; failed investments are rewarded. Only the government could create something so absurd!

What makes a strong economy? Work, investments in businesses, savings — even putting aside money to leave for your family to get started with a house or a business. And maybe saving enough to give to charity at one’s death. But we tax all of that. If you spend all your money on stupid stuff or just don’t work, the government will help out with your medical bills and provide a check so you can stay home and play video games. Now here’s a simple principle: If there is a behavior you want more of, reward it; if there is a behavior you want less of, punish it. That’s how we raise children and train dogs. Do the trick and get the treat. But our tax system is the opposite of that. Punish productivity and reward irresponsibility.

The fair tax changes that by letting you keep the money you earn, invest or save. It eliminates the income tax, capital gains tax, and the death tax. You pay taxes when you buy something. And it completely eliminates the IRS. They would be disbanded. Don’t want to pay as much tax? Don’t buy stuff.

But you know who DOESN’T pay income tax, capital gains or inheritance tax like you do? Prostitutes, pimps, drug dealers, and gamblers. They don’t fill out forms in April and tell the government how much they made selling fentanyl in the parks of blue cities. So you are paying your taxes AND theirs. But if we paid tax when we purchased things, the prostitutes, pimps, drug dealers and gamblers would pay tax because they still buy stuff. Sometimes lots of stuff that you can’t afford.

The Fair Tax was created by a group of some of the most brilliant economists in the country. They were charged with proposing the fairest and most efficient method of getting the money the government needs without creating a tax code that is so complicated even the IRS doesn’t understand it and you need accountants and lawyers just to comply with it. With the Fair Tax, there are no tax returns. Nothing is taken out of your check. For most of you, for the first time in your life, you’d get your entire paycheck and April 15 would just be another beautiful Spring Day.

Of course, there are a lot of people in government who don’t want the Fair Tax and who lie about what it really is because it takes away their power to manipulate the tax code to reward political donors and punish political enemies. For instance, they claim it would harm the poor and lower middle class when those below a certain income level would get a monthly “prebate” to cover the taxes. The fact is that the system we have now needs to be thrown out and a new plan put in place that’s fair, flat, and family friendly, and that super charges economic growth instead of impeding it.

And did we mention, it eliminates the IRS?

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