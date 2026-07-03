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John Wiles's avatar
John Wiles
1h

YES, on term limits on every elected and appointed official - from president to dog catcher. 8 years is plenty. If you do a good job and stay 8 years, you move on to something else with a reputation for being fair, a good negotiator, a shrewd businessman, a good representative of your community, county, state, or country. Doors WILL open. If you do a crappy job, you get voted out, or like a bad plumber, you get fired. As to taxes, PLEASE put a tax on things you buy new. Talk about a 'used' car, clothing, electronic equipment, farm machinery, 2X4 timbers, and anything else business that would make money!!! Recycle and repurpose would have new meaning. That should rearrange all the tax they put on gas, or propane, or oil, or soon to be Geo Thermal, and consolidate it so the government gets the same money but it would go to the right places for a change. Excellent column on REAL issues here in the good old US of A.

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Margaret Stanley's avatar
Margaret Stanley
1h

Very well said!!! I agree wholeheartedly that there should be term limits!!! Some of these people should have been gone a long time ago!!!

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