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Gloria Grace Prosper's avatar
Gloria Grace Prosper
3h

Renaming the "players":

Jasmine Crochetty

Anthony Falsey

And..."roughly 6,600 noncitizens were added to the state’s voter rolls between 2023 and 2024 because of a malfunction in the Motor Vehicle Commission’s registration system."

Malfunction?! Yeah right.

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
3h

and in Maine ( behind closed doors) the Democrats picked a "former logger".

Some Conservative sources are saying "about time". Eh?

Now Susan Collins has been no MAGA but come on guys.

ALL Democrats are controlled by the DC Bosses and Globalists no matter what they did in a former career.

Even Fetterman only breaks rank on Israel and Law Enforcement. Even he is 99% lockstep...

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