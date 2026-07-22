Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 7 minutes.

The Trump administration is escalating its crackdown on Medicaid fraud by suspending more than $1 billion in federal payments to California and Minnesota while auditors review claims flagged as high risk. According to POLITICO, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) deferred approximately $867 million for California and $199 million for Minnesota, saying the states must document the legitimacy of the claims before the funds are released. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said the administration is shifting from recovering fraudulent payments after the fact to preventing questionable claims from being paid in the first place.

A software error that mistakenly registered thousands of non-citizens to vote in New Jersey has intensified the national debate over election integrity. CNN reports that roughly 6,600 noncitizens were added to the state’s voter rolls between 2023 and 2024 because of a malfunction in the Motor Vehicle Commission’s registration system, even though they indicated they were not U.S. citizens. Fewer than 400 of those individuals cast ballots before the error was discovered, prompting Governor Mikie Sherrill to order their removal, launch an investigation, and replace the software vendor.

Daily Bible Verse

Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son: In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins. Colossians 1:13-14

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Tuesday, US Central Command completed its 12th consecutive day of strikes against Iranian military targets. As President Trump put it, these strikes were in honor of US troops killed in an Iranian attack on a US base in Jordan.

Two of the victims were previously identified, but a third who was reported as missing has now been confirmed as being killed. He is Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York. A fourth soldier was killed in Iraq during the controlled detonation of a downed Iranian attack drone. He has been identified as Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, from Fayetteville, North Carolina. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to their families, and our gratitude to them for their service and sacrifice.

All four of these soldiers’ remains will arrive at Dover Air Base in Delaware this morning, where President Trump will attend a transfer ceremony in their honor.

Meanwhile, at a summit in the Philippines, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US remains open to peace talks with Iran, but only if they are serious. He said, “The problem we’re having right now is they’re not serious about talks.” He said Iran’s leaders have to learn that if they violate a ceasefire agreement with the US, “there will be consequences.”

As for those who say the US should declare that it’s ended Iran’s nuclear program and just leave, Rubio said that the US must stand up against Iran’s insistence on controlling traffic in the Strait of Hormuz to protect the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation. He said, “If we create a precedent in the Middle East where a nation-state can decide that they are going to control an international waterway and, if you don’t pay them, blow up your ships, we have created a very dangerous precedent, which will repeat itself in other parts of the world, including in this region.”

Primary elections were held Tuesday in Arizona. While there were no major upsets, some news did come out of these primaries, aside from the vote tallies and the fact that the winners have already been declared (are you paying attention, California?)

First, the elections once again showed that, despite the fervent wishes of the media, President Trump’s endorsement still carries a ton of weight with the GOP base. For instance, Trump-favored GOP candidate for Governor, Rep. Andy Biggs, won the nomination with over 70% of the vote, more than 50 points ahead of his nearest rival. Trump’s pick to replace Biggs in the deep red 5th district, former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, also won, as did other Trump-endorsed candidates.

Fox News has more.

And here’s an even deeper dive into the Arizona races from the Post Millennial.

That PM report also includes information from Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon on how the Justice Department sent election monitors to polling places in Maricopa, Apache, and Pima Counties to ensure that the elections were safe and secure and that only citizens voted. In a statement, she said, “Transparent election processes and election monitoring are critical tools for safeguarding our elections and ensuring public trust in the integrity of our elections. We appreciate Arizona’s cooperation in these important procedural safeguards.”

These are the kinds of safeguards common in most nations’ elections, but which blue states are fighting tooth and tong, claiming they are “voter suppression,” as in “suppressing people who aren’t allowed to vote from voting.”

Speaking of Democrats, the other bit of news to emerge from Tuesday’s Arizona primaries is that one of the “progressive” (i.e. socialist/communist) challengers failed to exploit low turnout to topple an establishment incumbent. In Arizona’s 4th district, Democrat Rep. Greg Stanton fended off a challenge from the far left by defeating Kai Newkirk.

It’s too early to say whether this is due to Arizona generally being a more conservative state and less susceptible to the false promises of socialism, or that Democrat voters are finally waking up to the “low turnout primary” tactic that the socialists are using to move in and take over, the way cowbirds lay eggs in other birds’ nests. Maybe with some prominent Democrats (but not nearly enough) finally speaking out against the utterly insane policies of these radical party invaders, voters are at last learning that they had better show up and vote in the primaries.

To put it in nonpolitical, normal people terms, it’s a lot easier to prevent termites from getting inside in the first place than it is to deal with a house that’s lost its foundation.

Finally, here are the results of primaries in a district that the Democrats hope to flip blue.

Their biggest problem: the winning Dem candidate, JoAnna Mendoza, is a Marine veteran. As with Graham Platner, that might have been where they stopped vetting her. She ran unopposed, and only now are we learning that the openly bisexual candidate follows several sexually explicit OnlyFans accounts and accounts of self-described witches on her Instagram. The New York Post discovered that the OnlyFans accounts she follows include one “belonging to a transgender socialist activist who posted pictures in BDSM gear.” Oh, and in response to a question from an LGBTQ advocacy group for “trans women of color,” she came out in favor of legalizing prostitution.

So all in all, the perfect Democrat candidate for 2026, a virtual one-woman Rainbow Coalition.

We recently reported on the radical, Constitution-shredding platform of the Democratic Socialists of America, who are trying to take over the Democratic Party with the Vichy-like collaboration of many establishment Democrats who would sell their souls to keep their rear ends in seats for power for another five minutes. The DSA’s goals include eliminating borders, police and prisons (they haven’t thought through how they’ll arrest and imprison all the people they disagree with); eliminating the Senate and Presidential elections (Congress would appoint a President); and having the President and Supreme Court be subservient to Congress.

If that’s not crazy enough, a pro-Israel research group released a video of an exclusive online DSA fundraiser on X in which left-wing podcaster Kyle Kulinski lamented that the US destruction of Iran’s economy meant they could no longer fund terrorist groups like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. He claimed that US and Israeli officials “are the terrorists” and compared them to Adolf Hitler and Mussolini.

Fun Fact: Hitler’s Nazi Party was also known as the National Socialists.

We’ll probably have more on this once we can sift through all the data, but on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul released internal communications among the authors of a March 2020 Nature article on the origins of COVID that was cited as grounds to censor anyone who suggested it came from a virus lab instead of a bat meat egg roll.

While publicly claiming that the COVID virus showed no signs of gain-of-function manipulation in a lab (and thus THE SCIENCE IS SETTLED!), privately, they expressed doubts, putting the odds of it being a laboratory creation at anywhere from 10 to 30 percent. But that kind of uncertainty doesn’t give the government justification for widespread censorship and coercion of anyone questioning the official narrative. One author even pointed out “smoking(ish) guns” that made him uncomfortable.

Paul also released info showing that plans for Customs agents to intercept and question EcoHealth Alliance president Peter Daszak, who was up to his neck in the Wuhan lab controversy, were blocked by the FBI, who stepped in and told Customs to stand down.

Expect this to be a major point in the questioning of Dr. Anthony Faucy, who is under subpoena to testify before Paul’s Senate committee later this month. It will be fascinating to see what kind of excuse he uses to wiggle out of testifying. Maybe he’ll claim he has COVID.

It’s been a while since (fortunately) soon-to-be-ex-Rep. Jasmine Crockett said anything crazy, stupid and racially divisive. So it felt kind of nostalgic when she declared that the reason most of the world was rooting for Spain instead of Argentina to win the World Cup was...racism,

Of course, that’s ridiculous. Everyone knows that Argentina lost because of Trump. He’s also responsible for explosive diarrhea. Even the verbal kind that plagues Jasmine Crockett.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.