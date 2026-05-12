Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

13 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before,

14 I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.

Philippians 3:13-14

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Redistricting Update: Monday, in a brief, unsigned order, the Supreme Court vacated a lower court’s order requiring Alabama to use a House district map that includes two majority-black districts. They waived the usual waiting period and allowed Alabama to redraw its election map without regard to race. Alabama had asked for an expedited decision so they wouldn’t have to void the upcoming primary and schedule a new one under a different House map.

Yesterday, we detailed some of the nutty-as-a-Snickers-bar ideas that hysterical Democrats are floating to try to resurrect their unconstitutional gerrymander of Virginia. Well, now they’ve actually tried one of them, and it’s a perfect illustration of why the Virginia Supreme Court had no choice but to throw out this jerry-rigged gerrymander for blatantly violating multiple laws.

The Democrats appealed to the US Supreme Court (a court with a conservative majority that routinely yields to state courts on state constitutional issues), asking them to overturn it on grounds that “election day” doesn’t mean “election day,” but a multi-day event (that’s certainly what Democrats want it to be.) But not only did they appeal to a court with no jurisdiction, citing a lame justification, they didn’t even ask for the right relief.

As attorney and author Ed Whelan explains at the link, they should have asked for a “vacatur of the injunction.” Because they didn’t, even if the SCOTUS granted their stay, it would still leave the lower court ruling blocking the bill in place. Also, their arguments for overturning it are loopy (like claiming that the State Supreme Court ruling was so wildly inappropriate that it “transgressed the ordinary bounds of judicial review.” It just found that the Dems clearly violated multiple laws in rushing through the referendum. Whelan calls the appeal “a crazy filing.”

To add an extra dash of incompetence, Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones apparently reused the last appeal template without updating it because the cover letter is addressed to “The Supreme Court of Virginia,” not the US Supreme Court. Maybe he was too distracted by fantasizing about killing his Republican opponents’ children to proofread.

TDS is truly a brain-wasting disease.

Another wacko plan to get around the Virginia Supreme Court (by lowering the mandatory retirement age to 54, forcing all the current judges out and replacing them with young leftist rubber stamps) was rejected by the Democratic Senate Majority Leader as “too extreme.” Also, they didn’t have enough time to make the changes under Department of Elections rules.

Groucho Marx could have been channeling today’s Democrat leaders when he famously said, “Those are my principles! If you don’t like them, I have others.”

It seems that the Dems these days will adopt any position as long as it results in them being in power, and if that stops working, they’re back on the other side of the street faster than the Roadrunner. Latest case in point: They forced “top two” elections on California, assuming it would always result in the only choices for major offices both being Democrats. But their candidates and policies are so bad that it’s possible Spencer Pratt might be in the top two of the L.A. Mayor’s race and the Governor’s race might actually be between two Republicans.

So cue the flip-flop: A former Democrat Assembly Speaker now says that the top two system is “undemocratic,’ and the idea that Democrats would only have two Republicans to choose from or Republicans have two Democrats (we suspect they’d actually like that idea) is “unfathomable.”

Sen. John Fetterman recently shot down rumors that he’s planning to leave the Democratic Party, but to quote Ronald Reagan, it’s obvious that the Party has already left him.

Despite Fetterman’s misplaced and unreciprocated loyalty to the Party, and his clinging to some high-minded liberal ideals that they no longer stand for, it’s obvious that what they do stand for now repulses him. Fetterman called on his Party to “confront its own rising anti-Semitism problem” after Jewish Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht announced that he was leaving the Democrats over that very issue.

Wecht said he’s no longer registered with any Party and is now an Independent. In a statement, he said:

“From 1998 to 2001, years that preceded my judicial career, I served as Vice-Chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. In the quarter century that has passed since then, the Democratic Party has changed. Nazi tattoos, jihadist chants, intimidation and attacks at synagogues, and other hateful anti-Jewish invective and actions are minimized, ignored, and even coddled. Acquiescence to Jew-hatred is now disturbingly common among activists, leaders and even many elected officials in the Democratic Party.”

This, along with trans madness, open communism and socialism, cheering political violence, open borders, attacks on election integrity and the rule of law, and so much more, is why we have a hard time understanding polls showing the Democrats might win back power in November, or the articles assuring us that the out Party is always heavily favored in midterm elections.

That might be historically true, but never in history has the so-called “out” Party been so out of its mind: a scary and divisive asylum full of lunatics pushing policies that would destroy the nation. If the media think voters aren’t starting to wake up and notice, they should look at the results of last weekend’s election in the UK.

President Trump said that after he rejected Iran’s latest peace proposal that refused to give up their nuclear ambitions (he called the proposal “a piece of garbage”), the ceasefire is “unbelievably weak” and “on life support.” He said a “large group of generals” is waiting on his word for what comes next. This tactic of dragging out peace talks in hopes that America will lose its resolve is a standard Iranian tactic, which is why some commentators are complaining that Trump stopped bombing too soon and should just obliterate them and get it over with.

Speaking of obliterated, rumors continue to circulate that Iran’s “Supreme Leader” Mojtaba Khamenei, who has been missing from the negotiations and hasn’t appeared on video, was severely injured in the strikes and is either dead or in such bad shape that he can’t send a video message.

It was revealed that the United Arab Emirates has also been quietly carrying out strikes against Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury, which shows how popular Iran is with its Arab neighbors.

The US announced sanctions on 12 entities accused of aiding shipments of Iranian oil to China. President Trump will soon hold a summit meeting with China’s President, where he will bring up the issue of China aiding Iran and Russia.

In an interview with “60 Minutes,” Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said he thinks it’s time for Israel to wean itself off of US support and get aid to Israel down to zero (but what will “pro-Palestinian” protesters have to protest?!)

He also blamed the drop in public support for Israel partly on false and manipulated social media. He said, “Israel has gone to unbelievable lengths to get innocent civilians out of harm’s way. We text message millions of text messages to them — make millions of phone calls to them, pamphlets, leaflets, you name it, OK? We have seen the deterioration of the support for Israel in the United States almost — I would say, it correlates almost 100% with the geometric rise of social media.”

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.