The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
2h

Fetterman will be primaried out as soon as the so called Democrat party can. Sad but true. He is one of the last remnants of the old Legacy Democrats.

Reply
Share
Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
2h

I think it's time for Fetterman to change parties for surely he's hated for his righteous stance.

Reply
Share
4 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture