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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
4h

If Fauci's aide is arrested that points to Fauci himself also being arrested for his outrageous holding our country hostage to the China virus and vaccines that didn't work and actually killed people.

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
5h

With all the organized hate coming from the Left this is no time to buy or tolerate and attacks on the 2nd Amendment. And let me remind the oxymoronic Democrats that the last time they bawled for war they regretted in. In Politics Republicans suck -- in the streets and battlefield the tables turn. God Bless Trump and God Bless America.

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