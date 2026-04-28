Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 8 minutes.

The multiple indictments against the Southern Poverty Law Center have inspired people who were targeted by them to take a closer look and try to figure out if they were victimized by hate groups that were paid by the SPLC.

The mainstream conservative organizations Moms for Liberty and Gays Against Groomers in Wisconsin were smeared by the SPLC for opposing a drag queen story event for young children in the park in 2023. They noticed that some masked “neo-Nazis” showed up out of the blue with a camera crew. The MFL and GAG members told them to take off their masks and leave. Instead, they tried to get into all the photos and videos behind the legitimate conservative protesters, so the media would associate them with neo-Nazis – which, of course, they did. After getting their smear shots, the “neo-Nazis” quickly packed up and vanished.

Sound like a familiar SPLC narrative? Incidentally, the police arrested a protester who was reading the Bible in the park, but didn’t bother the neo-Nazis at all. How many people did the SPLC pay off? And how many other groups were victims of this same guilt-by-forced-association? Now that this story is out, let’s see how many more come forward.

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla are at the White House for a four-day state visit to the US. We can’t wait for confused Democrats to launch an emergency “No Kings” rally.

When President Trump said, “They’re not sending us their best and their brightest,” we didn’t know he was referring to House voters in Connecticut.

The Wheels of Justice turn slowly, but we finally have proof that they’re not entirely frozen. Sen. Ron Johnson announced that Dr. David Morens, a top aide to Anthony Fauci, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy and destruction of federal records about the origins of the COVID-19 virus. Johnson said Morens “bragged to colleagues about his efforts to avoid transparency by destroying federal records and using his personal email to communicate on ‘sensitive issues.’”

Here’s more on the story dating back to 2023. Fox News also has it. We told you the wheels turned slowly…

WH Correspondents’ Dinner shooting: When the left ramps up the hate, the rest have to ramp up security: In light of the Saturday night shooting in DC at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, investigative reporter John Solomon at Just the News sees a sort of “Hate Inc.” being forged on the political left. And it will necessitate stronger security measures from now on for political figures and other dignitaries.

Sure, there are some agitators on the right, he points out in a must-read column, those on the fringe who push racism, antisemitism and various conspiracy theories. “But the scope and scale of the left’s intolerance machine and its funding, which reaches into the hundreds of millions of dollars, dwarfs the right…”

As Karoline Leavitt said from the podium on Monday, “The left-wing cult of hatred against the President and all those who support him and work for him has gotten multiple people hurt and killed, and it almost did so again this weekend.” Attendees literally dodged a bullet, or quite a number of bullets, that night. One Secret Service agent took a bullet, but thank God was wearing a bullet-proof vest.

Unbelievably, it’s the third time for President Trump (If you count arrests for those who plotted to kill him but didn’t get close enough, it’s at least SEVEN.) FOX News reported Monday that there’s talk at the White House about him routinely wearing a bullet-proof vest for all public events from now on.

This latest attempt comes on the heels of revelations that the leftist Southern Poverty Law Center was actually fomenting and funding violence among some of the very organizations it had identified as “hate groups.” They want to see chaos, and if they don’t see enough of it happening spontaneously, they’re (allegedly) more than willing to spend millions of dollars to make sure it happens, right on cue. Then they solicit donations to fight it. It’s their business model.

This shooter’s “manifesto,” discussed here yesterday, is certainly a reflection of the typical mindset among teachers and “elitists” such as legacy media types. They’re brainwashing America’s youth into thinking our history is one only of racism and oppression. They push unfounded claims such as that of Trump being a pedophile and rapist, claims we know the WHCD shooter swallowed whole. Similarly, the organizers of the “No Kings” protest whipped up thousands of utterly clueless protesters. Of course, our enemies, especially in China, are eager to join in this effort and will do what they can to call forth the useful idiots and bring about a Marxist “color revolution” in our country. They look at what’s happening to New York City right now and applaud.

This latest attempt and the two prior ones on Trump’s life, along with the Charlie Kirk murder, the shooting of Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise at a GOP baseball practice, the BLM and Antifa riots and attacks, the cold-blooded execution of a United Healthcare CEO, and the assassination attempt at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home have all involved, in Solomon’s words, “perpetrators influenced by a vast left-wing machinery that bombards social media, community protests and even establishment television with an unrelenting message of hatred and intolerance that can dehumanize the targets of violence and motivate armed actors to action…”

Worse, at the same time the atmosphere is becoming ever more charged with hate, security is leaving much to be desired. According to Solomon, “a ticket and a tuxedo” would gain you entrance to the WHCD. This will change for the replay of the event, to be held in about a month, with Solomon noting that “ID checks will likely be imperative.”

Wait --- THEY DIDN’T HAVE ID CHECKS? Okay, was that because all those Democrat media scribes in attendance believe that requiring ID is racist? It’s hard to think of any other stupid reason why they wouldn’t have been checking IDs for anyone who came NEAR that ballroom. Incompetence isn’t strong enough a word, not by a long shot.

Arizona Rep. Abe Hamadeh, a Republican, told Solomon that after his own security detail dropped him off at the hotel, a Secret Service agent “was kind enough” to escort him to the red carpet event, but added that there were “no metal detectors or anything just to get into the hotel. I mean, this is a public space that serves as a hotel as well. And, obviously, the perpetrator exploited that.”

Incredibly, the metal detectors had been placed to be used AFTER dignitaries went down the red carpet. In other words, their security perimeter was way too small. Sorry, but it’s hard to get rid of the mental image of that unsecured red carpet area, right in the line of sight of this gunman, becoming even redder from the blood he might have shed. “Bloodbath” is not too strong a word for what might easily have happened there.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund made it clear, in an interview with Solomon, that procedures will have to change. Duh. We would add that if some in the media don’t like the tighter security and need someone to blame for all the vitriol and violence being unleashed in the world of politics, they might try looking in a mirror.

One way they’ll change is that police and security personnel will have to look beyond just the Capitol building to include events elsewhere that political figures will be attending, along with places like that baseball field and even residences. They’ve got to “extend that security perimeter,” Sund said. (Of course, many have already observed that Trump’s White House ballroom will be a much more secure venue for events such as this. Just leave him alone and let him build this much-needed structure.)

By now you know the nature of this shooter’s plan to travel across the country by train with two guns (!), book a room at the Washington Hilton, come down the elevator, and rush security (such as it was) and start shooting to kill, starting with Trump and going as far down the presidential line of succession as he could before being stopped.

If anyone in government at that level of leadership was NOT present in that room that night, we don’t know who it might be. That is insane, because if his plan had worked, or if he’d had help, this gunman might very well have wiped out the whole top tier of American leaders. And anyone else who got in the way of his achieving that goal would’ve been shot, too. Ah, but the thoughtful shooter had apologized in advance for this in his “manifesto.”

As you know, one Secret Service agent who jumped into the fray in the hall outside the ballroom was shot in the area of his body protected by a bullet-“proof” vest. (He’s reportedly recovering well.) Another agent showed valor by standing in front of President Trump --- that’s his job, though --- before Trump could be safely removed from the hall. Trump later praised both men. Still, several members of Congress who were there that night told Solomon that “…the simplicity of [the shooter’s] plan and its near-success is a wake-up call…”

Solomon quotes experts as telling him that “public security will be forever changed…”

Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan spoke with FOX News’ Jesse Watters Monday evening, saying that on Saturday night “they avoided a potential bloodbath.” He cited the 2008 Taj Mahal Hotel shooting in Mumbai, India, in which “10 terrorists stormed the building and slaughtered 175 people.”

He wanted to recognize the Secret Service and law enforcement personnel who “rose to the occasion” and “neutralized the threat,” but at the same time noted that they all got very lucky. One person with a suicide vest, or a number of coordinated shooters rushing the ballroom, could have done unthinkable damage, and “we would be having a totally different conversation.”

Jesse observed that with all the highest-level government officials present at this very high-profile event, “it should have been the most secure building in the country. It wasn’t.” But Kaplan told him the venue shouldn’t have been okayed by the Secret Service in the first place. Normally, he added, with a hotel, they would’ve had “complete control over that hotel.” In short, the protocols are not nearly sufficient for the threat level. Once again.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.