The Virginia Attorney General’s race just keeps getting more shocking. First, it was revealed that Democrat candidate Jay Jones had sent text messages comparing the former Republican House Speaker to Hitler and Pol Pot and fantasizing about putting two bullets in his head, as well as killing his two young sons in their mother’s arms because they’re “little fascists.” Now, it’s been revealed that when Jones was told his policy of doing away with qualified immunity might make cops hesitate to defend themselves and end up dead, he replied that “maybe if a few of them died,” it would make them less likely to kill people.

The news prompted the Fraternal Order of Police to declare Jones “unfit for office” and demand that he drop out immediately. And we know that what he said must be incredibly awful because even the hosts on MSNBC think he should drop out!

But to show you how desperate the Dems are for a win, not a single national Democrat has called on Jones to quit, and here’s a list of Virginia Democrats and Democrat-supporting organization who still endorse having a homicidal loon who’s okay with cops getting killed as their chief law enforcement official.

Just a reminder: In Virginia, early voting goes on for 45 DAYS, and is already underway, so many Virginians who already voted for this guy are just now finding this out. This is one of many reasons why looong early voting periods are a bad idea, unless October Surprises are going to start arriving in August. Election Day is in November, just as Christmas is in December, and we don’t need to start dealing with either one before Labor Day.

RELATED: The gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety gave $200,000 to the campaign of the Democrat who wanted to put two bullets in the head of his opponent and murder his children.