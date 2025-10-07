The Huckabee Post

Guy Hicklin
3h

Read this article, "Pam Bondi accuses Sen. Blumenthal of lying about military service during heated hearing", https://www.foxnews.com/person/c/louis-casiano, and I only got two things from it, 1) Blumenthal calls lying a "few misplaced words", and 2) Bondi did a good job of avoiding answering the Senators question. The article called this an "oversight" hearing which I assume would have to do with current AG activities. Anything having to do with Bondi's fitness or qualification for the job would have been addressed at her confirmation hearings, so the question seems inappropriate at the very least, which could have also been a reasonable response as opposed to this counter attack.

Guy Hicklin
3h

Read this article, "Portland business owners plead for help as Trump pushes to keep troops in city", https://www.foxnews.com/person/p/taylor-penley, and if her personal story is accurate that is beyond tragedy, a city administration failure that qualifies as a crime. Stories like this are not necessary to validate Trump putting troops into the city but they do amplify how misguided the democrats and city officials are who are against receiving help.

