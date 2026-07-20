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Marge's avatar
Marge
8h

Never did and never will. They all are insufferable, ignorant fools

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Amazing Grace's avatar
Amazing Grace
6h

This show has made women and intelligence an oxymoron from the beginning. It makes anyone affiliated with it look like a clown. It is humiliating to any and all women who believe in and stand for truth and honor.

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