The New York Post reports that ABC’s “The View” could be facing an existential threat because the FCC is considering overturning two decades of precedent and ruling that it is not a “bona fide news program.” That would make it subject to the FCC’s equal time rule for candidates, forcing it to be fair to all sides instead of being a daily, hour-long open fire hydrant of leftwing propaganda.

Or as John Nolte at Breitbart colorfully put it, “Disney (ABC’s owner) actually wants us to believe that ‘The View,’ which is nothing more or less than a bunch of elite, entitled, shockingly ignorant, leftist harridans sitting around a table calling Republicans Nazis…is a ‘news’ program and therefore exempt from the FCC’s longstanding ‘equal time’ rule. Please.”

Nolte expects that “Disney will fight the FCC just as hard as it fights to queer little kids,” even though the only change is that during campaign seasons, “The View” would have to give equal time to Republican candidates.

Personally, we tend to avoid mentioning this show because we can’t believe that anyone cares what anyone on it has to say. We’ve often said that you could stand on any street corner, throw some ping pong balls into the air, and hit five people who are more qualified to give political opinions than the cast of “The View.” It used to be said that Zsa Zsa Gabor was “famous for being famous;” by the same token, the “View” cast are famous political commentators just because ABC lets them prattle on about politics on TV, not because they actually know anything about it.

To us, the most surprising part of this story is that anyone EVER considered this earache-inducing slop to be a “bona fide news program.”

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