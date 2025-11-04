The Democrats obviously hoped that with elections looming tomorrow, cutting off SNAP benefits would make many voters turn on Republicans. But if you really believe that Republicans are to blame for shutting down the government after Democrats have voted 13 times against a Republican resolution to keep it open, this is no longer a political argument, it’s an I.Q. test, and you’re flunking it. Even Democrat Sen. John Fetterman called the shutdown and the cutoff of SNAP benefits “embarrassing” and “an absolute fail,” and admitted that “Democrats own it.”

But there’s another unintended consequence of the SNAP cutoff that Democrats probably didn’t count on: It’s shined a fresh spotlight on the many problems with the program, which provides food aid to 45 million people.

First, those numbers surprised many pundits, who are now asking why, in a nation this prosperous with such low unemployment, 1 in 8 people need government assistance to buy food? One New Mexico recipient who declared that she’d been on that program since the ‘90s and the shutdown was “detrimental” to her life sparked questions about why she couldn’t find a job in 30 years.

It’s also drawn attention to all the fraud in the SNAP program. Informally, many people have been shocked by online video posts of SNAP recipients, using their iPhones in their late model SUVs to complain about losing their SNAP benefits…and obese people showing how they were stocking up on food, with grocery carts full of sugary junk food and soda…and some claiming they had to steal food. One commentator asked, if they’re healthy enough to steal food and run away, why aren’t they healthy enough to have jobs?

Let us note that we will not fall into the trap of letting leftists accuse us of saying that all SNAP recipients are welfare cheats. These videos may represent only a tiny fraction of recipients, and the program may be necessary for poor kids, single moms, seniors on limited incomes, disabled veterans and others. But the videos have sparked a lot of negative attention that the program’s defenders would rather not have to answer.

And formally, the USDA is using the renewed attention to report on all the waste and fraud they’ve uncovered in the SNAP program, including $322 million in stolen benefits in fiscal 2023 (criminals gaming the system by selling cards, selling merchandise obtained with the cards, and using fake card readers) and $10.5 billion in improperly-paid benefits, or about 11.7% of the program’s budget. They’re using this opportunity to promote much-needed reforms.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said that SNAP is being “drastically reformed” after it increased by 40% in just two years under Biden. She said one of the first things she did upon taking office was to send letters to state Governors reminding them that “no illegal aliens can use SNAP. Zero, zero, zero.”

Many critics are pointing out that Democrats have fought to prevent efforts to keep illegal aliens from getting SNAP benefits. If they’re cut off, it will eliminate one of the key benefits attracting illegal immigration to the US, which (yes, yes, we know it’s a “paranoid conspiracy theory”) the Dems are counting on to win elections. According to the Center for Immigration Studies, 59% of households headed by illegal aliens are on one or more welfare programs. Some analysts say that if illegal aliens lost their government benefits and went home, it would cost the Democrats as many as 20 House seats in the Census.

Nevertheless, we suspect the Dems will keep the shutdown going until after tomorrow’s elections, to see if they were able to fool enough of the people enough of the time to pick up some more seats. But if they keep it going much longer, they might find that the weapon they thought they were aiming at the Republicans is actually a bazooka aimed at their own feet.