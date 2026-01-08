Photo credit: People Magazine

Our thoughts: This was tragic, but preventable yet inevitable. Democrat office holders have spent the past year working to gin up mindless rage and insurrection against federal officers doing their job of arresting and deporting foreign criminals. They count on the people who listen to them being unstable and easily manipulated by their emotions, and they have shown no concern for the consequences of their violent rhetoric. This has already resulted in the shooting of two National Guard members, one of whom died, but that death didn’t help their cause.

Now, they finally have a “martyr” from their side, which will help them incite more violent protests and insurrectionist riots, and they’re all in for it. Last night in Minneapolis, a mob followed the lead of the city’s mayor and smashed windows at a federal court while parroting his words by chanting, “ICE out now!” They were mindlessly playing out the Dems’ plan: “1. Gin up riots. 2. Blame riots on Trump. 3. Get elected on a promise to end the riots they caused themselves.”

As for Ms. Good, we do feel sympathy for her and her family. It’s terrible that she was led so far astray by people she trusted, but who were just using her and others like her to advance their political agendas, whether it was accusing Trump of being a fascist, preventing criminals from being arrested, or distracting attention from their own failures and massive scandals (hey, her death got all the government fraud out of the news for one day – mostly.)

We are reminded of what Rhett Butler said in “Gone With The Wind” about all the death and destruction caused by the first Civil War that Democrats started: “I’m angry. Waste always makes me angry, and that’s what all this is, sheer waste.” It’s a waste of resources with so much more effort than necessary having to be put into security for ICE agents; and now, it’s a waste of human life. The people who exploited the mental and emotional weaknesses of this woman, and the thousands like her whom they’re now encouraging to follow in her footsteps, should be ashamed of themselves, but they obviously have no shame.

Some Congressional Democrats are even calling for the officer to be charged with murder. Just 24 hours before, they held a candlelight theater piece in commemoration of their holiest of days, January 6th, where they made a big show of how terrible it is for violent protesters to attempt to disrupt the lawful business of the government. Yet they said not a word about the shooting death of unarmed protester Ashli Babbitt by an officer to whom she posed no threat, and whom they hailed as a hero.

One day later, they had shifted 180 degrees to the exact opposite stance: cheering on violent insurrection against federal officials trying to do their job while demanding murder charges against a cop who killed a violent protester in actual self-defense. It was as abrupt as the previous day’s shift from holding “No Kings” rallies to defending brutal dictator Nicolas Maduro.

If everyone could just put all the loud propaganda aside and look at these events dispassionately, they could reach no other conclusion that that today’s Democrats have no set principles other than the idea that they should be in power forever, and they’re willing to do ANYTHING to achieve that, even if it means defending the worst criminals on earth and sacrificing some of their own supporters’ lives. This isn’t politics, it’s moral bankruptcy.