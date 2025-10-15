Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition covers Charlie Kirk posthumously receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Hamas and the peace deal, the beginning of the third week of the shutdown and more.

U.S. POLITICS

Tuesday, on what would have been the late Charlie Kirk’s 32nd birthday, President Trump returned to the White House from the Middle East to present him with a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom. It was accepted by Kirk’s widow, Erika.

Trump said that the nation “was robbed of this extraordinary champion” and that Kirk “was assassinated in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth, for living his faith, and relentlessly fighting for a better and stronger America.” He added that since Kirk’s assassination, “We’ve watched legions of far-left radicals resort to desperate acts of violence and terror because they know that their ideas and arguments are persuading no one. They know that they’re failing. They have the devil’s ideology, and they’re failing, and they know it.”

For the third time in recent days, Erika Kirk gave a speech that was inspiring, moving, and at times, heartbreaking. She said her husband’s name “Charles” literally stood for “free man,” and “he believed that liberty was both a right and a responsibility. And he used to say that freedom is the ability to do what is right without fear. And that’s how he lived.” She added that he “filled every single day with purpose, and he fought for truth when it was unpopular, and he stood for God when it was costly, but that’s what we’re called to do. Surprisingly enough, he did pray for his enemies.”

She also said her husband never told anyone what to say but always encouraged them “to think outside of traditional political labels, anchored in wisdom and truth.” It strikes us that that may be the thing that made the left hate him most and celebrate his murder: they have built their political power and their lives around placing political labels on people, telling them what they’re allowed to say, and threatening them if they think outside of the labels and seek the truth.

To watch her full speech (and we strongly recommend it), click here.

And here’s video of Trump’s full speech.

INTERNATIONAL

President Trump’s Gaza peace deal required Hamas to return the bodies of 28 dead hostages within 72 hours. As of this writing, they have returned only seven, and it was discovered that one of the bodies was not that of a hostage. As this story explains, that’s not the first time this has happened.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas that “We will not compromise on this and will not stop our efforts until we return the last deceased hostage...”

And speaking of Hamas already failing to abide by the peace plan, just hours after Trump declared “the end of an age of terror and death,” they were reportedly back to committing mass executions of Gazans. On Monday, video emerged of Hamas terrorists shooting eight blindfolded, badly beaten men who were kneeling in the street as a crowd of onlookers cheered. (Note to Zohran Mamdani and his ilk: this is what a genocide in Gaza looks like, and the Israeli military already pulled out.)

The men were accused (without evidence) of being criminals or collaborators with Israel. But that’s just the cover story; the real motive behind the killings was probably to terrorize civilians into not turning on Hamas and reasserting their control of the region. This is why we opposed letting Hamas terrorists go free; and why we predicted, way back in the long-ago time of two days ago, that they would go right back to being murderous terrorists if they weren’t eliminated.

To all the people who keep telling us that the “Palestinians” are a completely different thing from Hamas (looking at you, Whoopi), note this detail from that description above: A crowd was watching Hamas commit a mass execution and cheering it. Sound familiar?

As Stephen Kruiser of PJ Media puts it, is Hamas begging to be finished off? If so, they might get what they want.

RELATED: Breitbart.com has an exclusive report on the horrific conditions and treatment of two of the hostages who were released Monday. We strongly suggest that anyone at CNN who thinks Israel prisoners were treated worse than Hamas hostages read this, maybe 15 times if necessary for it to sink in.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Today marks the beginning of the third week of the partial government shutdown, and Democrats voted again Tuesday not to support a Republican continuing resolution to fund the government at current levels, while keeping up the jaw-dropping PR campaign that the shutdown is the Republicans’ fault. It was the eighth vote, all of them failing because of lack of Democrat support for 60 votes to overcome their own filibuster. This time it was 49-45, with six Senators not voting.

Democrat leaders seem to think that if they just keep accusing Republicans of wanting to take away people’s healthcare, the Republicans will cave in and let them restore $1.5 trillion in wasteful spending. That might be a reasonable bet based on history, but current Republican leaders aren’t caving so easily as their predecessors. On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson held a press conference and said Chuck Schumer is “inflicting pain for his own selfish reasons.” He then listed some of the spending demands that the Democrats shut down the government over. They include…

* $2 million to “organize for feminist democratic principles in Africa”…

* $2.9 million for “desert locust risk reduction” in the Horn of Africa…

* $3.9 million for “LGBTQI+ democracy grants” in the Western Balkans…

* $13.4 million for civic engagement grants in Zimbabwe…

* $24.6 million for “climate resilience” in Honduras…

Johnson called the spending “absurd” and declared, “We are not doing that.

That doesn’t even get into the far greater sums that they want to spend on free healthcare for illegal aliens and subsidizing Obamacare policies created under their “Affordable Care Act” so that they don’t have to admit the care is unaffordable.

Of course, those of a cynical turn of mind might suspect that the Democrats really aren’t as concerned about desert locusts and climate resilience as they are in restoring funding to bogus NGOs that launder tax money to promote leftist causes, fund Democrat political campaigns and provide cushy do-nothing jobs for their cronies.

Meanwhile, as federal workers are going without paychecks, this shutdown is turning into a massive self-own for the Dems, as President Trump is using it to ax huge swaths of the government bureaucracy. This article at Fox News has more, noting that Trump gave the Democrats every opportunity to come to the table, but they refused, so OMB Director Russ Vought says the RIFs (reductions in force) have begun.

That article also discusses Trump’s rationale for being able to cut any government agency that isn’t created by the Constitution and whether it’s legal or has precedent. If so, and the Republicans don’t cave, the author concludes that this could “mark the beginning of a lean, accountable government that serves Americans rather than the swamp.“ Somehow, we doubt that will be a Trump accomplishment that the Democrats will try to take credit for, even though in this case, they would actually deserve some credit just for shooting themselves in the foot so accurately.

INVESTIGATIONS

Ex-“Special Counsel” Jack Smith called for interview with Judiciary Committee; a must-see documentary comes out this week

First, in case you weren’t aware this was coming, here’s a heads-up about an important new documentary about the “Censorship Industrial Complex,” in cooperation with the media, and our own intel community’s involvement in “color revolution” both here and abroad. The Russia Hoax (the REAL “Big Lie”) was certainly a piece of that, created to damage Trump’s candidacy and help ensure a Hillary win in 2016 and later adapted to cripple Trump’s first term with relentless lawfare and an unwarranted cloud of suspicion. The film is called GOD COMPLEX, and it premieres Thursday, October 16.

We haven’t screened it in advance but see from the trailer that it features some of our favorite investigative journalists and watchdogs such as Mike Benz, Peter Schweitzer, John Solomon of Just The News, and Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, among others. These are extremely reliable sources who have long had the inside scoop, so we have high expectations, to say the least. We’d also venture to say, even before seeing the film, that much of what it covers has been reported here at the Huckabee Post.

Even just in the past few days, we’ve had reports of FBI surveillance, initiated by “Special Counsel” Jack Smith’s investigation of President Trump, on U.S. Senators and one member of Congress. No telling how far this goes.

Of course, it should go without saying (but we’ll say it anyway) that, as with any documentary, only one side of the story is going to be presented. However, we’re not holding our breath to hear any “other” side that will adequately debunk the case “our” side makes here. (They might TRY to debunk it, or simply start calling it “debunked” or “discredited,” which is not at all the same as actually debunking it.) We’ll leave our own assessment of the movie until after seeing it, but it looks from the trailer as though the information it contains will already have been thoroughly vetted and conclusively verified.

Read the Full Story→

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

4 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up,

5 Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil;

1 Corinthians 13:4-5 KJV

