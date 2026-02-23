Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 13 minutes.

Our prayers today are with everyone in the path of the powerful blizzard striking the Northeast. We hope you’ve taken precautions to protect yourself, your family and your animals. Please keep a close watch on the weather news if you are affected by this major winter storm.

Update: Tucker Carlson aired his interview with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. During it, he attempted to blindside Amb. Huckabee with an accusation that Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island. Huckabee said he was unaware of any such thing. Which makes sense, considering Carlson based the allegation on a fake, AI-generated image that circulated on the Internet. Carlson was forced to apologize, and Huckabee tweeted that his allegations “could be the stuff of libel lawsuits.”

This past week’s weird behavior prompted Rabbi Michael Barclay to ask the non-unreasonable question, “Is Tucker Carlson suffering from a clinical mental illness?”

Over the weekend, Mexican Special Forces, with the aid of the Air Force, National Guard and US intelligence, struck the powerful Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (better known as CJNG) in Tapalpa. The firefight killed several gang members, including the founder and leader of CJNG, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, one of the most-wanted criminals in the world and the successor to the notorious El Chapo. His gang was responsible for much of the fentanyl that’s smuggled into the US and that killed up to 70,000 Americans in a recent year. The US had a $15 million bounty on his head.

The strike on the cartel sparked retaliatory violence in a number of Mexican cities, including attacks on banks and airports. The US Embassy issued “shelter in place” directives to Americans, including those in resorts in Puerto Vallarta.

This is a must-read write-up on the violence because it not only tells what happened over the weekend, it also contains a lot of sobering info on the cartel situation in Mexico and just how powerful and well-armed they are.

The forces that attacked them captured armored vehicles and rocket launchers capable of piercing armor and bringing down aircraft. As the article warns, they’re not just drug traffickers; they are a well-armed standing army, right across a border that’s barely more than a fence (and under Biden, not even that.)

Trump is being attacked by the left for allegedly starting wars with the drug cartels or with Iran, but it’s becoming more obvious with each passing day that both of those evil entities have been waging war on the US for decades, with tens of thousands of dead Americans and allies to show for it; from the fentanyl and gang violence in the US to the support for terrorists, bombing of Israel and attacks on our bases in the Middle East. Just because we pretend we’re not at war doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. Maybe it’s time to take off the blinders, fight back, and end these attacks once and for all.

Tariff Updates: As we reported Friday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against President Trump using the IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) to set tariffs, finding that that power rests with Congress. The three dissenting Justices were blistering in their responses, with Clarence Thomas so adamant that he resorted at times to ALL CAPS. Brett Kavanaugh blasted the majority for making a huge mess by failing to account for what to do with tariffs already collected and for its lack of logic in ruling that Biden had the power to order Americans to get vaccine shots by calling it an emergency, but Trump doesn’t have the power to set tariffs, when he clearly has power over more potent import regulation, like quotas and embargoes.

But the ruling was barely out before Trump made it clear that he would continue imposing tariffs, just by citing a number of different laws. We’re not going to get into the weeds on this lest your eyes glaze over, but this article at Breitbart explains the tariff issues and laws in detail.

Democrats were gleeful over Trump’s SCOTUS setback, with Governors such as Gavin Newsom and J.B. Pritzker demanding that Trump refund to consumers the $300 billion or so that’s already been collected (even though importers ate most of that.) Sen. John Kennedy warned that they’d better be careful what they wished for: they seem to be rooting for a crisis that would derail Trump’s economy (as always, putting their political power over the good of average Americans), but Kennedy said if the government gave $300 billion to US businesses, it would actually create an economic boom.

As for what might happen to the money already collected, that will likely take months, even years, to sort out (thanks, SCOTUS!), and it could likely never be returned, if Congress just makes the tariffs retroactive. Law professor Jonathan Turley has more on that, and this case in general.

Democrats also might want to put the quietus on all the “Give Americans a refund” talk, since it might bite them on the hindquarters. Fox News’ Jesse Watters asked, what if Americans demand that the Democrats refund the $9 billion in Somali fraud on their watch, the hundreds of billions Biden spent on services for illegal aliens he let in, and the thousands of dollars a year he cost every American with Bidenflation? And what if California taxpayers demanded a refund of the $24 billion Newsom spent on the homeless while the problem only got worse, or the $16 billion squandered so far on his bullet train to nowhere, to name just two of many expensive boondoggles?

And by the way, California taxpayers would also like a refund for the $100+ million Newsom’s government spent funding CHIRLA, which engages in all sorts of political activism, from indoctrinating students to organizing BLM and anti-ICE protests to leftist voter turnout and pushing for mass amnesty for illegal aliens. Your tax dollars at work to undermine your nation.

We said from the beginning that Trump’s tariffs were mostly a negotiating tool to force other nations to stop ripping us off and make better trade deals. They’ve already accomplished that. He has many backup plans to continue using them, so this SCOTUS ruling, which applies only to tariffs based on one statute, is really more of a speed bump than a roadblock. Democrats are celebrating prematurely. Let’s hope they’re also doing that with the midterm elections.

President Trump sued JPMorgan Chase Bank for $5 billion for “debanking” him by closing down his accounts in February of 2021, in retaliation for the January 6th Capitol riot (that he did not instigate.) The media reaction to the suit ranged from accusing Trump of whining to denying that politically-motivated “debanking” even existed.

Well, after unsuccessfully attempting to get the suit moved from Florida to New York (where we’ve learned that a jury will rule against Trump for any reason at all), JPMorgan Chase admitted on Friday that they did cut off more than 50 of Trump’s bank accounts. Not only his personal accounts, but also the personal banking relationship that handled his inheritance from his father and accounts for Trump hotels, housing developments and retail shops in three states.

So once again, Trump was right, his critics were wrong, and it’s a good thing JPMorgan Chase has so much money because they’re probably going to owe a lot of it to Trump.

In an historic Olympic upset victory, the Team USA hockey team defeated arch-rival Canada 2-1 in overtime to take the gold medal on the 46th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice,” the US defeat of the Soviet Union in 1980. It’s also the first hockey gold the US has won since then, and it made for a record-breaking 12 gold medals for the US overall.

The winning goal was scored by 24-year-old Jack Hughes, who immediately became iconic by smiling through a bloody mouth and two broken teeth that he’d received earlier in the game.

President Trump called to congratulate the team and invite them to his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

And FBI Director Kash Patel was in attendance. He visited them in the locker room to celebrate, and they jokingly placed the medal around his neck, which naturally caused leftists to have a gold medal-winning meltdown.

This must be a terrible blow to Canadians, who were already reeling from learning from the Toronto Globe and Mail that “out of nowhere,” Canada is now poorer than Alabama, with Alabama having a higher GDP than Canada.

“Out of nowhere” is a creative way of saying that Alabama has spent decades pursuing economic development and school improvements, while Canada has elected leftist morons who ran the country into the ground while waging war on freedom, expanding government and waving in countless migrants from all over the world.

After this one-two punch, Canada may be rethinking becoming the 51st US state. And Trump may be rethinking that idea, too.

Former Secret Service agent Bongino on Mar-a-Lago breach; more evidence of politicized Biden CIA: As you know, very early Sunday morning, the Secret Service shot and killed a man who was trying to enter Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s West Palm Beach estate, after penetrating the so-called “secure perimeter” (secure, really??) with what reportedly was a shotgun (a shotgun??) and a can of gasoline. Breitbart.com has more, along with a reminder that the same Democrats whose violent anti-Trump rhetoric keeps inspiring attacks have also shut down the DHS, which protects the President, in order to shelter illegal alien murderers and rapists from being arrested by ICE. It’s no wonder they’re so in favor of felons voting; that’s now their chief constituency.

No official Secret Service protectees were there at Mar-a-Lago when the incident went down. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were at the White House that night.

But how did this wack-job get so close to the entrance of Mar-a-Lago, and what did he think he would accomplish? As reported by PJ Media, former Secret Service agent (turned broadcaster, turned deputy FBI director, turned broadcaster again) Dan Bongino, who is quite familiar with the Mar-a-Lago property, appeared on “FOX & Friends Weekend” Sunday morning to explain that numerous security upgrades had already been made to Mar-a-Lago, especially to the north side, which happens to be where the security breach occurred.

“That side of the property,” Bongino said, “...[is where] they’ve made a number of significant property enhancements.” Significant money, he added, has been poured into technology and physical security at the sight. But that makes it even more unnerving that someone nevertheless got as close as this.

As for motive, Bongino said, “It appears the intent seems built in.” Yes, one would think so.

Mar-a-Lago “is not the kind of area where you can just roam around in certain locations, when you’re looking at, say, the east side of it, you would stick out like the proverbial sore thumb,” he said on FOX News Sunday morning. He also noted that the north side of this property, where this man was, isn’t easy to breach undetected. Bongino is wondering if there might have been security following this guy, and if he had exhibited telltale signs, like a backpack.

Regarding the shooting of the suspect, Bongino said, “Ultimately, in the end, you know, there was an interdiction here by a human being, and they’re gonna be the ones who are obviously the decision-makers. “[Under the law,] in order to enact any kind of deadly force, which happened in this case, you have to have a fear of serious injury or death. It would appear the agent or officer involved thought that to be the case. The early reporting of a weapon seems to indicate the obvious reason why.”

Bongino stressed that the response from law enforcement has been a team effort, crediting the “fantastic work” of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

So, what happens now? According to a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between the FBI and the Secret Service, the FBI will take over the crime scene. Normally, this is business as usual and there’s a smooth transition, and so far, there’s no reason to think otherwise, but we shall see.

The Secret Service confirmed in its statement that the two agents involved have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. As PJ Media reports, “The FBI, Secret Service, and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department are all jointly investigating the incident, including the man’s background, potential motive and the use of force.”

(NOTE: At the Huckabee Post, we took a vow long ago not to mention the names of those seeking fame as assassins and mass murderers if that can possibly be avoided. Such publicity is just what they, and any future wannabe murderers, would dearly love to receive as a result of their actions. Indeed, it might even have contributed to their motive. And, really, it’s not just that: try as we might, we simply can’t seem to make our fingers type those filthy names. But if you desperately need the name of this particular suspect, we’re sure you can easily find it, gosh, somewhere.)

So now, the FBI, Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are all jointly investigating the incident, including the man’s background, possible motive, and the use of force to take him down.

The Secret Service agents involved have been placed on routine administrative leave following the shooting. Again, “routine” means that this is standard protocol for the Secret Service. As for the man who was killed, whenever the FBI uncovers anything dicey about anyone’s background --- perhaps they already have in this case --- expect them to keep that under wraps while they continue to check it out. (And hope they’ll be transparent about whatever they find.) If this case runs true to form, it will turn out there were a number of red flags that were completely ignored by those around the man.

RELATED STORY: Speaking of transparency, the CIA has now rescinded or revised 19 intelligence reports over their political bias. About time.

According to a senior CIA official who spoke with Just The News on Friday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe has “rescinded or revised” 19 intelligence reports dating back to the Obama years because they were politically biased or used “bad tradecraft.” Gosh, only 19?

Kidding. But we do call that “a great start.”

To cite one example, there was one analysis that suggested women who pursued traditional motherhood were in danger of becoming violent extremists. (Oh, no --- they might become Republicans??)

These reports were turned up during a review by the President’s Advisory Board. In turn, these were reviewed by career agency officials.

“There is absolutely no room for bias of any kind in the CIA’s work,” said the official. “So when we find instances when our tradecraft did not reach that high bar of impartiality, we must correct the record.” And so they did.

Whoever this current CIA official is who talked to Just The News, he or she had a fabulous perspective. These reports, the official said, “waded into foreign political debates and took a side in social and gender debates.” The agency “needs to steer clear of the political bias that undermines objectivity.”

“Under prior administrations,” the official said, “there was an inappropriate insertion of DEI issues and other distractions into aspects of CIA’s work, which undercut our mission of providing objective analysis on national security issues.”

Ya think? One example of their insanity: an October 2021 intel assessment entitled “Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalization and Recruitment.” Not kidding. With all the threats our country faces today, the Biden CIA was focused on analyzing white conservative women, whom they seem to have considered the worst racist and terrorist threat of all.

They even had an acronym for these white racially and ethnically motived violent extremists: REMVE. (We didn’t say it was a clever acronym, or even a pronounceable one.) And according to their report, they were looking “to expand European and Five Eyes’ governments’ and civil societies’ counter-messaging efforts.”

From the later-redacted report (get ready): “We have adopted the term white REMVEs to describe those…individuals and groups who incite, facilitate or conduct violence because they believe that their perception of an idealized white European ethnic identity is under attack from people who embody and support multiculturalism and globalization.” Ah, they’re talking about Nazis! Or Trump supporters; same thing.

This was our CIA. For when you have time, the Just The News article is a must-read.

This focus on Americans is not at all what the CIA is supposed to be doing. Mike Benz is right; previous administrations, in their attempts to shape the narrative and control events, turned the CIA inward, to spy and propagandize against our own people.

Benz, the smartest guy in the room no matter who else is in there, has some new observations about the coming mid-terms and how critical they are for the future of our country. This piece is essential reading --- so important that, yes, you might be tested on it later. Though we don’t know quite how to accomplish this, ALL Republicans (and, indeed, all non-Democrats) need to see this and spread the word.

Benz’s point: we really are on the right track for accountability, but if we don’t turn out and we lose the mid-terms, all investigations will immediately be shut down and we will never see justice, ever. It will be our own fault.

Come to think of it, that’s the same point we’ve been making for many months. Great minds think alike.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE:

7 Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is.

8 For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.

- Jeremiah 17:7-8 KJV

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.

