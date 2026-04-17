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YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

John Solomon sees some speedy prosecutions; Trump oddly supports “702” reauthorization

“I think there’ll be a speed of disclosure and a speed of prosecution that we didn’t see in past years,” investigative reporter John Solomon of Just the News said on “The Benny Show.”

“The grand conspiracy case will be the main thing,” he went on to say. “Can we make that? To get a grand conspiracy…you’re gonna have to do when they take down a mob boss, right? Remember, they had to flip Sammy the Bull to get the Gambino family. They’re gonna have to take a ‘capo’ in this intelligence law enforcement machinery and ‘flip’ them.”

Solomon was talking about what the DOJ likely has in store for those who were involved in the fake prosecution of President Trump. He went on to suggest that there might be a deputy FBI director or other senior intelligence official, being told by prosecutors, “We’ll make a deal with the devil because you’re going to testify up and down.” The case for conspiracy can be made “in a powerful way,” he said, adding that he anticipates things changing very quickly. Read more —→

Iran Update: A 10-day ceasefire was announced between Israel and Lebanon. President Trump said Thursday that a deal with Iran is “very close;” that Iran has “totally agreed” to give up its nuclear ambitions, and not just for the next 20 years; and “they’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust. It’s way underground because of the attack we made.” Trump said, “We have a lot of agreement with Iran. I think something very positive is going to happen.” He added that the 10-day ceasefire might not need to be extended again, and if a deal is reached, he’ll go to Pakistan to seal it.

Trump also announced that the Strait of Hormuz is now “completely open and ready for business and full passage,” although the blockade on Iran’s ports will continue until the peace deal is sealed. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.” Oil prices dropped on the news.

Today, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will convene a summit of the UK, France and “other non-belligerent countries” (interesting way of saying “afraid to get involved”) to advance what they describe as a “coordinated, independent, multinational plan” to reopen the Strait once the fighting ends. This could be yet another problem that Trump already solved for them. Fox News reports that a senior European official stressed that this would be “strictly defensive” and would only deploy after active fighting and bombardment have ended, with the goal of restoring normal shipping rather than enforcing a wartime corridor.

To translate that from diplomatic weasel language: they’re willing to come in and make sure their own oil gets through AFTER the US has done the dangerous job of crushing Iran for them. It’s like the guy who sweeps the theater after the show is over rushing in and taking a bow.

Speaking of theater, the Democrats engaged in yet more political theater by introducing a resolution in the Senate to block Trump’s authority to wage war in Iran. It was the fourth time they’ve tried it, and the fourth time it was voted down, this time 52-47, with Rand Paul joining the Dems and John Fetterman voting with the Republicans. We call it “theater” because it would require 60 votes to pass, which is impossible, and even if it did, Trump would veto it. But it gives Democrats a chance to rail against Trump while they hope that nobody notices that in less than the 60 days he has before he needs to seek Congressional approval of any war, he may have already solved a problem that their policies created (thanks, Jimmy Carter) and let worsen for 47 years.

It’s especially ironic that they’re also engaging in pointless political theater by trying to remove Trump from office under the 25th Amendment, claiming he’s mentally incapacitated. These are the same people who didn’t notice Joe Biden introducing dead people. They also seem to think that Trump must be insane for not continuing their decades-long failed Iran policies. Isn’t doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result the very definition of insanity? Maybe they should 25th Amendment themselves.

RELATED: Comparing the actual results of Trump’s actions with the hysterical predictions of the self-appointed “experts”…

Also, Abe Greenwald in the Commentary newsletter made a great point: In a time when many Republicans have gone wobbly on traditional American principles, the far-right is embracing anti-Semitic “influencers” and podcasters, and the Democrats are aligning with socialists, Islamists and America-haters, Trump still knows who’s right and wrong in the Middle East, who our friends and enemies are, when to cut ties, and how to use American hard power to protect US interests.

He concludes, “All of which is why Donald Trump looks more and more, however improbable, like the last sane man standing.”

The White House announced that acting ICE Director Todd Lyons is leaving at the end of May to return to the private sector and spend more time with his sons. DHS Secretary MarkWayne Mullin said, “Director Lyons has been a great leader of ICE and key player in helping the Trump administration remove murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members from American communities. He jump-started an agency that had not been allowed to do its job for four years. Thanks to his leadership, American communities are safer.”

We assume Democrats will hail this as a victory, but we’re not sure why. Lyons is leaving on his own terms more than a month from now (probably because he’s just tired of being slandered by morons), and he’ll most likely be replaced by someone who’s on the exact same page. So this is not good news for murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, gang members or Democrats, including those like Eric Swalwell who might fall into multiple categories.

Speaking of Todd Lyons, he announced that ICE had busted the largest gift card fraud operation in US history. It involved Chinese men of military age who entered the US illegally under Biden (did ANYONE in the Democratic Party maybe have a problem with that?) They would steal bar codes from gift cards at stores and return them to the racks. Then as soon as someone bought one and loaded money onto it, they would electronically siphon off the funds, leaving the unwary buyers with worthless cards. Even worse, the money was sent back to military units in China, so Americans were being ripped off to support China’s military.

In case we haven’t said it lately: “Thanks, Joe Biden!”

The California Supreme Court disbarred conservative attorney John Eastman for doing an attorney’s job and advising his client, President Trump, on how to challenge the 2020 election that he believed was corrupted. We’ll have more on this next week, but we’ll just say “ditto” to Mike Davis’ comment:

“If attorneys represent disfavored political candidates who challenge disputed elections, California will disbar them. While this happens in failed third-world countries, this should never happen in America.”

But it is more evidence that Gavin Newsom and the Democrats have turned California into a failed Third World country.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, “Hosanna!” Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the king of Israel!” John 12:13

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