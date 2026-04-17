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Lon's avatar
Lon
5h

Re the Straights of Hormuz are open. Withing 30 minutes after the announcement Trump {the Defender of Western Christendom} got a call from NATO asking if he needed any help. He does not suffer fools lightly, told them basically to go kick rocks. Said they were worthless and to stay away. He was being too polite.

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rodney burke's avatar
rodney burke
5h

all it takes is naval presence and Iran got the hint. We aint messing around and they had better play it straight. I am sure the nuke otion is still on the table. We did it once, no reason NOT to do it again. Iran is a world threat and they apparently have no compunction about usinng it

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