Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today’s edition we discuss the aftermath of the shutdown, the abuse of the SNAP program, some fake news, and an update on James Comey’s trial.

The Huckabee Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Now may the God of patience and comfort grant you to be like-minded toward one another, according to Christ Jesus.

Romans 15:5

FINAL SHUTDOWN EPITAPH

After President Trump signed the continuing resolution, the government is starting to reopen at previous funding levels. Matt Margolis at PJ Media reports that the Trump White House pronounced the shutdown officially dead with one last epic tweet.

Meanwhile, two Democrat Senators claimed all the pain and inconvenience caused by the record-long shutdown was “worth it” to get “people to pay attention to the fact that this is a traumatic, in many cases, life or death situation for people all over this country,” referring to health care premiums. Those would be the Obamacare premiums that Republicans warned would become unaffordable when no Republicans voted for the Democrats’ “Affordable Care Act” that created it. That’s the bill the Democrats didn’t read, and that Nancy Pelosi said they had to pass to find out what’s in it.

If they wanted everyone to know that Obamacare was a costly failure, couldn’t they have just run a TV commercial admitting it and save us all this trouble?

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem handed out $10,000 bonus checks for “exemplary service” to TSA agents who continued working at airports despite not being paid. We will honor them by not joking that maybe they were just in it for the groping.

One aspect of the shutdown Democrats didn’t see coming is that it shined a spotlight on abuse of the SNAP program. While food aid recipients will start getting their benefits, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said efforts are underway to rebuild the program on a new platform and have recipients reapply, to make sure everyone who’s taking taxpayer food benefits really is vulnerable and can’t survive without them.

Rollins said data from 29 states showed that 186,000 dead people are receiving food stamps, and half a million recipients are getting double benefits. That’s largely just from red states, since most of the blue states refused to submit their data. We assume they have to protect the right of deceased people to get food stamps, since the dead have to keep up their strength so they can vote.

FAKE NEWS

Fake News, International Desk: Israel was widely accused of causing a “famine” in Gaza, a slanderous piece of Hamas propaganda with no evidence. But the word “famine” has a specific meaning, and even under ideal conditions, it usually takes 8 to 12 months to recover. So Ken Isaacs at Fox News asks, if there was really a famine in Gaza, how did it go away so quickly after the ceasefire started? Or was that not really a famine, just fake news?

Fake News Friday! Yesterday, we reported on the Democrats leaking some emails that they claimed implicated President Trump in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. The Epstein victim’s name in them had been redacted. Within hours, Republicans revealed that the emails had been in the public domain for years, unredacted, and the name was hidden because it was the name of a woman who’d testified under oath to never seeing Trump and Epstein together and that Trump never behaved inappropriately around her.

Well, that first swing-and-a-miss didn’t discourage Democrats from trying to change the subject from their government shutdown debacle back to Epstein. The next attempt was posting an email that seemed to suggest that Trump spent Thanksgiving of 2017 with Epstein. That was quickly deleted after they were reminded that in 2017, Epstein was a convicted sex offender and Trump was President. His entire Thanksgiving at Mar-A-Lago was covered by the press and recorded by the White House.

And here’s another “bombshell” that was quickly defused by reality.

Ignoring the fact that all their attempts to tie Trump to Epstein had fizzled, Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman simply declared (“without evidence,” a favorite term of the anti-Trump media), “We now have reliable direct evidence connecting Donald Trump to Epstein’s underage sex trafficking ring. Trump’s DOJ cover-up of Epstein’s crimes must not continue. The Justice Dept. must release every piece of the Epstein files.”

Fact check: Republicans just tried to pass a unanimous consent vote in the House to fast-track the release of all Epstein files, and the Democrats blocked it.

Also, no, you don’t have any reliable direct evidence tying Trump to Epstein’s crimes. Democrats had control of the Epstein files for four years, and it’s only logical to assume that if there was anything incriminating to Trump, it would have been leaked to the press. But what we’ve seen this week appears to be pretty reliable indirect evidence that Democrats want to smear Trump, but really don’t want those documents released.

INVESTIGATIONS

The Comey case: attorneys argue for Special Attorney Halligan to be removed, charges dropped: Former FBI Director James Comey, speaking of his indictment on charges of lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional investigation, looked directly into the video camera and pronounced with conviction, “I am innocent.”

It seems strange for someone officially accused of lying to expect his stagey and somewhat amusing claim of innocence to be widely believed, but apparently he thought this would work on the public. (Heck, he’s put one over on the public before, with the whole Trump/Russia Hoax, and he walked away from that. Maybe that explains his confidence now.) We doubt his lawyers had anything to do with it; this appears to be something he made on his own, just like the ill-advised “86 47” video. A good attorney would’ve tried to talk him out of both of these. The “innocent” claim, especially, could come back to haunt him and make things even worse for him when evidence comes out in court.

Don’t you just wish some of these cases could play like an episode of “Perry Mason,” with the guilty party finally giving up his or her shoddy alibi and suddenly rising in the courtroom, crying hysterically, “Yes! Yes! I can’t stand it anymore! I did it!!!” (This confession would be best of all if it were delivered by Hillary, but that’s never, ever going to happen, and, besides, it’s another story entirely. Pardon the digression.)

Anyway, Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, says in The Federalist that the evidence already shows Comey’s prosecution is not purely political, as Comey and his attorneys maintain, but based on fact.

Davis points out that even in the Eastern District of Virginia, a very “blue” area, the grand jury still voted to bring those charges against Comey. They certainly weren’t acting as a rubber-stamp court, he notes, as they apparently could have charged him with perjury, which is even more serious, but opted not to. (We’d have to get a lawyer in here to explain EXACTLY the difference between lying under oath and perjury, as we hear different explanations in different cases.)

“Comey portrays himself as a noble public servant,” Davis says, “who was merely expressing his First Amendment rights.” His attorneys have been fighting the indictment with a motion to dismiss on grounds of vindictive prosecution. (The argument seems to be that if you’ve abused the legal system to go after President Trump, and he dislikes you for that and would enjoy seeing you prosecuted and put in prison, that nullifies any effort the legal system justifiably makes to come after YOU, no matter what you might have done.)

The other argument they’re using is that interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, who obtained Comey’s indictment, is now improperly serving in that position after the previous interim U.S. attorney turned in his resignation. As Davis explains, “...Bondi filed a motion noting the appointment of Halligan as a special attorney as of Sept. 22, making the appointment consistent with the time of the indictment. Bondi also attested that she had ratified Halligan’s actions relating to the grand jury. This precaution should not be necessary, as Halligan’s appointment was lawful. Bondi and Blanch are acting prudently, given the radical inferior court judges who will decide these motions.”

It’s as we’ve been saying: if prosecutors don’t do everything JUST RIGHT, even going above and beyond, judges will “find” a reason to reject their motions and even dismiss their cases.

Davis puts it another way, saying, “Our legal system is not like a television show where everything is solved in an hour or two. [Aside: See? No “Perry Mason.”] These cases will take time, especially if the government has to appeal dismissals by radical leftist judges.”

According to Davis, prosecutor Halligan “has proved her critics wrong,” responding to Comey’s challenge with “evidence that far surpasses what is necessary to survive a motion to dismiss.” That must be why the grand jury even in such a deep-blue area HAD to go ahead and vote to charge him. Admiration goes to the entire team, a stellar group including Attorney General Pam Bondi, deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel and deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino (and wow, do they have a lot on their plate right now).

As you know, it was Patel and Bongino who brought to light the “burn bags” at the FBI with documents that contradicted Comey’s sworn testimony before Congress. The evidence against Comey really is overwhelming; some of these memos were even notes in his own handwriting. With help from Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee as well as a whistleblower subcommittee, Patel and Bongino got the evidence together for this case. Sen. Grassley is one of our heroes, and we’re amused at the way Davis describes him: “a work horse, not a show horse.” We need a lot more legislators like that.

Related: Speaking of Sen. Grassley, here’s some breaking news about FBI records he’s released documenting how deep-state bureaucrats during Trump’s first administration killed the investigation into Hillary’s 2016 campaign irregularities. This was BEFORE her campaign was fined by the Federal Election Commission for disguising payments to Fusion GPS, producer of the Steele “dossier.” This video discussion is a must-watch, as it ties in some of the players with Jack Smith’s “Arctic Frost” and underlines the need to continue cleaning house. (We’ll have much more on Jack Smith on Monday.)

But back to Comey: On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie, a Clinton appointee in South Carolina, heard arguments from lawyers for Comey and also for Letitia James about why Halligan should be removed from their cases (and the cases be dropped, since Halligan brought the charges and argued them alone to the grand juries). The attorneys also cited career prosecutors who said they didn’t believe there was a case against Comey, but let’s hope this judge noticed that these opinions came from...(drum roll, please)...MEDIA REPORTS. Ironically, one of the strategies behind the Russia Hoax was for members of the intel community (like Comey) to leak stories to the media and then use them like evidence!

As The Daily Caller explains, “Federal law allows the attorney general to select an interim U.S. attorney to fill a vacancy for 120 days. Defense attorneys argue the clock ran out when former Interim U.S. Attorney Eric Siebert’s term expired and Attorney General Pam Bondi cannot “string together” consecutive 120-day appointments to put Halligan in charge.”

Judge Currie seemed open to that argument, asking whether this way of doing it might nullify the impact of the Senate, which is responsible for approving U.S. attorney general nominees.

As you know, Siebert resigned the U.S. attorney’s office in October after failing to bring multiple indictments. Prosecutors told the judge that any issues with Halligan’s appointment are really over a “paperwork error,” not worthy of a dismissal. Bondi covered it at the end of October by signing a new order appointing Halligan a “Special Attorney’ with “authority to conduct any legal proceeding in the Eastern District of Virginia.” One would think this would --- or should --- take care of the issue so Halligan could prosecute, but ‘taint necessarily so in the Eastern District of Virginia. We shall see.

There’s more legal detail here that makes this highly recommended reading. Judge Currie indicated that she’d issue her decision by Thanksgiving, so let’s hope it’s one for which we can be thankful. Or if not that, the one from the appeals court.

On Tuesday, one former FBI special agent, Nicole Parker, told FOX News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” that Comey had “politically and socially” weaponized the agency and deserves accountability.

She said that Comey is “very, very all about putting everything on to everybody else, but when it comes back to himself, he wants no responsibility or accountability.” That seems like the perfect capsule description of him and the likely reason why he’s been so slippery thus far. He might even rival Obama’s Attorney General Loretta Lynch in the slipperiness department.

Parker, reassuringly, said this: “There’s nothing else the FBI would like to see more than full accountability for James Comey, because he singlehandedly started the downfall and the entire destruction of the FBI...He needs to face real consequences, because he ruined our entire reputation.”

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.