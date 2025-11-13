Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today’s edition we discuss end of the government shutdown, a new DoorDash analysis of the price of certain goods, and Jeffrey Epstein.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life.

Psalm 143:8

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Photo credit: Breitbart News

On Wednesday, the House passed the Senate continuing resolution to reopen the government at current funding levels after a record shutdown of 43 days. The Democrats didn’t get any of the $1.5 trillion in spending for special interests, NGOs, health care for illegal aliens or Obamacare subsidies, which were their justification for refusing to support it.

Shutdown ends: The House vote was 222-209, largely on party lines, with two anti-deficit Republicans (Thomas Massie and Greg Steube) voting no and six Democrats crossing party lines to vote yes. When even a handful of Democrats voted to end the shutdown, screeching and screaming broke out from Democrats outraged that fellow Democrats would vote to end the extortion and restore SNAP benefits and paychecks for air traffic controllers, military members and federal workers.

Please remember those screams when these people hit the news shows to accuse Republicans of shutting down the government and not caring if it hurt people.

The bill was taken to the White House, where President Trump immediately signed it – a strange choice for someone who allegedly wanted to keep the government shut down to starve poor children.

While signing it, Trump slammed the Democrats for inflicting “massive harm” on the country. He said, “For the past 43 days, Democrats in Congress shut down the government of the United States in an attempt to extort American taxpayers for hundreds of billions of dollars for illegal aliens…Today, we’re sending a clear message that we will never give in to extortion, because that’s what it was.”

In addition to missed flights, paychecks and SNAP food benefits, Trump said it will take weeks to calculate all the harm done to the nation and the economy. Later, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that due to the shutdown, it’s unlikely we’ll ever get Consumer Price Index and jobs reports for October, depriving economists of critical data and “leaving our policymakers at the Fed flying blind at a critical period.”

Finally, here’s video of President Trump’s full remarks at the signing.

ECONOMY

NEW DoorDash Analysis: Many political analysts say that young people are swallowing the hogwash of socialism because they find prices too unaffordable and think they’ll get free stuff from the government. They’re too young and miseducated to realize that there’s nothing that costs more, on every level, than “free stuff from the government.” We’ve tried to make the argument that inflation is down under Trump and prices on many items are coming down, but some people in the comments dispute that (we assume they live in blue states.) Well, here’s some more proof:

A new analysis by DoorDash found that prices of a number of key goods (food, toys, computers, outdoor equipment, toothpaste, laundry, pain relievers and more) have dropped since 2024. Among the steepest declines are prices of breakfast foods, down 14% since Biden left office, led by an 85% drop in egg prices. This is not only a relief for struggling consumers, it also runs counter to the claims of liberal economists, who assured us that inflation might drop and slow the rise of prices, but they would never actually come down.

As we previously noted, the price of gas affects the price of everything else because of transport costs, and the average price of a gallon of gas has dropped from a high of over $5 under Biden to $3.07 today, according to AAA.

Young Americans who can’t afford housing might not like hearing this, but the best thing they could do to bring housing prices down is to start voting Republican. Here are two reports on housing costs. This one points out how uncontrolled immigration reduces housing availability and drives up rent prices. Trump’s deportations that so many young people are protesting are lowering their rent costs.

And this one quotes a homebuilder who reveals that government regulations, taxes, permits and fees add at least $40,000 to the cost of a house before the first nail is even hammered.

If you want more illegal immigration, more regulations and even more unaffordable housing, keep voting for Democrats.

RELATED: Fannie Mae took a step intended to help people with credit ratings on the cusp to obtain home loans. There had better be strong safeguards and monitoring imposed, or else there will be lots of cheap houses because we’ll have another mortgage meltdown and real estate crash like we did in 2008, the last time mortgages were handed out like Halloween candy to people who didn’t really qualify for them.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Fake News Thursday! On Wednesday, as House Republicans were taking the vote to end the shutdown, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released 20,000 documents related to wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, highlighting three emails that appeared to implicate President Trump. It was treated by friendly media as a “bombshell” story, but it quickly fizzled like a wet firecracker.

In a nutshell, two of the emails are so ambiguous as to be meaningless and were between Epstein and discredited “journalist” Michael Wolf, a Trump enemy whose Daily Beast story about Epstein introducing Trump to his wife Melania had to be retracted. In the third, Epstein told his accomplice Ghislane Maxwell that “[REDACTED VICTIM] spent hours at my house with (Trump.)”

That might be worrisome if you could actually believe Epstein and if it hadn’t quickly been revealed that the name Democrats redacted was that of Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim who sadly committed suicide and can’t respond. But she did testify under oath in a deposition that she met Trump at Mar-A-Lago through her father, she never saw Trump and Epstein together, she never saw Trump at Epstein’s house, and Trump was never inappropriate towards her in any way. In her posthumous memoir “Nobody’s Girl,” Giuffre wrote that Trump helped her make extra money as a babysitter for families renting homes at Mar-A-Lago, and he “couldn’t have been friendlier, telling me it was fantastic that I was there.”

President Trump called the fumbled attack an attempt to use Epstein to distract from the Democrats’ disastrous government shutdown. He’s also called for releasing all the Epstein grand jury testimony, but it’s been blocked for privacy reasons by judges.

But Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee made an offer to Democrats, if they’re serious about making the Epstein documents public. He took to the House floor and called for a UC (unanimous consent) vote to fast-track the release of all remaining Epstein files. What happened? He said the Democrats “blocked it, oddly enough.”

Burchett said the Democrats had control of those files for four years and if they contained anything damaging to Trump, they would’ve leaked them. Now, they posture and demand their release, claiming Trump is hiding something -- but when Republicans try to release them, the Democrats block it. He concluded, “This is politics...They ought to be ashamed of themselves, but they’re probably not.” To which we would reply, “Probably?!!”

