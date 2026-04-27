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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
11m

How shameful. The democrats insist on keeping the government defunded because of their hatred for the POTUS. Nonetheless the three episodes of a lackluster attitude of the secret service on the protection of our president cabinet and families are appalling. They obviously are not concerned about protecting this president.

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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
6m

Anyone else think Cole was a DEI college admission?

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