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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away. Revelation 21:4

We had hoped to have a respite from the leftist TDS rage news today and just quote some of President Trump’s best jokes at the expense of reporters at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night. Alas, the left continues to force us to deal with their obsessive political hatred, and so we have to report on the THIRD assassination attempt against Trump in less than two years.

We won’t recount the entire story, since the news has been filled with nothing but for two days, and we’re sure you know it by heart by now. But we’ll add some side notes and commentary that you might not see elsewhere.

The shooter was a Kamala-donating, Bluesky-posting, No Kings rally-attending teacher from California with a long history of unhinged, violent anti-Trump social media posts. He tried to rush into the WHCD ballroom carrying a shotgun, pistol and knives. And yet his motivation remains a complete mystery to Democrat politicians like Barack Obama.

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer also joined in the hypocritical condemnation of the political violence they’ve been vigorously inciting, all without even mentioning the President’s name.

This shows a total dodging of accountability for their own inciting rhetoric, even after multiple instances of political violence by their followers. Their favorite cliché is to condemn “violence on both sides.” Realty Check: It’s not on both sides. It’s on YOUR side. Ask Steve Scalise, Brett Kavanaugh, and Trump for the THIRD time. We can’t ask Charlie Kirk.

Immediately before the WHCD, we saw communist anti-Semite “influencer” Hasan Piker (whom prominent Democrats are associating and campaigning with) promoting political violence, and former comedian Jimmy Kimmel doing “jokes” about Trump dying. Did you hear any of the Democrats who are condemning political violence today say a word against any of that last week?

When they have to stretch all the way back to January 6, 2021 (over five years ago), to cite a single Republican riot, and that was a bunch of unarmed protesters who didn’t kill anyone, you know they’re grasping at straws. When Republicans see someone in their midst turning radical, they condemn and ostracize them; they don’t make excuses for them and suck up to them.

The shooter’s motivations also allegedly baffled liberal media members – many of whom, ironically, contributed to his toxic brain rot and were actually in the room he tried to assault. Of course, he claimed in his manifesto that they weren’t the target: he wanted to kill the Trump Administration from the top down, meaning the President first.

Thank God nobody was killed and the only injury was to a brave Secret Service agent who was saved by a bulletproof vest. There’s now talk that with so many leftist nutjobs being inflamed into violence against Trump, that he should wear a bulletproof vest whenever he appears in public. This is a very sad commentary on modern society and should be a complete condemnation by any decent people of what the Democratic Party has devolved into as it’s being taken over by violent radicals and kowtowing to them to cling to power.

If you think we’re being too harsh about these baying loons, then look at this round-up of commentary from leftist psychos who immediately declared this shooting to be a staged hoax to boost Trump’s approval rating or to build support for his White House ballroom.

Among the many delusions they’re suffering, they seem to think that all the comments on the right about this proving the need for the ballroom prove it was propaganda or a conspiracy. Oddly, we receive no money or marching orders from the White House, and our first thought after ensuring everyone was safe was, “Gee, if only there was a ballroom with White House-level security.” That’s just basic common sense, so it’s no surprise that it’s alien to these people. Even Sen. John Fetterman, the last Democrat left with any sense, said, “Drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom.”

(FYI: Trump is building the ballroom for future Presidents; he’ll likely be out of office by the time it’s completed. Of course, these halfwits think he’ll never leave office and will cancel the 2028 elections, which is why Democrats are hitting them up for so much money for their 2028 election campaigns.)

A few more aspects of the assault that you might missed:

Just as Trump wanted to finish his speech in Butler after being shot, he wanted to continue the dinner and not let the wannabe killer ruin it. But he was convinced by the Secret Service to leave. He insisted, though, that it be rescheduled and held again within 30 days, hopefully with much tighter security.

Erika Kirk was at the dinner and was so upset, she said, “I just want to go home.” Our prayers are with her. We can’t imagine how horrible it must be for her to have gone through what she did, only to see it nearly happen again.

Finally, a big salute to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who stood up while others were hitting the floor and shielded his wife with his body; and to White House official Stephen Miller, who shielded his pregnant wife as they were escorted out of the room. Leftists are trying to mock and dismiss that, but it happened because those men have something that the “men” on the left have had surgically removed.

Shooter’s manifesto tells us what brainwashing can do to enrage an articulate, reasonably intelligent person: Yes, of course there’s a “manifesto.”

So although the accused White House Correspondents Dinner shooter is unlikely to say anything when he appears in court on Monday, on advice of his attorney, he’s already expressed himself quite a bit. He sent it off to members of his family about ten minutes before he started firing in the hallway outside the banquet room. It runs a little over a thousand words and is signed “Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ A***n.” (Note: as is our policy when dealing with mass shooters and wannabe assassins seeking glory through violence, we will not be mentioning the actual name of this shooter.)

The whole thing is published in full at the New York Post.

“Hello, everybody!” he starts out gaily. (The whole letter has an oddly light tone.) “So I may have given a lot of people a surprise today. Let me start out by apologizing to everyone whose trust I abused.”

And, indeed, he does get specific about apologizing to various categories of people who might be particularly impacted by his actions (not President Trump, of course, nor any of his supporters, whom he wants to see dead). It’s quite a comprehensive list, as in, “I apologize to everyone who was abused and/or murdered before this, to all those who suffered before I was able to attempt this, to all who may still suffer after, regardless of my success or failure.”

“…I don’t expect forgiveness, but if I could have seen any other way to get this close, I would have taken it. Again, my sincere apologies.” Isn’t that thoughtful?

What a nice guy.

And principled, too: “…I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.

“(Well, to be completely honest, I was no longer willing a long time ago, but this is the first real opportunity I’ve had to do something about it.)”

Ah, not just nice but realistic, too. Then he outlines his “rules of engagement,” acknowledging that these might be in “terrible format” but that “I’m not military so too bad.”

He’s considerate enough to say that hotel security would not be targeted --- unless they shot at him, of course. How he would be able to differentiate quickly among security personnel is not explained. He says Secret Service also would not be targeted and that he hopes to incapacitate them by “non-lethal means.” What a champ. (Actually, as it turned out, he fulfilled that, by shooting an agent in the area of his body covered by a bullet-“proof” vest. The agent will recover.) The shooter says he’d take the same approach with Capitol Police and National Guard, hoping not to kill them. Hotel employees and guests would not be targeted. And he would try to “minimalize casualties” by using “buckshot rather than slugs.”

Oh, and here’s something special to remind us of what he’s really there to do: “I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.”

Then he lays out a number of objections, such as the one that Christians are supposed to turn the other cheek. Biblical scholar that he is, he’s got the answer for that one all figured out. “Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed,” he patiently explains. “I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration.

“Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.”

This is a person who thinks he’s very smart and is reacting to anti-Trump media reports that he has bought hook, line and sinker. It’s true that he’s articulate, especially when you compare the writing in his manifesto to that of typically semi-literate ones. It’s also true that studies have shown intelligent people to be better capable than others at rationalizing their own behavior, and that’s what this shooter has done. Along those lines, Sarah Hoyt has an interesting comment on Instapundit:

“[This shooter] is the Dunning –Kruger assassin. [He] is not some random assassin from the fringes of society. He’s a very articulate graduate of Caltech, which means he has a high degree of native intelligence. He’s in the education profession. He is on BlueSky. He goes to No Kings protests. He’s your basic rank-and-file Democrat. But it’s that high native intellect that led him astray.”

Thanks, Sarah. Side note: we would say that being “in the education profession” does not necessarily mean one is intelligent. Far from it. And we’d venture that most people on BlueSky are what Trump calls “low-IQ individuals.” But both factors certainly might lead someone to overestimate his own intelligence. This is the result of teaching “self-esteem” rather than critical thinking.

In fact, the Dunning-Kruger Effect refers to individuals who overestimate their own knowledge and ability, typically in a particular area. In other words, unlike people who really are smart, they “don’t know what they don’t know.” This wannabe assassin, a fairly smart guy who has been watching way too much CNN, has been brainwashed by the media --- ironically, many of them the very people in attendance at that correspondents dinner --- to believe so completely that President Trump is a “pedophile, racist and traitor” that he took it upon himself to kill Trump and/or anyone associated with Trump.

The shooter then offers his appreciation to “a great many people,” including family, colleagues, students, members of his church, and even “the many acquaintances I’ve met, in person and online, for short interactions and long-term relationships, for your perspectives and inspiration.”

We might beg to differ, commenting that those who offered him their warped perspectives and inspiration for how to deal with what in the end are political differences did not serve him well at all.

The shooter goes on to counter other likely objections to what he planned to do and, in doing so, certainly demonstrates the Dunning-Kruger Effect. He’s at least smart enough to rationalize his plan to make his way into a ballroom and start shooting people.

But then he actually appears to veer into some truth. He mentions that there is “no damn security” at this venue. “Not in transport. Not in the hotel. Not in the event.”

“Okay, now that all the sappy stuff is done, he writes in a PS, “What the hell is the Secret Service doing?” He says he walked in “with multiple weapons” (!) and no one considered him a threat. What?

At the end, he says he wants to cry and throw up, over “all the things he wanted to do and never will,” saying he’s doing this out of “rage…about everything this administration has ever done.” Then he oddly tells kids to stay in school. He says he doesn’t recommend what he’s doing; too bad he couldn’t have taken his own advice.

Exercising our psychic powers, we expect an excellent Jonathan Turley column today about this incidence of rage, but it’s not yet posted as of this writing. We’ll have it soon. But on Sunday, he did tell FOX News’ Brian Kilmeade that unfortunately, “we have people who are fueling the rage” of people like this shooter. “They hope that rage will carry them to victory in the midterms.” People like rage, he said, but it’s addictive and dangerous. It goes out of control. And you get a “crisis of faith” in the system.

As for this particular case, it has “all the makings of a political assassination,” Turley said. And after what this shooter has written, his defense will have its work cut out for it, because he comes across as quite mentally competent and deliberate.

RELATED READING: Speaking of rage, check out this essay on the hysterical rage in America that’s been metastasizing for the past decade. It really got its start with Trump’s first electoral victory, the one that left Hillary Clinton in the dust. The left has never recovered. It’s now to the level of “street-level fury, normalizing the idea that removing Trump justifies any extreme.”

As for the Secret Service failing a third time, Mark Steyn spares no words for them. Quoting Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond: “Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. The third time it’s enemy action.”

The Secret Service makes him nervous.

RELATED VIDEO: In an interview with “60 Minutes,” Trump blasted host Norah O’Donnell to her face for reading the shooter’s manifesto, calling her “disgraceful” and her staff “horrible people” for reading those false Democrats slanders that he’s a rapist and a pedophile. He called that “cr*p from some sick person.” He added, “I got associated with all...stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated. Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let’s say, Epstein or other things...But you should be ashamed of yourself reading that because I’m not any of those things.”

And how would this allegedly intelligent attacker swallow so much fake news and let himself be driven to homicidal rage by it? While liberal talking heads and top Democrats decry violence today, this video by LV Nation offers an excellent compilation of clips of everyone from Nancy Pelosi to Robert DeNiro all encouraging violence against the President. We’ll link directly to that point, but the entire video is well worth watching.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.