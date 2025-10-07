Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s early edition covers the anniversary of the October 7th attacks, Biden’s FBI monitoring the calls of senior Republican Senators, the shocking Virginia Attorney General’s race, and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

“And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.”

- Genesis 12:3 KJV

INTERNATIONAL

Today marks the second anniversary of the horrific October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists, who tortured and raped unarmed Jewish civilians and killed 1,224 people. As a percentage of the population, it was a worse attack for Israel than 9/11 was for the US. Making it even more barbaric, the terrorists live-streamed video of their atrocities, which were celebrated by many Gazans who didn’t actually take part, but who have blood on their hands nonetheless for their years of support of Hamas.

Since that time, Israel has not only had to fight to eradicate Hamas and prevent the obliteration of the Jewish state and people, it’s also had to fight a relentless PR war, aided by Western useful idiots who falsely accuse Israel of causing a genocide. In reality, Israel has taken more precautions to protect civilians than any other nation at war in history. The suffering of the people in Gaza is entirely on the heads of Hamas: They started this war, they have refused to release hostages to end it, they steal food Israel sends to Gaza, they block Gazans from evacuating, and they hide out among the population, using them as human shields. Yet it’s Israel who gets blamed for all the suffering of the Gazans.

Has any other nation that was attacked and went to war ever been expected to take responsibility for the population of the state that attacked it? Were the Allies in World War II accused of genocide because they bombed Germany without regard for the fact that some of the Germans down below didn’t support Hitler? We still read about GIs who gave Hershey bars to kids in towns they liberated, but should they have been vilified because they didn’t also airdrop tons of food into enemy territory during the war to make sure anyone who didn’t support the Axis had plenty to eat?

It’s ironic that Greta Thunberg became famous for scolding everyone about global warming, and now she’s infamous for pumping out tons of hot air in defense of Palestine, which is just leftist code talk for anti-Semitism. If it wasn’t, then why do so many people who claim to be opposing the “genocide in Gaza” express no concern for the real attempted genocide of Jews that was launched on October 7, 2023? It’s a date that shall live in infamy, but Israel’s enemies are desperately trying to make us forget it. And sadly, they’ve done a great job of it.

At our American universities/indoctrination factories, today doesn’t bring solemn memorials to the victims of Hamas but instead, pro-Palestinian rallies. “Democratic socialist” NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mandami, whom some New York Jewish voters inexplicably support, chose to mark the coming October 7th anniversary by meeting with Palestinians to denounce the “genocide” in Gaza.

We’d call these people useful idiots, but we’ve yet to think of anything they’re useful for.

As nightmarish as the videos of the October 7th carnage are, we would love to see a requirement that before any fatuous politician or “activist” lectures us about the “genocide in Gaza,” they should first have to watch every last minute of that footage with their eyelids taped open like Malcolm McDowell in “A Clockwork Orange.” The only reason their lies about Gaza have convinced so many gullible people is because they’ve done such a good job of burying the truth and lulling people into forgetting.

Well, the Israelis do not forget genocides, and we don’t, either. Please pray that the peace deal President Trump is working on is successful, and that it results in the release of the hostages, the end of the fighting and the long-overdue eradication of Hamas, as well as the entire culture of hatred and anti-Semitism that has festered for far too long. That includes our own homeland, as well.

Here’s more on the October 7th attack and how this year’s anniversary is being commemorated.

And a sliver of good news: Not every Hollywood celebrity has been brainwashed by Palestinian propaganda…

Speaking of surprise attacks: In case you didn’t have enough to worry about, let’s take a couple of moments to notice what China’s been doing over the past few years…

INVESTIGATIONS

Still more evidence of Jack Smith’s vicious abuse of power: Former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith may have high-tailed it off to The Netherlands to take up his previous prosecutorial post at The Hague --- actually, we have no clue as to where he is at this moment (maybe someplace without an extradition treaty) --- but the nasty truth about him continues to emerge on these shores.

(As regular readers of this newsletter know, we always put quotation marks around the words “special counsel” when they apply to Smith, because he was never confirmed by the Senate, as special counsels are supposed to be, when he was appointed in November 2022, three months after the Mar-a-Lago raid.)

Regarding Smith’s investigation into President Trump and the riot on January 6, 2021, FBI Director Kash Patel and deputy Director Dan Bongino just announced that they’ve discovered documents showing that Biden’s FBI monitored (SPIED ON) the phone call history of a number of senior Republican senators and one House member. Bongino reportedly briefed them all on Monday afternoon. The list, from a document dated September 27, 2023, includes…

Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina

Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin

Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee

Republican Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania

Apart from being U.S. legislators, what do all of these individuals have in common? Ah, it sort of jumped out at you, too.

Read the Full Story →

In a story that appeared just as we were going to press, CIA Director John Ratcliffe released declassified documents illustrating the politicization of intelligence under Joe Biden. We’ll definitely have more on this later. But in a nutshell:

It was a formerly “SECRET” message from Biden to the CIA, stating that he preferred that an intelligence report on Ukrainian officials’ concerns about his family’s ties to corrupt business deals there “not be disseminated.” And so, it wasn’t. If you’ll recall, the Democrats impeached Trump just for asking the Ukrainian President about Biden family corruption in that nation. So, we guess you could say that the Bidens’ corruption and influence peddling was the last thing left in Washington that still fell under the policy of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

U.S. POLITICS

The Virginia Attorney General’s race just keeps getting more shocking. First, it was revealed that Democrat candidate Jay Jones had sent text messages comparing the former Republican House Speaker to Hitler and Pol Pot and fantasizing about putting two bullets in his head, as well as killing his two young sons in their mother’s arms because they’re “little fascists.” Now, it’s been revealed that when Jones was told his policy of doing away with qualified immunity might make cops hesitate to defend themselves and end up dead, he replied that “maybe if a few of them died,” it would make them less likely to kill people.

The news prompted the Fraternal Order of Police to declare Jones “unfit for office” and demand that he drop out immediately. And we know that what he said must be incredibly awful because even the hosts on MSNBC think he should drop out!

But to show you how desperate the Dems are for a win, not a single national Democrat has called on Jones to quit, and here’s a list of Virginia Democrats and Democrat-supporting organization who still endorse having a homicidal loon who’s okay with cops getting killed as their chief law enforcement official.

Just a reminder: In Virginia, early voting goes on for 45 DAYS, and is already underway, so many Virginians who already voted for this guy are just now finding this out. This is one of many reasons why looong early voting periods are a bad idea, unless October Surprises are going to start arriving in August. Election Day is in November, just as Christmas is in December, and we don’t need to start dealing with either one before Labor Day.

RELATED: The gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety gave $200,000 to the campaign of the Democrat who wanted to put two bullets in the head of his opponent and murder his children.

CRIME CRACKDOWN

Baltimore is leading the way: All the Democrat city leaders who have meltdowns over President Trump sending federal agents and troops to stop violent crime seldom try the obvious method of preventing it: Just stop the violent crime themselves. It’s actually not that hard, if they’d just stop enacting boneheaded policies. Baltimore is proving that.

After years of rising crime, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates tried a new approach: Go after violent repeat offenders, arrest them, put them in jail, and don’t immediately let them back out again. Mostly by following this simple formula, from 2023 to 2024, homicides miraculously dropped by 23% and non-fatal shootings were down by 34%. It supports the theory that America isn’t really experiencing a rising criminal wave, but mostly just the same small group of criminals being let out over and over to do it again and again.

Bates said you just have to hold people accountable: “When they know that they will go to jail, their attitudes change greatly.” Good to know! Now, try it with people who attack ICE agents. And the people who organize and fund them.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.