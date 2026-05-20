President Trump told lawmakers at the White House Congressional Picnic that negotiations are moving fast , an end to the war is coming quickly, and oil prices could soon be tumbling. For what it is worth, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister said that Russia is prepared to assist in ending the war.

Fallout continues over the New York Times’ decision to print an op-ed by Nicholas Kristof that accused Israeli guards and officials of widespread sexual assault of Palestinian prisoners, including an insane claim that they trained dogs to rape Palestinians. Israel is suing the paper for defamation, claiming the sources must be Hamas propagandists, and word is that Times news staffers are furious at being associated with such a piece of garbage.

In Texas , Democrat House candidate Maureen Galindo vowed to convert the local ICE detention center into an internment camp for “American Zionists.” She added, “It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani continues to set new standards for his office. Unfortunately, most of those new standards are new lows, like becoming the first mayor in decades to decline to attend the annual Israel Day parade.

The media keep trying to convince us that President Trump is losing his MAGA supporters, but we got more evidence on Tuesday that it ain’t necessarily so. After voters followed Trump’s lead and kicked out seven Indiana state politicians who refused to redistrict along with Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, Trump claimed his biggest prize yet on Tuesday. In the Kentucky GOP primaries, Trump-endorsed farmer and former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein defeated Rep. Thomas Massie by a stunning 55-45%.

The SAVE Act: Senate Majority Leader John Thune was reportedly fuming over Trump’s endorsement of Paxton, as are some other Establishment Republicans. But critics pointed out that Trump warned Thune to pass the SAVE Act and impose voter ID on elections, or he would endorse Paxton. At least he waited until early voting was already going on in Texas, which should also tell you how long Thune has dragged out passing the SAVE Act, even though it has public support of up to 80%.

The Establishment Republicans are trying to preserve the filibuster, but if they don’t pass the SAVE Act and Democrats get back into power, they will kill it in a New York minute and ram their radical agenda down Americans’ throats with as few as 51 votes. If you don’t believe that, then maybe you’ll believe this guy as he tells us all to our faces. He’s making the one Democrat campaign promise you can bet the farm that they’ll keep.