Perhaps the most worrisome thing about these races is that they represent a dangerous new milestone in the radicalization of the Democratic Party. The old guard’s fear of their far-left base and their willingness to do anything to cling to power and put their Party over the good of the nation and the people has now resulted in two frightening outcomes: An anti-Semite and outright socialist becoming Mayor of New York City and an unhinged scofflaw who advocates sick political violence against his opponents being elected chief law enforcement officer of Virginia. Before Tuesday, we could hold out hope that the Dems might see the error of their ways and pull back on the violent rhetoric and craziness.

Now, they’ve not only embraced it, their voters have given it their electoral seal of approval and empowered it. Majorities of their voters will now line up to vote for people who espouse socialism and political violence, and that’s a very dark turn for the nation. For years, we’ve heard the media whine about “normalizing” Trump, when they had to make up trash to smear him. Well, look what they’ve normalized now.

Through their craven cowardice and lust for power, they’ve opened the door to usher in radicals who not only want to tear down America, defund the police and destroy free market capitalism, they want to demolish the Democratic Party from within because they think it’s “toxic” and to replace any non-radical leaders. This isn’t conspiracy gibberish; we’re directly quoting leaders of the Democratic Socialists of America. Here’s AOC making it clearer than most other things she’s ever said.

Establishment Democrats may be celebrating their big victory now, but they don’t realize it’s their own wake. The Democrats live in a wooden house, and they’ve let in the termites. Good luck getting rid of them. Now the rest of us have to work 10 times harder to keep them from infesting our foundation, too.