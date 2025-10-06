Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s newsletter covers the second anniversary of Hamas’ barbaric October 7th attack on Israel, and the violent resistance to ICE and the Trump agenda.

INTERNATIONAL

With the possibility of an end to the war in Gaza and the return of all hostages closer than ever, it’s perhaps fate that their release might fall on the second anniversary of Hamas’ barbaric October 7th attack on Israel – the actual attempted genocide that started all this.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee posted a long statement on X about the anniversary, the hostages and the US-Israel relationship. If you don’t have access to X, you can read it in full here.

VIOLENT RESISTANCE

Photo credit: USA Today

Anyone who believed that top Democrats felt any remorse or contrition over the murder of Charlie Kirk for peacefully exercising free speech can wash that notion out of their brains. Over the weekend, the violence by their far-left goon squads escalated further, and denunciations of it from party leaders were as rare as a coherent thought from Maxine Waters. Their responses instead were even more denial and rabble-rousing, as if their rabble weren’t roused enough.

ICE agents in both Portland, Oregon, and Chicago are facing ever-more-aggressive “protesters” (i.e., Antifa radicals), while the Democrat officials in those states still close their eyes and ears and open their mouths only to deny reality. In Portland, agents had to deploy tear gas and pepper balls and make multiple arrests when a “protest” at the ICE facility turned violent.

In Chicago, ICE reported that agents were boxed in by 10 vehicles and were forced to exit their cars. One of the “protesters,” a woman with a history of doxxing and threatening ICE agents online, got out carrying a semi-automatic weapon, and agents shot her in self-defense. She drove herself to a hospital and at this writing, there’s been no word on her condition. Twelve people are facing federal charges, but many more should have been arrested. They weren’t because, shockingly, while the agents were being attacked, Chicago Police reportedly did nothing to aid them, on orders from above.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has been pouring gasoline on the insurrectionist fire by calling ICE “gestapo” and other slurs, feigned ignorance (an easy feign for him, we’re sure), claiming that all we knew of the story was “propaganda” from ICE.

Okay, Fathead (notice we just insulted his intelligence, not his weight), how about this, from Chicago police? Multiple officers confirm that they were on the way to help when they were ordered to stand down by Chief of Patrol Jon Hein. By this point, there had been a shooting and the crowd was growing. It was vital for police to be there, but they were ordered not to intervene for political reasons.

Both the National and Illinois Fraternal Order of Police unions called the stand down order a “shocking” violation of duty and a dangerous precedent, and said that when an officer in distress calls for assistance, you answer that call, no matter what.

Separate incident: In a separate ramming incident later the same day, an illegal alien rammed an ICE vehicle in the Chicago suburb of Bensonville and fled into a residence. Shots were fired there, as well. Fortunately, no ICE agents were injured in either assault, but an ICE spokesperson said it’s part of a 1000% increase in attacks on agents, now involving weaponized vehicles, ginned up by sanctuary politicians like Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson demonizing ICE for doing their job and encouraging illegal aliens to resist arrest.

And how are other Democrat office holders responding to this? No cigar if you guessed that they called ICE “gestapo” again. It appears to be all they’ve got.

With rioters pelting federal officers with rocks and bottles in Chicago, Gov. Pritzker also defied an order from the President to call up National Guard troops to restore order.

That prompted Trump to call up 400 National Guard troops from Texas, which was okayed by Gov. Greg Abbott. Pritzer, channeling his Democratic predecessor Jefferson Davis, declared that “Trump’s invasion.”

Far be it from us to suggest that these state and city officials who are in open defiance of federal authority in violation of the Constitution’s supremacy clause, and who are encouraging a civil uprising against federal authority just like the Democrats who ran the Confederate states did in the 1860s, should be arrested as insurrectionists. But if grannies who entered the Capitol on January 6th to take a selfie were, then why not them?

As always, Trump is being roadblocked by federal judges, who apparently have now assumed the authority to determine when there’s enough of an emergency for the President to send troops to quell domestic unrest. We’re not going to bother you with all the back-and-forth of this, as we assume the real story won’t come until the emergency appeals to some court with more sense and less hubris. But here’s a sample of what the Administration is contending with from judges who think their gavels are magic wands that made them the President. Here’s one who blocked him from sending National Guard troops from any state to stop the attacks on federal officers in Portland.

The ramp-up of violent “resistance” wasn’t limited to Chicago and Portland. Sunday in Washington, DC, police arrested a man charged with carrying a Molotov cocktail inside St. Matthew’s Cathedral just hours before the “Red Mass,” an annual service to “invoke God’s blessings on those responsible for the administration of justice.” No Supreme Court members were present, but they have attended in the past, so it’s suspected that he might have hoped to kill some conservative Justices.

And why wouldn’t he think he could get off easy for that, after Biden-appointed Judge Deborah Boardman gave the man convicted of attempting to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh only eight years instead of the 30 requested by prosecutors? That’s far less than many get for nonviolent crimes. This came as part of a rambling, two-hour commentary in which Boardman praised the defendant, who claims to be transgender despite not presenting as female in any way, with the “embracing his true self” buzz word salad that the trans movement has dumped into the language in recent years.

Even more galling, major media outlets actually headlined the story as “Woman who threatened Kavanaugh sentenced to eight years.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the DOJ will appeal this “woefully insufficient sentence.” Too bad we can’t appeal the woefully insufficient IQs of some of our federal judges and media members.

We wish that was all the unhinged violent leftist garbage we had to dump on you on a Monday, but it’s the one field in which these people never stop working. The Virginia Attorney General’s race has been rocked by the revelation that Democrat candidate Jay Jones, while a state legislator, sent text messages saying that he would (urinate) on the grave of Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert, comparing him to Hitler and Pol Pot and saying he wanted to give him “two bullets to the head.” He also referred to Gilbert’s two young sons as “little fascists” and wished for them to be shot to death in their mother’s arms.

While all decent people who don’t want Virginia to have a violent sociopath for Attorney General are calling on Jones to step down from the race, Democrats are standing by him (we guess they consider this to be normal political rhetoric these days.) Former Biden aide Neera Tanden dismissed it as “private conversations.” All of these people need to be having private conversations with psychiatrists in mental institutions.

Jonathan Turley has some excellent comments on this repulsive story.

