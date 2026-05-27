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L. D-Young's avatar
L. D-Young
6h

Thyroid cancer is curable, thank God. But it concerns me how common it is becoming. My neighborhood of 100 homes has had 5 confirmed cases along with a dog. I didn't even know dogs could get thyroid cancer. I got my cancer just after Gov. Sanders and she was encouraging to watch her power through it while campaigning. I wish the best for Bondi.

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JD Smith's avatar
JD Smith
6h

Maybe Mamdani is preparing the city for the remake of “Escape from New York”! Perhaps Bernie could play the hero……haha!

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