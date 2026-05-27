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We would like to extend our best wishes and prayers for a full and swift recovery to former Attorney General Pam Bondi. In an article about President Trump appointing her to an advisory committee on AI, Axios revealed that she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after leaving the DOJ. Fox News has more at the link.

About 125 protesters joined by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, Sen. Andy Kim (not the guy who sang “Rock Me Gently”) and other Democrat officials converged on an ICE detention center in New Jersey, demanding to be let in. They claimed detainees were on a hunger strike to protest “disgusting food and poor treatment.” The protest turned riotous, and Kim claimed ICE were the aggressors; that they sent in armed officers and he got pepper spray in his eyes (an occupational hazard for those who join riots.) ICE denied claims that any pepper balls directly struck individuals. They say Kim was let inside and got lingering pepper spray in his eyes after he left.

ICE replied that they took “appropriate and constitutional measures to uphold the rule of law and protect our officers and the public from dangerous rioters,” pointing out that “obstructing law enforcement is a federal crime and assaulting law enforcement is a felony.” They also said there was no hunger strike, subprime conditions or abuse at the facility. They added that the illegal aliens are given three meals per day evaluated by certified dieticians, clean water, clothing, bedding, toiletries, comprehensive medical care and access to phones. They added, “In fact, ICE has higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens.”

No wonder all those people who live in New Jersey were demanding to be let in.

RELATED: Greg Gutfeld had some choice words for these Democrats who decided to spend Memorial Day not honoring fallen American troops but rioting on behalf of illegal alien criminals.

He also perfectly nailed the point of this political theater that we’re all on to by now: Create images of chaos, then blame them on ICE. He said, “It’s like if I throw a party and you bring a gun. You can’t blame me for my party leading to gun violence. You brought the violence there, you scum.”

ALSO RELATED: The anti-ICE protesters cheered when two Hispanic men walked out of the facility. They didn’t realize they were ICE employees. Apparently, they assume all Hispanics are illegal aliens.

Memorial Day 2026 is over, but we can’t let it pass without sharing this story about the disgusting way in which the Democrats used their official X account to try to politicize the deaths of US military members to attack President Trump. It was so bad, they yanked it and replaced it, but the Internet is forever. Even Democrat officials who were veterans themselves condemned it, such as Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who called it “incredibly distasteful.”

Remember the good ol’ days when liberals laughed at Sarah Palin for saying that government-assisted suicide would lead to “death panels” and the wholesale killing of non-terminal patients to save money? Well, Canada now has a program called MaiD (Medical Assistance in Dying), and it’s euthanizing over twice as many people than Canada does dogs, and more people than are killed in America by guns. And they’re not just dispatching people who are already in late terminal stages. They offered death to a woman with hyperthyroidism and a man with chronic back pain, but they refused. They did, however, kill a man who had inflammatory bowel disease.

Pictured: Bernie Sanders, Zohran Mamdani and Graham Platner

Tuesday brought more evidence of how radical the Democratic Party has become, with two downright disturbing public events.

In Maine, Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner joined a rally with socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, where both loudly called for a “revolution” against capitalist oligarchs (we assume that Bernie is speaking only of billionaires, since he became a millionaire himself.) Platner railed against billionaires like Jeff Bezos, calling for targeting “wealth that has been hoarded for decades” and putting it into social programs.

FYI: Wealth isn’t “hoarded” in Scrooge McDuck’s money vault; it’s invested in countless businesses that pay taxes and employ Americans who also pay taxes. It’s not the government’s money to confiscate and blow on wasteful and inefficient programs because some doofus with a Nazi tattoo thinks he can spend it better than the people who earned it. And for the record, Bezos earned his billions by founding Amazon in the garage of his rented house and building it into a gigantic business because so many people found it beneficial.

RELATED: Just FYI, here is the six-figure tally of how much money Bernie’s “Fighting Oligarchy” tour has spent on such simple proletariat needs as private jets, chauffeured limousines and four star hotel rooms.

Meanwhile in New York City, socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani was cheered by idiot followers when he declared his intention to seize housing properties from their rightful owners if he deemed them not to be keeping them up properly and have the city take ownership or give them to the tenants. Seizing private property and the means of production is right out of the Marxist/Stalinist playbook. It’s not only a violation of the right to private property, which is the bedrock right underpinning all other American rights, it would also be an utter disaster for renters, as this New York Post editorial warns.

Among many other fatal flaws in his “thinking,” they point out the vast majority of violations come in rent-stabilized buildings, where government-enforced rent limits eliminate profits and make it impossible to afford improvements.

If you think housing is expensive now, wait until you’re getting “free” government housing. And wait until your socialist moron mayor, who’s never held a real job in his life, scares away all the landlords the same way he’s making taxpayers and employers flee the city. Say, maybe that’s his real plan to create an abundance of housing: drive everyone out of the city.

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