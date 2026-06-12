Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

2 Timothy 4:7

Pictured: Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett

In the wake of his murder conviction, a GiveSendGo fundraiser for Karmelo Anthony and his family has been taken down.

Still, there’s no shortage of outrageous and disgusting reactions to the guilty verdict. The family of Anthony’s 17-year-old victim Austin Metcalf is being slandered and receiving death threats from leftist and black activist groups. And some prominent black public figures who should be trying to turn down the racial flames over a trial that was a clear-cut case are instead pouring gasoline on the fire with incendiary and factually-false rhetoric.

To nobody’s surprise, one of the worst offenders was (thankfully, soon-to-be-former) Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who unleashed a stream of mind-bendingly ignorant, racist and downright false claims designed to depict Anthony’s conviction as a racist outrage rather than the jury looking at the evidence and ruling accordingly. She claimed that the Metcalf family didn’t comprehend how much black mothers suffer in worrying about their sons (no, they just suffer from having their son murdered by the thug she’s defending.) She wailed about what we can say to black mothers about this case (tell their sons not to murder people?) She even tried to downplay the size of the knife Anthony used, claiming it was too small to be considered a “deadly weapon” (News flash, moron: If he killed someone with it, it was a deadly weapon.)

Here’s a link to more of her idiotic and irresponsible comments, all delivered in the fake Ghetto Queen accent she adopts when she’s trying to pretend to be a streetwise activist rather than a pampered law school graduate. But kudos to her for such a convincing job of pretending she knows nothing about the law. Warning: The more of her comments you read, the dumber you may become. Proceed with caution.

As a palate cleanser for all the racist rage bait and hatred the left is trying to gin up, here’s a pre-verdict tweet from Sholdon Daniels, who is black and an actual practicing attorney, not a performance artist like Crockett. He practices law right there in Collin County, Texas. He said this:

“Karmelo Anthony will be convicted and sentenced to life in prison. As he should.” (Editor’s Note: He actually got 35 years and is eligible for parole in half that time, which means he got off easy.) “He murdered that boy because he was raised to hate white people and to view himself as a victim in every situation. It’s a culture thing.”

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As part of the Trump Administration’s efforts to end DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, or race-based discrimination under a new name), the Department of the Interior announced that it’s cutting partnerships with 43 outside groups associated with it. They’re also cutting more than $4 million in funding for programs tied to “DEI, environmental justice and support services for illegal immigrants.”

Fox News reported that a “review launched in March uncovered nearly 3,000 active agreements with about 2,000 outside groups, ranging from NGOs and nonprofits to private entities and educational institutions,” and many of these groups “did not appear to provide a clear benefit” or align with the Department’s mission.

Giving away millions in tax dollars to DEI-backing groups that provided no benefit? Don’t tell us, let us guess: These were Biden-era agreements?

A reader comments on our story on arrests for mishandling classified materials

Earlier this week we featured a story related to the firing and/or prosecution of federal employees for misconduct, referred to a U.S. Navy submariner, Kristian Saucier, who was sentenced to a year in prison in 2016 after stupidly taking unauthorized pictures of classified areas on his sub. Our mention of his case was to illustrate a point: that for unauthorized retention of classified materials, a lowly enlisted sailor would have the book thrown at him while someone like Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden or John Bolton would receive a big-dollar book DEAL.

On Monday, in response to that commentary, we received this reply from “Firewagon” (slightly edited):

…..

“Thanks...for mentioning that submariner’s case. I pulled a final tour of duty at HQMC in DC before retiring. I had the responsibility, in a highly classified office, for assuring there was no classified document left unsecured at the end of the day. On at least two occasions, I recall, heading S on I-95 after closing the office, I had one of those chills thinking I may have missed something at closing and spun a U-turn to return and ‘Discount Double-Check’ that in fact NO classified material was left adrift! My office was involved with that catastrophic, FAILED, mission in the desert to rescue those Iranian hostages in ‘81. I can only imagine that my kin would STILL be searching for how deeply I had been buried under Ft. Leavenworth, if any pre-information related to that exercise had been discovered as having originated from my office! The criminal Clinton, on the other hand, operating an illegal ‘server’ out of her closet was found, by the corrupt FBI at the time, to have possessed emails classified at a Top Secret and beyond level, and yet, remains FREE as a bird, sipping her margaritas on the taxpayer’s dime. As is said far too often in America today, ‘You Just Can’t Make This Schiff Up.’”

….

Thanks, Firewagon! We’ve had a special interest in this issue because one of our writers, Laura Ainsworth, co-wrote a book with a U.S. Navy submariner, Bill Sanner, called THE SUB-PAR ADVENTURES OF SNAKEBITE AND STONEFINGER, about the realities of life as a sailor on board a nuclear submarine on patrol. His service took place in the ‘70s, during the Cold War, in the North Atlantic.

As it happens, Bill was the ship’s photographer, whose responsibility it is to take pictures of things he is ordered by the Commanding Officer to photograph --- but absolutely not of anything else. Anyone found violating this important rule about respecting classified information would be subject to severe penalties, penalties Hillary Clinton will never serve.

Put another way, you would never have seen then-FBI Director James Comey announce that even though Saucier had mishandled classified information, he was just being “careless” and surely didn’t mean to do it and so “no reasonable prosecutor” would take the case and prosecute him. Nope, anyone at Saucier’s level who did what he did would get tossed into jail.

Laugh of the Day! Expecting intelligent political commentary from “The View” is like trying to order French cuisine from Der Wienerschnitzel. But the hosts are occasionally good for some inadvertent humor. For instance, in defending Maine Democrats nominating walking disaster Graham Platner for Senate, Sunny Hostin declared that the days of the Democrats “taking the moral high ground” are over, adding, “Let’s get some power!”

You’re probably thinking, “When did the Democrats EVER occupy the ‘moral high ground,’ or prioritize morality over power?’” We’re not old enough to remember that, either, but don’t blame us; the human life span isn’t that long. Twitchy has some more priceless comments on that jaw-droppingly clueless quote.

RELATED: Excellent article by Mark Lewis at Townhall.com on how the Democrats are desperately trying to appear to have a moral code before the election, but in truth, they “have totally abandoned the Judeo-Christian moral code, except when they hypocritically need it to gain votes.”

The FBI announced the arrest of the first fugitive on its newly-created most-wanted fraudster list.

Said Abdullahi Ereg, who is wanted in the massive “Feeding Our Future” scam in Minnesota, returned from Kenya and surrendered to authorities in London. He and his wife owned a grocery store that’s accused of stealing more than $4 million from the free-food benefits program. The charges against him include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. He will be brought back to Minnesota to face justice, which we hope will actually happen, considering he’s facing federal charges and not just state charges.

In a 6-1 ruling that’s a victory for Republicans, the Florida Supreme Court rejected a challenge by leftist groups and allowed Florida’s new congressional district map to remain in effect for the midterm elections.

The Trump Administration barred a Somali World Cup referee from entering the US because of his ties to suspected members of an Islamic terrorist organization. So as a “take that, Trump” gesture, the mayor of Toronto declared that he was welcome to come there.

So if you’re in Toronto, you might want to go on vacation until the World Cup is over.

The State Department announced Wednesday that it’s dismantling “birth tourism” networks across Africa and Europe. They’re part of a birth tourism industry that uses fraudulent documents and visa “fixers” to get foreign nationals into the US, where they give birth on US soil to exploit our “birthright citizenship” policy and gain US citizenship for their offspring. Decades later, those children can get green cards for their parents and bring in their families.

Breitbart.com has more details on the busting of these birth tourism rings, which we found fascinating, considering how many times we’ve been told by Democrats that they don’t exist.

Finally, the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Callais v. Louisiana was game-changing, as it severely limited the drawing of race-based House districts. But another decision may be coming that could be even more impactful in ending government-enforced racism. Josh Blackman at Reason explains the history and stakes, and how “earth-shattering” the new opinion is by the Office of Legal Counsel, finding that the EEOC’s guidelines on “disparate impact” under Title VII are unconstitutional.

What this means is that employers shouldn’t be accused of discrimination just because they don’t have a workforce that perfectly reflects the diverse community, but only if they have actively discriminated against certain applicants. The opinion asserts that the Constitution is “colorblind” (we thought that was a given, but apparently, this is novel in the legal world) and that for the government to force employers to hire people on the basis of race to avoid a “disparate impact” on certain groups is in itself illegal racial discrimination against other applicants.

This is heavy reading if you aren’t an attorney, but it’s worth boning up on because it could soon become a SCOTUS ruling that finally ends reverse racism in hiring. We expect HR Departments to fight it tooth and nail and try to find clever ways to circumvent it.

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