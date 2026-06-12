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David Williams's avatar
David Williams
1h

The Democrats have a couple of things and the first one is the race card and hate. They hate Trump because he’s finding their scams and fraud. They investigated Trump for over ten years and found nothing so they made up a charge and had a kangaroo court with a crooked judge just so they could say he’s a felon. But We The People saw right through their lies and voted for him because we knew he would do the best for the American people. God bless and keep our President safe in Jesus Christ name Amen

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
29m

The permanent political class keeps producing these unserious cable-news revolutionaries who confuse volume with courage and racial demagoguery with leadership. Crockett’s act is not civil-rights advocacy. It is brand management for the grievance economy. A teenager is dead. A jury rendered a verdict. The victim’s family deserves dignity, not another elected performance artist turning their loss into content. The Deep State-media complex rewards this behavior because outrage is the product and division is the distribution model. Crockett is not solving anything. She is reheating poison. She should get with Al Green, buy a food truck, and let the voters smell how they cook the bullshit and serve it up hot.

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