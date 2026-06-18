Here’s more on the FBI arrest of a group of people who were allegedly plotting a drone and sniper attack on the UFC 250 crowd at the White House. And a heroine has emerged in this story: the mother of a 19-year-old accused conspirator became alarmed by his recent radical behavior, communications and firearms purchases and tipped off the FBI about him.

Seven people were arrested in the alleged attack plot, and the FBI is reportedly investigating 23 others.

Could we finally be seeing the return of consequences for political violence? In addition to the UFC 250 attack plot bust, fifteen Antifa militants have been hit with federal indictments for conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers and other charges related to anti-ICE riots in Minneapolis. This Breitbart article explains their tactics well:

They employ “a passive-aggressive strategy where extended blockades and jeers by masked participants are combined with controlled violence — such as throwing objects — to cause violence by exhausted and frustrated officers. This strategy allows Antifa’s various media allies to present the rioters as non-violent civil disobedience supposedly victimized by aggressive and dangerous federal officers.”

Except lately, they’ve become so emboldened by escaping consequences for their actions that the violence, like their rhetoric, is getting less and less controlled.

Meanwhile, some of their far-left supporters are showing up at the courthouse and trying to make trouble. They’re demanding the charges be dropped. It’s more likely they’ll end up facing charges themselves if they get out of line and attack any law enforcement officers.

As we’ve been saying for about six years, the refusal of Democrat officials to hold these violent thugs accountable convinced them that they were untouchable. It turned a bunch of nose-ringed keyboard jockeys into imaginary “social justice warriors.” Maybe once enough of them go to prison for their violent attacks, the rest will realize that consequences are back and go find something more productive to do with their expensive liberal arts degrees, like serving coffee.

Leave a comment