Good morning. In today’s edition we discuss a Supreme Court victory for the Trump Administration, grand jury subpoenas relating to former CIA Director John Brennan, affordability and the government shutdown.

U.S. COURTS

The Supreme Court delivered another victory to the Trump Administration on Thursday, ruling 6-3 that it was within its power to restrict sex designations on passports to male and female, based on the sex a person was at birth rather than their “gender identity” (notice we did not say “assigned at birth,” which is the current PC lingo and which is as much a fantasy as “Lord of the Rings.”) Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “In other words: there are two sexes, and our attorneys will continue fighting for that simple truth.”

The majority ruled that “Displaying passport holders’ sex at birth no more offends equal protection principles than displaying their country of birth—in both cases, the Government is merely attesting to a historical fact without subjecting anyone to differential treatment.”

Writing for the liberal minority, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said trans people “will be subject to imminent, concrete injury” and have harm inflicted on them if they have to put their biological sex on their passports, but she didn’t explain what that injury was. Critics pointed out that she was the same Justice who said under oath at her confirmation hearing that she couldn’t even define what a “woman” is because she’s not a biologist, so she probably should have recused herself from this case.

Proponents of the Administration’s rule pointed out that a passport is an official government ID recognized by other nations and is expected to be accurate, and there are nations where someone who is discovered to be the opposite sex to what is on their papers could get into very big trouble.

Law professor Jonathan Turley has more analysis of this case, including an explanation of why it has implications for other laws involving transgenderism, since the SCOTUS majority found that transgender individuals do not constitute a “discrete class” that makes them subject to the Equal Protection Clause, as race and sex do.

INVESTIGATIONS

Chickens Continue Coming Home To Roost: Fox News has a report confirming what we’ve long chronicled, that DOJ officials in Miami and DC are actively preparing grand jury subpoenas relating to former CIA Director John Brennan.

As Bonchie at Redstate.com explains, it appears likely that any possible indictments would focus on Brennan allegedly lying to Congress about having no involvement with the discredited “Steele Dossier” when newly-discovered internal documents show that he not only used it as a basis to investigate Trump for Russian collusion, he overruled other CIA officers who objected that it was unreliable.

Possibly, the best news in all of this: if there is a trial, it would likely be held in Florida, not DC, where corrupt Democrat officials are routinely handed “Get Out Of Jail Free” cards by judges and juries.

RELATED…MAYBE: The New York Times reported that Washington, DC, Mayor Murial Bowser is under an ethics investigation by the DOJ involving a trip to Dubai paid for by Qatar. However, an unnamed Trump Administration official told Axios that Bowser is not under investigation and blamed the rumor on a disgruntled fired FBI agent. This story is still up in the air at this point, but you can find out what we know – or at least, what’s been said so far – at the link.

U.S. POLITICS

With Nancy Pelosi announcing her retirement (or being driven out of the party by the rise of younger socialists), GOP lawmakers said the best way to honor her would be to pass the PELOSI Act, banning stock trading by members of Congress.

Pelosi’s seemingly psychic ability to pick winning stocks (she and her husband have amassed a reported $240 million fortune on her $223,000 annual salary) inspired the creation of a mutual fund that mirrors her stock picks, and has vastly outperformed the S&P. But fear not, investors: even without Pelosi, there are still funds that track the stock picks of a selection of Congress members of both parties (NANC and GOP). Disclaimer: We are not financial advisors and have no opinion on where you should invest your money.

Good News: We’ve finally found the line that Democrat voters won’t cross. They’ll elect to some of the highest offices in the land unaccomplished empty suits, anti-Semitic socialists, and even a sociopath who fantasizes about murdering his political opponents and their small children. But one candidate who left an insane voicemail threatening her Republican Senator and hoping he would “die in the street like a dog” did NOT win reelection as a Helena, Montana, city commissioner.

When asked if her voicemail impacted the race, she told Fox News, “No comment.” That’s a phrase she should probably use more often.

Speaking of creative ways to tank a political career, Kansas authorities have filed perjury and vote fraud charges against the mayor of the small town of Coldwater, alleging that he voted in three elections despite not being a US citizen.

The disturbing story of Rep. Nancy Mace’s public claim of being the victim of sexual assault has taken another surprise twist with her ex-fiancé filing a lawsuit claiming that Mace fabricated the accusation in a scheme with a friend’s estranged wife. He claims she was trying to blackmail and ruin him, and is suing for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Responding on X, Mace called the lawsuit “gross,” “offensive” and “disgusting,” and said she would release more evidence Monday proving he’s lying to the court. All we can say is “Stay tuned until Monday,” and until then, this link has all the latest on this bizarre case.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

The partial government shutdown is over a month old and setting new records daily. It’s also starting to cause major problems for many people, including air travelers. Yesterday, the FAA flight cuts took effect at 40 airports, reducing the number of flights due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.

Meanwhile, there are reports of “some movement” in Congress to end the shutdown, but others say the Democrats have been buoyed by their electoral victories and think they can force concessions if they keep voting no on reopening the government and blaming it on Republicans. Establishment Democrats are reportedly scared that their far-left wing will be enraged if they cave without getting anything. News flash: they’ll be enraged no matter what happens. Rage is their default setting.

Meanwhile, Sen. Josh Hawley is one of the few Congress members warning of how this stunt could backfire tragically. He said, “All it takes is one little accident. And if people die? So air travel is nothing to mess around with.”

As for when this pointless shutdown might finally end, Sen. John Kennedy’s prediction is that “it’s at least seven days and more likely ten and very possibly two weeks away.” And then what? Do the Democrats really want to keep airports shut down through Thanksgiving?

U.S. NEWS

President Trump celebrated the fact that November 4th marked one year since his election (and he’s been in office for less than 10 months, believe it or not!) He wrote, “Our economy is BOOMING, and costs are coming way down. Affordability is our goal.”

It’s telling that he’s hammering that point home, since many political analysts say that’s the number one issue for younger voters who fear the American Dream is out of reach for them and who are falling for the false promises of socialists like Zohran Mamdani (if you think prices are high now, just wait until a socialist starts working on lowering them.)

But for all the sneering that Trump gets from the media, there’s no denying the fact that prices in many areas are actually going down, something the media told us was impossible under Biden. Gas reached a high of over $5 a gallon under Biden; today, the national average is $3.08 a gallon (it’s as cheap as $2.60 in red states like Mississippi, but that’s offset by overtaxed blue states like California, where it’s $4.69 a gallon.) When Trump took office, the average price of a dozen eggs was over $8. Today, it’s $1.84. And while there’s still some inflation, it’s not the galloping inflation of the Biden years, and some prices are actually dropping.

The latest analysis by the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute estimates that the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 is down by 2 to 3%, depending on the shopper’s strategy. An all-name brand dinner will set you back $90, while house brands will cost just $80. Both Aldi and Walmart are offering 10-person meal deals for $40. One of the few ingredients that’s notably higher is turkey, but was due to a bird flu outbreak, and there’s not much a President can do about that.

One of our writers was in Walmart yesterday and took a photo of one of a number of displays showing price rollbacks, such as Stove Top Stuffing (was $2.82, now $1.88.) Yes, our writers shop at Walmart. They don’t have personal shoppers like the overpaid snobs who work at CNN, which is why we’re much more in touch with reality.

Finally, while the young leftists who voted for Mamdani because they can’t afford housing should be happy to hear that rents are coming down and houses are becoming more affordable. Three major reasons for this:

1. In red states, at least, lots more housing is being built, to handle the huge influx of newcomers from failed blue states (red states don’t block construction for years with mountains of government red tape.)

2. With inflation lowered, interest rates on mortgages are finally coming down.

3. Millions of illegal aliens who were taking up US housing and driving up rents by getting government subsidies from the people you voted for are being sent home, despite all your efforts to prevent that.

RELATED: Thursday, President Trump made a live announcement from the Oval Office that the makers of the anti-obesity drugs Wegovy and Zepbound had agreed to offer them at deep discounts from currently high prices. Trump said this will result in Americans losing 125 million pounds by this time next year, “so it is going to have dramatic effects on human health in this country.”

There was some unexpected drama when one of the pharma executives felt lightheaded and started to faint. Fortunately, the Trump officials on hand included Medicare and Medicaid administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, who caught the man and checked him out, as HHS Director RFK Jr. rushed to fetch emergency help (which caused some liberal commenters to accuse him of running away, because they can always put a negative spin on everything.) The man was fine, and the event continued after a pause.

We’re just grateful that Trump’s health officials include an actual doctor. If this had happened during Biden’s term, the head of the HHS would have reacted by arresting a pro-life activist, while the Assistant Secretary for Health would have ordered the patient a sex change operation.

WEEKEND SECTION

“Huckabee” Fix: After this week’s elections, we’re sure a lot of you are feeling draggy and depressed. So for this week’s look back to “Huckabee” on TBN, we chose something that’s guaranteed to get your face smiling, your toes tapping and your blood pumping again. Let’s revisit the time when the blazing bluegrass band, the Kody Norris Show, ripped the roof off the studio with their performance of “Bluegrass Auctioneer.”

Bee Time: It’s the weekend, so let’s take a break from the serious news and see how the Babylon Bee covered this week’s headlines. Here are some favorites; you’ll find more at https://babylonbee.com/:

Weekend Music:

by Laura Ainsworth

This week, it’s my turn to offer my personal recommendations for weekend music. As it happens, Pat and I have just seen the fine new docudrama about Rodgers & Hart called BLUE MOON. This is a sad story about the unraveling of lyricist Lorenz Hart towards the end of his short life, but beautiful to watch, with great acting and the best movie soundtrack I’ve heard in ages.

So my three selections this week will all be recordings of Rodgers & Hart songs. First, it DOES NOT GET ANY BETTER than Ella Fitzgerald singing “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” with easy, minimal accompaniment. It’s just perfect. Some of the lyrics she sings here, I’ve never heard anyone else do. So, enjoy. I’m going to hit replay and listen again…...

A CONNECTICUT YANKEE was the last musical Rodgers and Hart worked on together, and one of the songs in that show is a favorite of mine, one I have used as an audition piece because of its dark humor (a specialty of Lorenz Hart). In “To Keep My Love Alive,” the songstress is bragging about how she always has been a true and faithful wife to her husbands, because when the urge came to stray, she would just murder them and move on! Fun times!

I think this bright soprano is the performer who originated the role on Broadway, Vivienne Siegal, for whom Hart specifically wrote the song. There’s an additional, final verse here that I’ve never performed and did not even know existed. Love this…

“Sir Mark adored me with formality

And called a kiss an immorality

And so I gave him immortality

To keep my love alive!”

Next, I’ve read that the most-recorded standard of all time --- not just among songs by Rodgers & Hart but by any composer --- is “My Funny Valentine.” I’m not sure that’s true, but the thought of it is one reason why I’ve never recorded it. Since just about everyone else HAS recorded it, let’s go with the best: Frank Sinatra, with a full orchestra and beautiful arrangement.

This is a lyric video, so Lorenz Hart’s heartfelt words appear onscreen as you hear them sung.

Bonus track: heck, even Elvis Costello recorded “My Funny Valentine,” and it’s really good.

Okay, I have to give you one more, a song with all the poignancy one might associate with Lorenz Hart. “This Funny World” gets me all verklempt, every single time I hear it. What a beautiful song, and even more so when given voice by Mary Cleere Haran.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.