Good morning. Today’s edition covers the Nobel Peace prize, Letitia James’ indictment, the leading Democrat candidates for Governor of California and Virginia and more.

INTERNATIONAL

On Thursday, Israel’s government approved the Trump-brokered Gaza peace deal, and the ceasefire went into effect at noon Friday local time. Israel has begun pulling back IDF troops to occupy only 53% of Gaza, while the clock is now ticking on Hamas’ 72-hour deadline to release all remaining hostages or return their remains. They should be aware that President Trump will have no patience for any defiance or delays. He’s followed Teddy Roosevelt’s “Speak softly and carry a big stick” policy so far, but if Hamas reneges on the deal, they won’t like where that big stick ends up.

And to absolutely nobody’s surprise, the Nobel Peace Prize goes to…Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado! We hope you had her in your betting pool.

In the grand tradition of previous winner Barack Obama, Ms. Machado has talked a lot about Venezuela peacefully transitioning from dictatorship, but hasn’t actually achieved it. Not to belittle her efforts, which certainly have required great bravery and personal risk. But it would be nice to see the Peace Prize for once go to someone who has achieved, you know…peace.

It should be noted that the deadline for submissions was last November, before Trump took office, so while the Nobel Committee could have picked Trump this year, they have a loophole that gives them cover until 2026. That also gives them a full year to beef up their security so that the leftist guardians of peace don’t murder them for honoring Trump.

INVESTIGATIONS

In an update Thursday night, John Solomon and Peter Navarro appeared together on HANNITY to talk about how “the process was the punishment” under Wray’s and Comey’s FBI. Whether a target was found guilty at trial, was forced to plead guilty, or finally had his case dropped, it was the PROCESS that destroyed him: ungodly legal bills, careers destroyed, families broken.

Two years ago, a longtime agent told Solomon that “one of the things that troubled him the most” --- even more than the unequal treatment of Democrats and Republicans --- was seeing how the FBI schemed to destroy people with “the process.”

Recall that when Navarro was taken into custody for refusing to testify before the J6 kangaroo court, he lived literally next door to FBI headquarters in DC. They could have just strolled over to arrest him on the one misdemeanor charge, or he could have walked there to turn himself in. They knew he absolutely was not dangerous and, in fact, had never owned a firearm. But, no, they had to use top-tier agents (SPIES) to monitor his comings and goings and figure out the most public and embarrassing way they could arrest him, deciding to put on their show at the airport when he was about to board a plane. (Yes, he happened to be headed to Nashville to record a TV segment for the HUCKABEE show.)

Navarro noted that the agent who led that operation and put him in handcuffs, Walter Giardina, was the one “involved in every single attempt to put Trump away over an eight-year period,” including vetting the Steele “dossier,” which led to everything else. The same names keep turning up over and over.

COMING MONDAY: Big J6 pipe bomb update.

Letitia James’ indictment: When it was reported that a federal prosecutor was refusing to charge New York Attorney General and Trump’s personal Captain Ahab, Letitia James, we suggested that she let a grand jury see the evidence and decide if there were enough grounds for indictment. Well, that’s what she did, and the grand jury indicted James for mortgage fraud. The evidence is still under seal, but it must’ve been pretty convincing. Previous reports were that she made multiple false statements on bank forms to get lower interest rates.

And in the “God must have a sense of humor” department, James was indicted for mortgage fraud on the very same day that now-President Trump was being hailed by world leaders and even hostile media outlets like the Washington Post for bringing peace to the Middle East.

Nevertheless, James declared the charges “baseless” and a selective political prosecution. We’re not sure how even she was able to get those words out with a straight face, after the blatant partisan lawfare she launched to bankrupt and jail Trump for the crime of taking out business loans and paying them back on time with interest. Is she shooting for the Nobel Prize for Hypocrisy?

Defenders are decrying the charges as “payback” and “revenge” by Trump, but there are two problems with that:

1. A Maryland grand jury that looked at the evidence indicted her, not Trump.

2. When they use terms like “payback” and “revenge,” aren’t they admitting that James abused her office to do something for which payback and revenge might be expected responses?

No one is above the law. When powerful people cheat, it comes at the expense of hardworking people. Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them. There simply cannot be different rules for different people.

If Letitia James objects to anything in the previous paragraph, then she’d better delete her X account, because it’s all verbatim quotes from her own tweets taunting Trump during the bogus trial she launched against him.

Being a Democrat in a blue district, she’ll probably end up walking, but at least she’ll find out what it feels like to go through the legal process that she gleefully used as partisan torture. And in her case, the charges are clearcut mortgage fraud, not something that requires having to twist the law harder than wringing out a bath towel.

U.S. POLITICS

Just Say No: The leading Democrat candidates for Governor of California and Virginia seem to be locked in a deathmatch to determine which one is the worst excuse for a human being. California’s Katie Porter got it rolling with videos of her cursing an aide and storming out of an interview because she was asked a follow-up question. And Thursday night, Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger upped the ante with one of the worst debate performances since Joe Biden forgot his pep pills.

In a debate with Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, Spanberger was asked if she stood by her endorsement of Democrat Attorney General candidate Jay Jones, even after his texts were released showing that he wanted to shoot the Republican House Speaker in the head and murder his children in front of their mother. Spanberger started spinning and deflecting like a Roomba robot caught between chair legs. Matt Margolis at PJ Media has more.

Just as a general rule of thumb for politicians, if anyone ever asks you if you endorse shooting your opponents and murdering their children, just say “No,” even if you don’t mean it.

This is an interesting blog post by Stacy McCain on why the Democratic Party has been taken over by freaks and nutjobs who openly fantasize about murdering their political opponents when they aren’t actually trying to do it.

This is a question we grapple with, as well. Believe it or not, we don’t particularly enjoy having to write so many stories about stark raving loons on the left, but that’s all they give us these days. Name a coherent, intelligent Democrat policy other than “TRUMP IS HITLER!!!!” We’d actually prefer being able to write about spirited, civil debates between two rational parties who bring different ideas to the table for solving common problems. But we don’t have that today.

You could argue that we still have a two-party system, but the intelligent policy debates are all within the Republican Party’s big tent; between, say, establishment types and MAGA/Christian conservatives, or moderates and libertarians like Rand Paul. Aside from John Fetterman, who are the rational voices of the Democrats? It’s a coalition of liars, grifters and people desperate to cling onto power by futilely trying to mollify an increasingly insane base.

They’re become a religious cult, which means that anyone who doesn’t swallow all the crazy dogma whole (socialism works, men can become women, everyone we disagree with is a fascist, etc.) is excommunicated. Those who stay are expected to cut off all contact with any “non-believers.” It’s no wonder they’re getting winnowed down to nothing but shrieking screwballs. If they lose again in 2026, we expect them either to become more violent or else start passing out poisoned Kool-Aid.

CRIME CRACKDOWN

In declaring Antifa to be a foreign terrorist group, President Trump vowed to go after the group’s international sources of funding and organization, which he called “Chaos Inc.” (shades of “Get Smart!”) Luckily, some people have already been ferreting out those shadowy sources of dirty cash, and it’s not all coming from George Soros. Here’s a report from Breitbart.com on where the riot-funding trail leads when you follow the money.

They say there’s a whole network of NGOs and leftwing donors, some not US citizens, pouring cash into an “entire ecosystem” of radical left organizations, of which Antifa is just one.

Also, an investigative reporter for TPUSA revealed that Antifa is heavily embedded in the homeless and housing nonprofit sector, and that NGOs in those fields have laundered over $100 million in taxpayer grant money to America-hating communists and anarchists like Antifa. In effect, we’re paying the rioters to destroy our cities. No wonder the left is howling so much over DOGE and Marco Rubio cutting off USAID grants to NGOs.

And if you’d enjoy a real “follow the money” deep dive, the Data Republican X account recently dug into who funds “paid protesters,” and who funds the funders, and so on down the rat hole.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post. Have a nice weekend!