The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
3h

The Nobel Peace Prize should go to someone whose actually done something on a grand scale. The winner hasn't achieved what the president of the United States has not by a longshot. Another snub by obvious leftwing pundits who simply hate Donald Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
3h

Read this article, "Sweden’s socialist experiment – and its cost to the country's economy", https://www.foxbusiness.com/person/a/david-asman, and while it's main theme, "socialism does not work", is certainly true and apparent to anyone with an open mind and a few functioning brain cells, the author summarizes the situation for the US by saying "it could happen here". The truth of the matter is that it's already happening here. We are already being drawn down by creeping socialism. The evidence is our love affair with hand outs and deficit spending. Thatcher's comment, "The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money.", is right on and we are already approaching $38 trillion "in hock" to other people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture