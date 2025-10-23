Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition includes stories about the Democrat Party’s candidate vetting problem, the US debt, a government shutdown update and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.

Ephesians 4:32

U.S. POLITICS

The Democratic Party seems to be having a serious problem with candidate vetting. In Virginia, their attorney general candidate Jay Jones was revealed to have sent disturbing private messages wishing violent death on a political opponent and his young children. Now, it’s been reported that he’s under criminal investigation over his community service agreement following a 2022 reckless driving conviction. He was required to perform 1000 hours of community service, but he’s accused of putting in 500 of those hours with his own PAC, Meet Our Moment. He was supposed to do service for a nonpartisan, non-political nonprofit.

Matt Margolis at PJ Media put it perfectly: “And this guy wants to be the state’s top law enforcement officer?”

Meanwhile, in Maine, Bernie Sanders-endorsed Senate candidate Graham Platner is under scrutiny for having a skull tattoo on his chest that was a symbol of Hitler’s SS. His campaign was already dealing with his old Reddit posts making offensive comments about blacks and sexual assault victims. Platner didn’t deny having a Nazi-themed tattoo, but said he’s not a Nazi; he just woke up with it on him after a drunken night when he was in the Marines in Eastern Europe. He’s since covered it up with another tattoo.

As with Jay Jones, Democrats are rallying around to defend Platner, seemingly forgetting how they savaged Pete Hegseth for having an alleged Nazi tattoo that wasn’t even a Nazi tattoo. Come to think of it, they also savaged him for drinking. Well, as we often say, if it weren’t for double standards, they’d have no standards at all…

Wednesday, Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey and his wife, Cindy, announced that a helicopter crash in Montana had taken the lives of their son Zachary, his wife Kelsey and their two young children, Vada Rose and Samuel. A third grandchild, Finn, was not on the trip and is safe.

Their campaign released a statement reading, “Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time,”

Of course, we will respect their privacy, but we hope they know that our staff and readers offer our deepest condolences and prayers for the Baileys and their family.

U.S. NEWS

We mentioned just yesterday that the national debt was almost $38 trillion, and voila! It’s already OVER $38 trillion! Admittedly, that’s the easiest prediction we ever made. Only this Congress could rack up a record debt while the government isn’t even open.

https://www.usdebtclock.org/

But is the US facing more debt than any time in history -- or anyone ever in history -- even a news story? Hardly. The big story this week, as Seton Motley at Redstate.com notes, is that “the idiots in D.C. have shut down the government. Because the Republicans want to continue spending at current ridiculous levels. And the Democrats want to spend even more than that.”

We know that, to quote Barbie, “math is hard,” but Motley’s article is a must-read for those who want to know how we spent our way into this financial black hole and the problems it’s already starting to cause to which our “leaders” seem completely oblivious.

Motley also has a Substack which you can find here.

CRIME CRACKDOWN

In breaking news as we were going to press on Thursday morning, the FBI announced 31 arrests as part of a widespread investigation of sports gambling called Operation Zhen Diagram. It involves NBA gambling and the La Cosa Nostra crime families, who allegedly defrauded victims out of millions. Those arrested include big sports names such as Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA guard and coach Damon Jones. An FBI news conference is scheduled for later Thursday morning, where more will be revealed. Stay tuned…

Yet another deadly truck crash has allegedly been caused by an illegal alien truck driver let into the US under the Biden Administration. Indian national Jashanpreet Singh was stopped by the Border Patrol in 2022, then released into the US interior. He’s now been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter for allegedly driving drunk and plowing his big rig truck into slow-moving traffic on the I-10 Freeway near Ontario, California, killing three people.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer following his arrest, but it’s unclear whether local authorities will cooperate, or how many Californians who miraculously survived driving on the same freeway as him will come to scream at ICE agents when they try to arrest him.

As for how an illegal alien obtained a commercial license to drive a potentially dangerous big rig, Jerry Wilson at Redstate.com provides the answer in just two words: “Gavin Newsom.”

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Schumer Shutdown Tracker: On Wednesday, Senate Democrats voted for the 12th time to reject a Republican bill to reopen the government at current levels of spending.

And just to be clear, the #2 ranking Democrat in the House admitted that they know families are suffering because of the shutdown, but it’s “one of the few leverage times we have.” So suck it up, families; if you have to suffer as leverage for Democrats to obtain more power and prove how much they care about you, you’re a sacrifice they’re willing to make.

INTERNATIONAL

Bonchie at Redstate.com has an important story that’s being tragically overlooked by the media. It’s part of the ongoing real genocide of Christians in West Africa by Islamic terrorists. This latest story involves the kidnapping of an American Christian missionary bush pilot by suspected Islamic militants in Niger. Bonchie also notes that while this atrocity goes on, all that some Western leaders can talk about is “Islamophobia” and the plight of the Palestinians. A must-read…

INVESTIGATIONS

Trump seeks $230 million in damages for expenses of defending himself from Biden’s DOJ, and he deserves twice that: Since Joe Biden became President in early 2021 and everything in the way of lawfare but the kitchen sink immediately started being thrown at the outgoing President, Trump has spent an estimated $60 million A YEAR on his legal defense.

So, we’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars, all going into the pockets of pricey DC lawyers to defend him against cases argued by other pricey DC lawyers. In addition to state investigations in New York and Georgia, Trump also was targeted by “Special Counsel” Jack Smith in two cases, the so-called “insurrection” J6 case in DC and the “classified documents” case in Florida.

(Note: as regular newsletter readers know, we always put “Special Counsel” in quotation marks when referring to Jack Smith, as he was never confirmed by the Senate as required. In fact, this lack of Senate confirmation is what led Florida Judge Aileen Cannon to dismiss his case there in July 2024. As she wrote at the time, “None of the statutes cited as legal authority for the appointment...gives the Attorney General broad inferior-officer appointing power or bestows upon him the right to appoint a federal officer with the prosecutorial power wielded by Special Counsel Smith.”)

As Julie Kelly writes in a new report, “Starting as early as the spring of 2021, the President and his team had to fight non-stop DOJ attempts to obtain presidential records, attorney-client privileged material, and other evidence related to both investigations. (This does not include what Team Trump spent challenging similar demands by the January 6 Select Committee.)” It was ridiculous.

Kelly makes the case that Trump and others who were victimized by the weaponized legal system are entitled to damages, not just to pay them back for the monumental financial hit but also “to ensure this doesn’t happen again.” It does seem certain that if Trump’s tormenters get to just ride off into the sunset, this same sort of thing will become routine. Why wouldn’t it?

In her words, “To ensure it does not happen again, Trump and every single Trump associate, White House aide, Republican lawmaker, and longtime friend ensnared by the greasy hooks of the Biden DOJ and Jack Smith in particular should be paid back in full and then some.” Send the message “that political lawfare has a very big cost in more ways than one.”

(Trump was very fortunate that he had the resources to fight back; some of his associates were financially ruined and forced into plea deals not because they believed they were guilty of anything but because they didn’t have the money to keep fighting the federal government.)

President Trump is reportedly seeking a total of $230 million in damages for defending himself, both in the “Russia collusion” case and the two criminal cases brought by Jack Smith. According to Kelly, Trump’s pending tort claim regarding the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Smith’s indictment of him for allegedly possessing classified documents, which was filed in 2024 before he re-won the presidency, seeks punitive damages of $100 million.

Read the Full Story →

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.

Share The Huckabee Post