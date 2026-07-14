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dave allen's avatar
dave allen
3h

...and we've already seen plenty of cases of explosive diarrhea linked to word salads...

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L. D-Young's avatar
L. D-Young
2h

Having lived on the Left Coast in uber-blue Washington State my entire adult life, I can say that watching The Emerald City of Seattle decompose to a crime ridden, drug smothered, homeless sewer has convinced me that red states have a whole lot more sense. No, I don't think they're perfect, I've seen problems there too. But at least red states don't actively try to destroy, over tax and have systematic election fraud to insure one party rule. BTW: Has anybody ever thought of starting a polling company that is unbiased and trustworthy? Although, I took statistics in college and the professor said on day one, if you don't like the outcome of a poll, change the data. Easiest thing in the world to manipulate. So polls are kind of useless these days.

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