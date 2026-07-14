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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

For with God nothing shall be impossible. Luke 1:37

US Central Command carried out a successful, five-hour wave of attacks on military targets across Iran. They posted on X, “CENTCOM forces employed precision munitions against Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities,” to “further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping.”

A new blockade against shipping traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports is set to begin at 4 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday. President Trump said the US will charge a 20 percent fee on cargo moving through the Strait of Hormuz to repay “all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World.”

The news caused oil prices to rise back over $80 a barrel.

Iran’s attacks on its neighbors are still not convincing them to turn against the US. Qatar called Iran’s attacks on commercial ships that broke the ceasefire “unacceptable” and “a dangerous escalation.” Bahrain said in a statement that their air defenses had “intercepted and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial aggressions” on Tuesday morning, calling Iran’s “deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property” both sinful and “a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.” And the UAE denounced Iran for a missile attack on two of its national tankers, killing one crew member and injuring eight others.

Iran is also ramping up threats against other nations’ leaders. One former Iranian commander threatened Trump, claiming the IRGC is easily capable of assassinating him inside the White House.

And an Iranian newspaper published a “revenge list” of 13 foreign leaders who should be targeted for assassination. In addition to Trump, Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, Mike Huckabee and Benjamin Netanyahu, it includes such names as British PM Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. We have no idea why they think the French leader is a military threat, and they might want to keep Starmer in place so that if Iranians ever overthrow their terrorist-supporting leaders, there will be at least one nation that welcomes them to move in.

Say what you will about Iran’s leaders, but they really know how to win friends and influence people.

One Middle East analyst said the problem is likely that the initial wave of attacks that killed Iran’s political leadership fractured the government so that political leaders who agree to terms with the US see those terms violated by military commanders who don’t want peace, they just want chaos, figuring that if they drag out the war until the US midterm elections, the people will turn against Trump and elect Democrats who will cut and run and hand Iran a victory. Seems plausible.

Trump seems to agree. He said that dragging out negotiations “is what they’ve done for 47 years. The difference is nobody negotiated like I do. And this should have been done by Bush and Obama and Biden and people before them.”He added that if he hadn’t taken action to stop them from obtaining nuclear warheads, there wouldn’t be an Israel and maybe no Middle East.

Just last week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was boasting of how socialism was proving to be a big success, until experts pointed out that the successes he was citing – passing a record-spending budget, record low shootings, etc. – are the result of things that socialism had nothing to do with. That includes the state bailing out the city’s budget to prevent him from imposing a crippling property tax and a tough-on-crime initiative launched by the police commissioner long before he was even elected. Most of his socialist promises, such as free buses and government-run grocery stores, have yet to materialize.

We suppose you could argue that his order to keep thermostats at 78 during a heat wave because of insufficient energy did achieve his promised “warmth of collectivism.”

Anyone with any knowledge of history knows that socialism fails tragically wherever it is tried, resulting in widespread shortages, ruined economies and corrupt governments that oppress the people to keep them from overthrowing socialism. The reason it’s rising among young Americans is they haven’t been taught real history in schools; instead, they’ve been indoctrinated into socialism, which always comes into power on a wave of lies and false promises.

But if you want to see the real results of socialist or at least socialist-adjacent far-left policies, you don’t have to crack open a dusty history book. A new CNBC study ranked states on their cost of living. It found that while Democrats are running on restoring “affordability,” the most affordable states to live in are red states, with nine out of ten of the most expensive being Democrat-run. The one expensive red state is Florida, and that’s because of two reasons unrelated to GOP policies: the high cost of hurricane insurance and high property values due to so many people moving there from blue states.

In New York City, just the impending start of Mamdani’s socialist plans has been enough to cause economic disaster. The median rent in Manhattan just hit an all-time high of $5,295 a month, a nearly 10 percent increase year-over-year compared to a previous average of 8.8 percent.

And a New York Post study found that due to Mamdani’s targeting of the “wealthy,” so many millionaires have left New York that it’s cost the state $11 billion in lost tax revenue so far. With so many people fleeing, why is there still demand for housing? Because nearly 40% of those units are now occupied by foreign-born residents, the same demographic responsible for electing Mamdani. And now you know why Democrats fight like rabid badgers to keep the border open and stop deportations.

Seems to us that anyone who lived through Joe Biden’s reign of terror and still thinks that Democrat policies lower prices must have the longterm memory of a fruit fly.

Stephen Kruiser at PJ Media notes the buyers’ remorse New Yorkers are already feeling for entrusting the Mayor’s office to this inexperienced socialist nepo baby and how they’re now realizing they have several more years of “being stuck in the backseat of the Commiemobile for this bumpy ride.” He sums it up well:

“Seriously, everything that these people touch turns into a fetid cesspool of awful.”

It’s not just in New York where far-left policies and spending are making life unbearably unaffordable. The Little Old Lady from Pasadena may have to sell her hot rod just to pay her tax bill, including a proposed new 10% tax on parking.

Even selling her car won’t help. As George Harrison wrote, “If you take a walk, I’ll tax your feet.”

Michigan health officials say that the source of an outbreak of explosive diarrhea is likely lettuce or salad greens. See, we told you to stay away from salads. Those things will kill you!

Today’s Must-Read: J.D. Rucker examines the popular narrative that in the conflict between science and faith, only science is “evidence-based,” He says that it’s not only incorrect, but one of the world’s top scientists already admitted and explained the bias of scientists back in the1990s.

Obama-appointed judge goes scorched-earth against Trump attorneys in IRS case: She heard from a group of retired judges requesting an inquiry into Trump’s settlement in his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over leaked tax returns, alleging Trump had defrauded the court.

She launched an investigation into that settlement, which had resulted in the $1.77 billion “anti-weaponization” fund (what Trump’s critics were calling a slush fund, apparently now dead).

She blasted the DOJ and referred Trump’s private attorneys --- including now-acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward --- to the Florida Bar for disciplinary action. She even blocked one of Trump’s attorneys from appearances in the Southern District of Florida for the next year.

She is Miami-based U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams.

“Court finds that this matter was brought for an improper purpose,” Obama appointee Williams wrote in a 56-page opinion, “to gain the imprimatur of judicial legitimacy for a ‘settlement’ that had no viable basis in law or fact.”

Trump’s intention, as you know, was to use the money to help pay people back who had been unfairly targeted by the Biden administration, mostly those whose lives had essentially been destroyed in the widespread pursuit and persecution that followed J6.

The suit was filed in January on behalf of President Trump, sons Eric and Don Jr., and the Trump Organization, after they all had had their tax returns leaked.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, this finding by Judge Williams has made anti-Trump attorney Norm Eisen very happy. He posted on X, “BREAKING: Huge victory—federal judge rules Trump’s IRS suit was a sham from day one, reopening the case & exposing the $1.8B slush fund. Proud to fight alongside DDAction and Platkin LLP. Accountability wins today.”

We looked for more on Democracy Defenders in Action, but they’ve posted nothing on their website.

As for the New Jersey firm of Platkin LLP, it represents “individuals and organizations seeking to effect systemic change in the government or private sector.” You get the idea.

https://www.platkinllp.com

The Platkin website links to a story from CNN describing how Judge Williams ruled that Trump acted “in bad faith” by bringing it. “The nature of the suit itself and the conduct of the Parties and counsel from its filing make plain that this was an attempt to use the Court to provide some legitimacy to an agreement to confer immunity to people and entities affiliated with the President and to earmark billions of dollars from American taxpayers to redress grievances not defined in the law,” she wrote.

“In abdicating its responsibility to zealously defend the interests of the United States, the Government entered into a ‘settlement’ that deviated from its litigation posture in similar actions, disregarded DOJ policies, and accomplished objectives beyond those authorized, as well as those specifically prohibited by law.”

The provision of the settlement that CNN called on “dubious legal ground” was a memorandum from Todd Blanche, added the day after the DOJ announced the settlement, prohibiting the IRS from investigating Trump, his family or his businesses for past tax issues, or even other types of claims, for any conduct that pre-dated the deal. Judge Williams said this piece of the settlement “directly contravenes” federal law that bars Presidents and other executive branch leaders from influencing tax audits.

We’re not attorneys, but our guess is that Blanche included this provision to protect the Trumps from future retaliation by a Democrat administration. CNN implies as much when it says, “...the new order from the judge could undermine any attempt by Trump to use the purported settlement as a defense in court, if a future administration brings a claim against him, his family, or his businesses.”

Williams also said that the two attorneys she was citing, Blanche and Woodward, should have recused themselves from this case because they had previously worked for clients who stood to benefit from the anti-weaponization fund. (They had represented J6 defendants, which we can’t help but suspect put a black mark by their names with this judge. Woodward had also defended a Trump aide who was prosecuted along with Trump in the Mar-a-Lago “classified” documents case.)

Attorneys for the retired judges who requested the inquiry called Williams’ opinion “a victory for the rule of law.” According to the CNN story, her order indicates that these former judges could also be entitled to having their own legal fees covered.

Trump’s legal team said in a statement, “The IRS wrongly allowed a rogue, politically-motivated employee to leak private and confidential information about President Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization to The New York Times, ProPublica and other left-wing news outlets, which was then illegally released to millions of people. President Trump continues to hold those who wrong America and Americans accountable.”

The leak of those tax returns was actually part of a much larger leak, involving thousands of wealthy Americans, by a government contractor named Charles Littlejohn. He pleaded guilty in 2023 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

We asked Google AI for more information on the group of retired judges who wanted Trump’s settlement investigated. There wasn’t much to be had, though we did learn there were 35 of them, and they claimed the settlement may have involved “deception and collusion.” AI says they “have a diverse legal background” and “raised significant concerns.” They hail from across the country, represent both parties and thus emphasize “a united front on legal integrity.” Here’s a deeper dive, one that offers up a few names of the players involved but still doesn’t tell who exactly spearheaded the request.

Incidentally, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is scheduled to testify before Congress this Wednesday as part of his confirmation process to be attorney general, so don’t be surprised when this case comes up. Oh, yes, it will.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.