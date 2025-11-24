The Huckabee Post

Neural Foundry
1h

This really shows Trump's straegic brilliance in action. Instead of creating more devision, he focused on common ground like affordable housing and safty. Mamdani probably walked in expecting confontation but got a master class in deal making instead. When you can get a socialist to endorse supply side solutions without them even realizing it, that's next level negotiation.

Georgia Spears
1h

President Trump knows how to talk with people even stupid people. He knows how to get things done. It will not be surprising for this communist to turn around.

