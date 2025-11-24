Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s newsletter includes a X update, more on the Oval Office cordial meeting between President Trump and Zohran Mamdani and more news.

We need your help: The Huckabee Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of sea driven with the wind and tossed. - James 1:6

The Daily Caller offers a timely reminder that while Democrats rail about Trump not fixing their messes fast enough, they’re doing everything possible to hamper him, from shutting down the government to firing up their followers to attack ICE agents to blocking all his nominees in the Senate, no matter how well-qualified and non-controversial.

One of those nominees is North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker, who was chosen for the post of Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. He’s been waiting SEVEN MONTHS to be confirmed and get to work, while Christians, Jews and other religious minorities around the world are under attack and a Christian genocide is going on in Nigeria.

A spokesperson for the Senate Foreign Relations committee Chairman replied, “There is an important and complex process for vetting nominees that requires close coordination with my colleagues and the White House. When this nomination is ready for a hearing, it will be announced.” Question: Can we expect that all your ducks will be in a row by 2028, and how many people of faith will be dead by then?

RELATED: While we still don’t have a Religious Freedom Ambassador, the Trump Administration is considering sanctions and other options to stop the killing of Christians in Nigeria. Breitbart.com has more.

Fake News! Last July, 26-year-old Rutgers student Natalie Greene was found on a trail at the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve in New Jersey, bound with zip ties and her body slashed. She was working as an aide to New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew at the time, and someone had written “Van Drew is a racist” and “Trump W**re” on her body in marker. She reportedly told police that she and a friend were attacked by three armed men.

As the New York Post reports, the story unraveled upon investigation, and Greene is now charged with creating a hoax and making false statements to federal officers. It’s a fascinating read, with an implausible plot that ranges from her computer records showing that she Googled “zip ties near me” to her allegedly paying $500 to a “scarification artist” to mutilate her body according to her design. FYI: The cuts were real and will leave permanent scarring.

The one thing we can’t find anywhere in this story: The answer to the burning question, “Why?”

Why Women’s Fashion Magazines Are Dying: Glamour UK magazine just announced its “Women of the Year” Award winners, and they include nine “trans” men called “The Dolls” who “work tirelessly to empower, uplift and celebrate trans voices.” In other words, to undermine actual women’s rights to safety and privacy and to obliterate the very idea of womanhood.

Seriously, when is a conservative millionaire going to start a women’s magazine for women, put Melania on the cover, and put all the rest of them out of business?

Al Gore Hardest Hit – We’re only two weeks away from the end of hurricane season, and for the first time in a decade, no hurricanes made landfall in the US and there have been zero hurricanes in the Gulf. It prompted wags to say that since Trump came back and renamed it the Gulf of America, even hurricanes are afraid to mess with America.

We often say that the most time-consuming part of our job isn’t reading or writing about news, or even making jokes about it. The lion’s share of our time is spent tracking down stories and quotes and making sure they’re real and accurate. Trust us, today’s “news,” which forms the foundations of what millions of people actually believe, is filled with more balloon juice than the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

That’s why the world yet again owes a massive debt of gratitude to Elon Musk for revealing the truth about the staggering number of liars who permeate social media.

Musk’s platform X (formerly Twitter) instituted a new feature that reveals the nation or region in which accounts are located. For most of us, that’s no big deal, and it was originally supposed to be visible only to account holders. But on Friday night, whether by mistake or on purpose, it was activated publicly, and suddenly, users could see the locations of every account. It was as if someone switched on a kitchen light and sent hundreds of cockroaches scurrying for cover.

You know all those accounts claiming to be journalists or residents in Gaza, crying about how they’re suffering because of Israel? Turns out many are propagandists writing from every place on Earth except Gaza. One major “Palestinian” source was in Poland.

Likewise, many so-called “pro-America MAGA” and “right-wing constitutionalist” accounts that have been spreading the narrative that MAGA conservatives are racists, or have turned on Israel, or are abandoning Trump for socialism, were also liars and phonies located everywhere from Russia to Africa to Asia. One allegedly American anti-Israel account was actually based in (surprise!) Saudi Arabia. Some of these accounts had thousands or even hundreds of thousands of deluded followers – although we hope most of their followers were bots, which would serve them right.

Article 1 Article 2

And of course, it also revealed the foreign locations of a number of click-bait sites. Many of these phony spreaders of lies and propaganda abruptly deleted their accounts once the spotlight of truth hit them. Good riddance.

It’s stunning to think of how many allegedly reputable “news” outlets have built narratives about Israel, Trump, the MAGA movement and more on these spewers of deliberately destructive, divisive propaganda designed to sow discord, harm America and undermine support for Israel. Is it too much to hope that these outlets might now stop believing that “if it’s on social media, it must be true”?

If that X feature was turned on by mistake, it’s a “mistake” that needs to be made permanent and applied to Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and all the rest. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Charmfest: Friday, socialist New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was welcomed to a meeting in the White House with President Trump, and all the people who’ve never understood Trump are still trying to wrap their heads around what happened.

Far from the expected fireworks, Trump turned on the charm, welcoming Mamdani warmly, brushing off his smears of Trump as a “fascist” and his labeling Mamdani as a “communist” by dismissing that as just political rhetoric. Trump said he looked forward to working together to achieve their common goals, like making the city safer and more affordable for New Yorkers. And Mamdani, who might have been surprised to discover that the man he met was nothing like the cartoon painted by the liberal media outlets he no doubt watches, also smiled for the cameras with Trump and talked of working together – something he’s already trying to back away from, because all the leftist Trump haters who voted for him (and have never met Trump) are furious that anyone would be civil toward their imaginary Hitler.

But any Republicans who think Trump has suddenly gone soft on socialism really don’t understand how he works. Trump is a deal maker, and he will talk to anyone whom he thinks can be of benefit to him. He’ll put on a charm offensive, win them over, have them thinking, “Hey, I was wrong, this guy is a pushover!”…then he’ll walk out of the room with exactly what he wanted from that person. If these people can’t read “The Art of the Deal” or Machiavelli, couldn’t they at least memorize the phrases, “You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar” or “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer”?

Here’s a quote from Trump after the meeting:

“We had a meeting today that actually surprised me. He wants to see no crime, he wants to see housing being built, he wants to see rents coming down, all things that I agree with. We may disagree on how we get there. The rent coming down, I think, one of the things I really gleaned very much today, we’d like to see them come down ideally, by building a lot of additional housing. That’s the ultimate way. He agrees with that. If I read the newspapers and the stories that I hear, I don’t hear that. But I heard him say it today and I think it’s a very positive step. No, I expect to be helping him, not hurting him -- a big help. Because I want New York to be great.”

In that sentence, Trump conveyed that he’s a reasonable man who wants to help New Yorkers, and is willing to work with political opponents to make it happen – something the majority of voters say they want to see. He also conveys that he has some common goals even with a socialist – low crime, affordable housing – but they just “disagree on how we get there.” The big difference is that he knows his way works and socialism doesn’t. So he mentions the way it works – building more housing – and claims Mamdani agrees with that. Suddenly, Mamdani is endorsing supply-side growth, which works, not rent control, which doesn’t. And he was too dazzled to realize he was shifting his long-held policies– which is a good thing, because now that he has his first real job, he’s going to need some policies that actually work.

Some on the right will complain that Trump caved to Mamdani, which is clearly false. That’s like saying he’s a Putin puppet because he flatters his ego to get him to negotiate. Others on the left will claim that Trump rolled Mamdani. What actually happened is that Trump surprised him, charmed him, then educated him, which was long overdue and desperately needed. Let’s all hope for New York City’s sake that the lesson takes.

Further Reading: It might be too much to hope that Mamdani will start reading Milton Friedman and Thomas Sowell, but these two articles suggested by Instapundit would be a good starting point on his road away from socialism and into reality.

Must-Read: Kurt Schlichter also weighed in on the Trump-Mamdani meeting, and as always, it’s brutally hilarious.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.

Sample quote: “The idea that somehow the goofy commie foreigner that the dummies in the Big Apple elected to accelerate the ruin of their city is going to convert Donald Trump to the joys of Marxism is so stupid that it pains me to even address it. But that’s what they think. They think that Donald Trump’s going to go socialist, and their evidence is that he didn’t punch Ugandan Che in the pinko’s piehole.”