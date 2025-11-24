Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s newsletter includes a James Comey update, Jack Smith news, a shocking scandal in Minnesota, horrible news from Chicago and much more.

Part II of our newsletter will deliver later this morning.

INVESTIGATIONS

Photo credit: Yahoo | Pictured: Jack Smith

Updates on Comey case; also, the major intrusions by Grand Inquisitor Jack Smith

Please don’t pay any attention to what the mainstream media are telling you about the case against former FBI Director James Comey for obstruction and lying to Congress. We’ve heard from some of the most highly respected investigative journalists we could name about this, and they are the ones to take note of.

Catherine Herridge, one of the very best, has summarized the case thus far and will soon have more. She says she spoke to her “network of contacts” and also with six former FBI special agents, after asking them to review “dozens of records” including those relating to the discovery of those burn bags at the FBI. (She says they also reviewed the documents relating to the investigation that ended up in the hands of “Special Counsel” Jack Smith, Arctic Frost.)

“Depending on your source for news,” Herridge says, “the Comey case has been temporarily slowed by a procedural error or it is on the cusp of being dismissed.” Which is it?

You should know going in --- come on, we all do --- that Comey’s attorneys are going to use anything and everything to get the case against him thrown out on some technicality, because the prosecution has him dead to rights. The evidence strongly suggests that Comey DID give false information under oath to a congressional committee, and being an attorney himself and the director of the FBI at that time, he hardly could have done this unwittingly. (Note: The bar for perjury would have been higher, as the prosecution would have had to PROVE Comey KNOWINGLY LIED about a MATERIAL FACT. Attorney General Bondi wisely didn’t give the judge and jury in this very Democrat district these potential “outs” to dismiss the charges.)

You know about the recent questioning by the U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia, where the case is being heard, about whether the grand jury indictment against Comey was mishandled. Turns out, it wasn’t at all --- the entire grand jury did hear and vote on the Comey indictment. Much ado about nothing. (Sometimes we’re asked why we don’t devote more effort to covering this or that story; it’s typically because we either need to apply the “48-hour rule” to make sure our information is right or we think it’s going to be nothing. That judgment almost invariably turns out to be correct.)

Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, believes Comey will have to face the music, if not in the Eastern District of Virginia (which we do think is unlikely), then in the Southern District of Florida (which is far more likely). He says that Special Attorney Lindsey Halligan “has shown time and time again that she has overwhelming evidence that James Comey lied to Congress about his involvement in Crossfire Hurricane, the biggest scandal in American history.”

RELATED: If you didn’t see the Life, Liberty & Levin segment from Sunday night featuring legal analyst Jonathan Turley, be sure to watch that. Host Mark Levin focuses on the scandal brought to light by a whistleblower about the 197 subpoenas (!) for phone records sent out by “Special Counsel” Jack Smith as part of Arctic Frost, even targeting U.S. Senators and members of Congress, including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

(By the way, just wondering: If Arctic Frost was supposed to concern the rally on January 6, 2021, why, pray tell, did the subpoena for Rep. Jordan’s records include every speck of every communication going back to January 1, 2020?)

Turley said this was “stunning indeed” and that he didn’t think anything like this has ever happened before. “And it’s chilling, and it’s dangerous.”

“...You’re talking about the executive branch intruding so deeply on the communications of leading members, and...this really shatters the rules of engagement that have always existed. There have been some surveillance controversies in the past, but this shows how Smith just knows no limits, that what comes out of the subpoenas is a sense of utter impunity --- that there was no one there exercising a modicum of restraint.”

This is just what we were saying last week --- that Jack Smith recognizes no boundaries --- so it’s nice to hear one of the most respected legal minds agreeing with us.

Smith was confiscating the records of the Speaker of the House, whom Turley pointed out is the second in line for the presidency, and also the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, someone with “direct oversight authority over the Department of Justice.” Of all the judges who seem to think they’re the supreme authority, Jack Smith might be the most egregious example (although there’s some stiff competition from the likes of DC District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg).

The type of information Smith was collecting, Turley said, might potentially have revealed the names of “whistleblowers, journalists, average citizens seeking relief.” It might also “uncover embarrassing information about members [of Congress] that the Department of Justice would then have, on the chairman of the Judiciary Committee or the future potential President of the United States.”

Turley didn’t use this word, but can you say “blackmail”? Shades of J. Edgar Hoover.

If anyone you know tries to tell you the Trump administration is in “revenge” or “retribution” mode when it goes after players like Smith and Comey, just explain it this way: that these are people who went way, WAY over the boundaries, and if we don’t get tough and re-set those boundaries where they’re supposed to be, we won’t have boundaries at all any more. And THAT’S when you get an authoritarian government.

As Turley said, “I think it is nonsense for people to look at what’s being done here with this operation [the investigation of Arctic Frost] and say that it’s retaliation. This is a very serious matter.” The Arctic Frost revelations shattered any thought that the privacy of communications was being respected. “Smith shows how easy it is to find out who’s calling who, when they called, to be able to get this type of data.

“And you just can’t have a fully functioning legislative branch that is in that type of fishbowl.”

Apologists try to say, “Well, they weren’t actually listening in to the conversations.” (Note: actually, we DON’T KNOW if someone might have been doing that. We don’t have proof one way or the other, but…???) To that, Turley said, “So what?” What they went after still “reveals information.”

And speaking of Judge Boasberg and his gag order on the phone companies about the subpoenas, Turley had some choice words about him, too: “The insidious aspect of this is you’re not only allowing the executive branch to intrude on legislative communications and their confidentiality, but you have this judge saying, ‘Don’t tell anybody about it.’ Well, the ‘anybody’ happens to be people with oversight authority of the Justice Department for abuses like this!”

“...It’s just mind-boggling to see this unfold. But every day, we learn how [much] broader and broader this was.” Turley described this group of judges and prosecutors as “an impulse-buy culture.” As in, sure, let’s get the records on everybody! “Otherwise, how do you come up with a list like this?”

Levin asked an excellent question: Why wasn’t Attorney Merrick Garland’s name on any of this? Turley said this was consistent with what many believe about Garland today, that he was “a bit of an empty suit.” Garland “doesn’t seem to be involved in any of this stuff.” Under micromanagers such as Ed Meese or Bill Barr, he said, prosecutors would NEVER have been able to pull this off under the radar.

“So either Garland knew about it and failed to exercise a modicum of control, or he was just completely, again, out of the loop,” Turley said. “And either one of those potential outcomes is chilling.” This was “an amazing assumption of authority by the Department of Justice.”

This is consistent with what we’ve long speculated: that deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, an Obama holdover, was really calling the shots. In fact, Levin brought up this possibility with Turley, and they both thought she needs to be questioned. Wow, all the best legal minds are agreeing with us today.

Mark’s full interview with Turley on Sunday hadn’t yet been posted separately at FOX News as of this writing early Monday, but you can stream the entire show here. It begins around the 29:40 mark:

And here’s another must-see interview from his Saturday show. Recall our story last week about former FBI Special Agent Nicole Parker and her thoughts on the James Comey indictment. Since she has a new book out, THE TWO FBIs, and is making the promotional rounds, we have another excellent interview to share, which meshes well with what Catherine Herridge said about the James Comey case.

Parker thinks the FBI “has never recovered” from the damage done by the former FBI director. She said the good people at the Bureau were “sucked into the charisma initially.” Sorry if this makes you feel a little nauseous, but staffers actually had mugs at work that said, “COMEY’S HOMIES.” Still, “it didn’t take long,” she said, before they knew he had turned the FBI into “a political pawn.” The kicker was his shocking “no reasonable prosecutor” press conference on July 5, 2016, about Hillary’s handling of classified emails, which brought home to them what they were dealing with. Of course, that was when the FBI immediately “pivoted to the Russia Collusion Hoax.”

Working backwards, here’s the first part of the interview with Parker. Another must-watch. She says Kash Patel walked into “an absolute disaster zone,” so please keep that in mind when you start feeling impatient about accountability and reform there. They’re workin’ on it!

RELATED UPDATE: We’re going back to the Mark Levin ‘well’ a lot today, but what can we say? He had some great guests this weekend on these related topics. Miranda Devine from the New York Post was on his Saturday show to talk about the FBI’s investigation of the Butler, PA, assassination attempt on President Trump. Do not miss this. (By the way, Levin is right: Miranda DOES deserve the Pulitzer Prize. They’ll never give it to her, though.)

Also worth noting: Joe Concha told Levin that he had done a search on Sunday for the phrase “Arctic Frost,” one of the biggest political scandals in US history, at the websites for CNN and the New York Times. There were no mentions of it at all from CNN, and the only Times article that included those words was a story about an Arctic cold front. We assume there will be an Arctic cold front in Hades before CNN and the New York Times report any negative news involving Democrats.

U.S. COURTS

Judicial Megalomania Roundup: Here are the latest rulings by federal judges who think they’re the President.

Obama-appointed Judge Katherine Polk Failla sided with seven Syrian nationals, ruling that President Trump cannot end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 6,000 Syrians allowed into the US. The TPS program was supposed to allow temporary refuge for foreign nationals fleeing from wars or natural disasters, but it’s become a de facto amnesty program that goes on year after year. The DHS said, “TPS is meant to be temporary,” and there’s no reason those Syrians can’t return to Syria. Expect an appeal.

A Biden-appointed federal judge in DC declared Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to stop the epidemic of crime to be illegal and ordered a halt to it. She said the President “exceeded his authority” (we’re surprised today’s federal judges were aware of that concept.) However, she put a 21-day stay on the order to give the Administration time to appeal, which it certainly will. That should also come as a relief to DC residents, who have been enjoying substantially lower rates of robbery, carjacking and murder since Trump sent in the Guard.

Finally, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals put a stay on an order by a federal judge in Illinois to release 615 illegal aliens arrested by ICE. It’s only temporary pending appeal, but at least it’s a small ray of sanity from people in black robes.

U.S. NEWS

Get Woke, Go Broke News: Gilbert Dávila, a “marketing and diversity specialist” with a DEI background, has resigned from Cracker Barrel’s board under pressure from stockholders over the disastrous modern redo of the beloved American restaurant chain. Oddly, CEO Julie Masino, who was the public face of the epic blunder, was retained on grounds that removing her would “create too much chaos.” Really? More chaos than NOT removing her?

We think that if they’re going to keep her, they should at least make her complete one of those golf-tee games to prove she isn’t a moron.

When your answer to every problem is to shovel more taxpayer money onto it, you can’t be shocked when that money ends up going to unexpected places. Here are two of the latest examples:

(1.) According to a shocking report by City Journal, members of the Somali community in Minnesota have been involved in a massive fraud scheme involving fraudulent billing of Medicaid for children falsely diagnosed with autism. Nearly 100 autism clinics in Minnesota are under investigation after autism claims in the state grew from $3 million in 2018 to $399 million in 2023. One in 16 Somali four-year-olds was diagnosed with autism, triple the state average (Don’t blame the vaccine for that.) Other state programs have shown similar suspicious bloat, such as the Medicaid Housing Stabilization Services program, which leaped from $2.6 million in 2021 to $104 million in 2024.

Worse, much of the taxpayer money that was stolen under the nose of VP candidate and Gov. Tim Walz was sent back to Somalia, where it allegedly is one of the top funding sources for terrorist groups.

US Attorney Joe Thompson said this is not just overbilling or isolated fraud, it’s part of a web of massive fraud schemes that have stolen billions of dollars of the taxpayers’ money.

(2.) Speaking of “massive,” in 1977, states were allowed to use SNAP benefit money (i.e., food stamps) for the Restaurant Meals Program, to help homeless people with no access to kitchens obtain food. Over the decades, it’s grossly expanded to many more recipients and nine states. This week, Sen. Joni Ernst revealed that from June 2023 to May 2025, more than $475 million of tax money was spent on fast food meals from places like McDonalds and Domino’s Pizza, mostly in blue states. The most blatant is California, where “CalFresh” benefits can be used at Jack in The Box.

Ernst said, “The ‘N’ in SNAP stands for nutrition, not nuggets with a side of fries.” She’s introduced a bill to rein in the program called the “McSCUSE ME” Act. We expect fierce opposition from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Charles Foehner, a 67-year-old retired doorman from Queens, was sentenced to four years in prison for shooting and killing an armed man who was trying to rob him outside his home. It was part of a plea deal to avoid up to 25 years because he possessed unlicensed firearms. He said he started carrying a gun because he feared the rising crime. The assailant had a history of mental illness and at least 15 prior arrests, and security footage captured him lunging at Foehner despite being warned that he had a gun.

Note: This is what the gun laws are like in New York City now. Imagine what they’ll be like under Mamdani.

RELATED: In a horrific assault in Chicago, a woman was sitting on a train looking at her phone when a man doused her with gasoline and set her on fire while yelling, “Burn alive, b***h!” She ran out onto the platform, where bystanders doused the flames. She suffered severe burns and is in critical condition, so please remember her in your prayers.

The assailant has a history of mental problems and a long rap sheet of criminal charges, including pending charges, and shouldn’t have been walking around loose. But of course, he was.

U.S. POLITICS

Seditious Democrats?

By Kenneth Allard

Are our esteemed Democratic congressional leaders – 2 senators and four congressmen - on solid ground when they complain about President Trump issuing “illegal orders”? Or is this just another of their repeated policy smokescreens meant to harass and confuse?

A bit of history: I first heard that term during basic training in late 1969 at Fort Dix NJ. Since most of us were headed to Vietnam, the Army decided that the frequent headlines then breaking about the My Lai massacre represented a “teachable moment” for anxious draftees. Our drill sergeants – all hard-bitten Vietnam veterans – wore sardonic expressions as a JAG captain barely old enough to shave outlined the laws of land warfare, emphasizing the consequences if we violated them.

As those grim realities sunk in, waves of apprehension swept the room. Finally, a soldier worked up the nerve to ask a question. david@“Sir, you mean that even though I go over to the Nam, follow my orders and even risk my life to carry them out, you mean that Uncle Sam might still lock my ass in jail?” The subsequent roar of laughter somewhat eased the tension, even as our drill sergeants nodded knowingly, effectively answering that trooper’s question with a resounding YES! The real learning took place over the next few days as our sergeants told us in very personal terms about balancing the soldier’s first duty - the mission –with coming back alive. A proper balance began by ensuring that the orders were consistent with the law, had been issued by competent authority and, even more important, clearly made sense. Basically, good soldiers always asked good questions!

Those lessons remained valid long after the specter of Vietnam faded and the Army began our long march to recovery. Along the way, improbable circumstances sent me first to the West Point faculty and then the National War College, where I became a student (and occasional practitioner) of American civil-military relations. If you watched Ken Burns’ recent series on the American Revolution, then you glimpsed the origins of our founding beliefs about the proper relations between the civil and military realms. General George Washington was so adamant about what he termed the “exact subordination” of the military to civilian authority, that these traditions have overcome several awkward circumstances: the post-WWII “revolt of the admirals,” Douglas MacArthur’s egregious defiance during Korea of President Truman’s authority, and, most recently, General Mark Milley’s odious insubordination toward President Trump.

None of these instances – however controversial at the time – seriously threatened the stability of the Republic; nor could any have led to a “Seven Days In May” scenario in which fictional generals seized presidential power by force. Retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling also makes the useful point that “No one in the American military swears allegiance to any individual…Loyalty is pledged to the Constitution—and officers further take that obligation “without mental reservation,” knowing full well it may someday require them to stand with courage between unlawful authority and the people they serve.”

So what were the Democrats talking about without any apparent evidence of wrongdoing – or even anything specific enough to be called “facts?” Although he was being his usual outrageous self, President Trump also over-reacted to the unsupported Democratic assertion that “threats to our Constitution are coming from right here at home.” Nonsense but hardly sedition, much less anything that should have provoked a public safety threat to those six congressional Democrats.

Last week, Senator Jack Reed, ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee and my former West Point faculty colleague, went public with a statement that might bring a truce – but only of course if we’re lucky. Making the predictable point that President Trump calling his fellow Democrats traitors was “preposterous and ridiculous,” Senator Reed noted that the core issue was not “illegal orders” but the continuing military and naval buildup against Venezuela – to say nothing of the ongoing attacks against cartel drug boats. The senator also agreed with a sentiment attributed to former Trump national security official John Bolton about Trump’s Caribbean intentions: “I think he thinks about what will make him look tough but he does not think much beyond that.”

Two final points. The first is that, whatever its underlying flaws, the American civil-military relationship works best when pursued as a common goal by adults on both sides of the equation. The second is that, however satisfying to annihilate drug lords with airborne strikes that look divine retribution on evening newscasts, it is simply a matter of time before one of those attacks annihilates a group of nuns out on a fishing trip. Before that happens: Let us think more clearly?

Colonel (Ret.) Kenneth Allard rose from draftee to become a West Point faculty member, Dean of the National War College and NBC News military analyst.

UPDATE: If Amazon sold a “Democrat Response To Indictment Kit,” it would come with everything contained in Florida Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s response to being accused of stealing $5 million in FEMA funds. There’s “Political targeting,” “A distraction from the Epstein files,” “I will not be intimidated by Bad Orange Man,” “Attacking black and brown people” (“Free Race Card Included!”), and “Let’s move on so I can keep fighting for fairness.”

Bonchie at Redstate.com unpacks all of that palaver, noting that it makes no sense to expend a lot of effort “targeting” Cherfilus-McCormick, who is so obscure and irrelevant that the only reason most people have even heard her name is that she was indicted for allegedly stealing FEMA funds after a DOJ investigation that started under Biden.

