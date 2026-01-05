The newly-unsealed indictment accuses Maduro of running a “’corrupt, illegitimate government’ fueled by an extensive drug-trafficking operation that flooded the U.S. with thousands of tons of cocaine.”

Of course, that doesn’t even cover some of the many other crimes and acts of aggression against the US, including stealing an election that Maduro is believed to have lost by a 2-1 margin. He barred leading candidate María Corina Machado from participating and after the election, refused to give up power and tried to arrest presumed winner Edmundo Gonzalez, who fled to Spain. It was described as “one of the most egregious electoral frauds in modern Latin American history,” which is really saying something. Yet Democrats are protesting his arrest. It’s weird: we thought they believed that all election deniers should be imprisoned.

Maduro has also colluded with America’s enemies, including China, Russia and Cuba (a lot of Cubans reportedly were around him when he was arrested), and the Hezbollah terrorist group, as well as enriching himself by aiding major drug cartels. He allowed Venezuela to become a conduit for vast amounts of cocaine and fentanyl that was shipped to the US, killing many thousands of Americans.

There have also been claims that Tren de Aragua gang members were sent to the US over Biden’s open border to sow crime and violence to destabilize America, and that Venezuela has been involved in US election fraud. It will be interesting if he tries to get a lighter sentence by offering to spill the beans about that.