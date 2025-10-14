Photo credit: Fox News

Of the coming wave of indictments, founder and president of the Article III Project Mike Davis predicts that “when all is said and done, this won’t just rewrite political history; it’ll expose the deep rot that’s been eating away at our government for years.”

Davis is talking not just about “Crossfire Hurricane,” the FBI’s abuse of power with which we’re all familiar, but also “Crossfire Razor,” the one that took down the life and career of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency and --- for 11 whole days --- President Trump’s new national security advisor.

Going back to 2014, Obama and his team famously despised Mike Flynn, as Flynn had way too many ideas for streamlining the intel community and offering more (gasp) transparency. That would have been poison to Swamp-dwellers like ex-CIA Director John Brennan, ex-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and, of course, ex-FBI Director James Comey.

“Razor,” the other investigation that most people haven’t ever heard of, was an outgrowth of “Hurricane,” which Davis says went far beyond the usual political dirty tricks. As we’ve discussed, it was the weaponization of U.S. intelligence and federal law enforcement against a sitting President --- corruption of the scope that, according to Revolver News, “makes Watergate look like a 7-year-old’s tea party.”

Of course, that same “worse than Watergate” refrain has been repeated by politicians many times over the years, seemingly at every opportunity. But in this case, it really is worse, and Davis breaks down why:

1. “It weaponized American’s intelligence agencies against its own citizens.”

Watergate wasn’t anywhere near on this scale. It had to do with one political break-in.

(Of course, we would note that in the past few years, other intel operations have also been weaponized against Americans, such as Jack Smith’s huge J6 investigation in cooperation with the FBI.)

2. “It targeted a presidential candidate and then a sitting President.”

Nixon’s team was spying on Democrats during a campaign. Yes, that’s bad (and we would add that a candidate had been targeted before; see “Goldwater”), but Obama’s team continued to spy on Trump after he was THE PRESIDENT.

3. “It was built entirely on lies, and everyone knew it.”

All of them knew from that first January 2017 meeting that the Steele “dossier” was garbage from Hillary’s campaign. Their surveillance and lawfare caused chaos for almost a decade.

4. “It destroyed public trust in every U.S. institution.”

Watergate damaged the presidency at the time. Crossfire Hurricane destroyed the reputation of the so-called “Justice” Department, FBI and CIA. And, of course, the media are in the dumper, too.

5. “It’s still ongoing.”

As Davis described it on X, this is “an ongoing criminal conspiracy” and “the biggest political scandal in U.S. history.” While the Watergate scandal pretty much ended with Nixon’s resignation, we’ve still got deeply buried Swamp-dwellers to dig out and dispense with. Kash Patel’s FBI keeps finding more “Prohibited Access” documents that help them in their quest to put a stop to this.

And in Davis’s words, “Justice is definitely coming.”

According to Revolver, now that we’ve seen the indictments of Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James, both of whom tried to abuse the legal system to take down President Trump for non-crimes, the next one we’ll probably see indicted is former (as in fired) Trump national security advisor John Bolton.

Keep in mind, this reporting came from MSNBC, but the very reputable Just The News has passed it along. MSNBC reported Friday that Bolton might be indicted as early as this week. A Maryland grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case for several weeks, concerning allegations that Bolton improperly possessed classified national security information in his Maryland home.

Presumably, law enforcement was able to retrieve the evidence from Bolton’s house without sending in a team of 30 FBI special agents via land, air and sea.

From Flynn (part of a long post): “My willingness to challenge the political establishment and speak the truth marked me as dangerous.

“1. Dangerous to Barack Obama.

“2. Dangerous to corrupt actors like disgraced former CIA and FBI and directors Brennan and Comey.

“3. Dangerous to the deep state or now referred to as the Axis of Resistance.” (Note: that’s a term we haven’t heard before, but now that Trump is in office, it does sum up what they’re doing.)

“The DC establishment elite never expected their witch hunt to backfire. Instead of destroying POTUS Donald Trump and countless others, it exposed the corruption at the heart of the system. Americans now see the double standards, the abuse of power, and the weaponization of power for what it really is. What was meant to silence a few, awakened millions around the world to demand accountability.

“Hunt or be hunted.”

Democrats and the media (sorry for the redundancy) are desperately trying to rewrite this story now as Trump’s thirst for revenge. We all know good and well, that’s not what this is. As Revolver says in this highly-recommended piece, “This is what actual justice looks like when it finally claws its way through years of lies and left-wing cover-ups.”

Davis, along with another favorite commentator Matt Taibbi, the editor-in-chief of Racket News, were both on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo. Speaking of the “Crossfire” investigations, Taibbi said, “I thought at the time these should have been enormous Watergate-level stories; it was about surveillance of a major presidential candidate. Now, I think in conjunction with ‘Arctic Frost,’ we have all these senators who are finally seeing that domestic political surveillance has been a major unreported problem in this country for a long time.”

Hallelujah!

When asked specifically if there’s enough here to support a conspiracy charge, Davis referred to the indictments we’ve seen so far as “the appetizer indictments.” The “main course” is going to be conspiracy against rights, which he’s been publicly calling for ever since the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Davis believes “1,000 percent” that the raid on Trump’s home was really about finding and retrieving his copy of the first Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), now declassified, that said they’d found no evidence that Putin was trying to help Trump win in 2016. That was the one Obama ordered re-done to say the opposite and that Brennan insisted contain material from the Steele “dossier.”

The raid, he said, was “to cover up [the intel community’s] own corruption…This is the biggest scandal in American history.”

“This is Third-World stuff,” he said. “And I would say to these lawfare Democrats, justice is definitely coming.”

Taibbi thought “the Russiagate actors,” including Hillary, might be targets for investigation. Davis said it probably “goes all the way up to the top, to President Obama, to Vice President Biden, to Hillary Clinton, Comey, Brennan, Clapper…[plus] these lawfare Democrats who coordinated with the Biden White House to bring these indictments against President Trump.”

Davis mentioned that a new grand jury has been convened in Florida, presumably to examine evidence concerning the Mar-a-Lago raid. Buckle up!

BONUS FEEL-GOOD VIDEO: Between the sweeping changes in the Middle East --- including the release by Hamas of the surviving hostages --- and the long-due exposure and reform of the Deep State here at home, there’s a lot to be emotional about right now. Author, “Dilbert” cartoonist and persuasion expert Scott Adams couldn’t help but get verklempt about this during his Monday podcast. And we shed a few tears right along with him.

As you might know, Adams, who lives in the Bay Area of California, was shunned by friends and associates over his support of Trump in 2016, and at the height of “cancel culture” was even dropped by his syndication and publishing companies over comments he made that were misinterpreted. Even with all that, he’s stood strong for almost a decade, hoping for the kind of change in our country we’re seeing now, and, yes, he got a little emotional talking about this. He said his personal sacrifices were worth it. “This is why,” he said through tears.

For months, he’s been dealing with Stage 4 (metastasized) prostate cancer, but he still does his podcast every morning, seven days a week, even when he’s in excruciating pain. On Monday, he said he’s really happy he lived long enough to see what has just happened in Israel.

The whole podcast is well worth your time, but the especially powerful part to which we refer starts at a little over 16 minutes in. Later, if you listen through to the end, you’ll also hear him congratulate all Trump supporters, saying, “You were part of something amazing.”

“...And just enjoy being right. It feels really good.”

And, you know what? It really does.