DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength and my redeemer.

Psalm 19:14 KJV

U.S. News

Texas Shooting: Last Sunday in Katy, Texas, bullets began flying during the pre-game prayer at a youth baseball game. One team’s coach was struck in the shoulder and had to be airlifted out. Three men were arrested, and according to news reports, it was an “accidental” shooting where they were firing at targets nearby. The men charged with deadly conduct of a firearm were Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, 27, Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 23, and Ahmad Mawed, 21. Why do we suspect there might be more to this story? Keven Downey Jr. at PJ Media does…

The Times, It Is a-Changin’ – The New York Times, one of the pioneering proponents of the “Believe All Women”/#MeToo movement, published an in-depth investigation into a best-selling book, promoted heavily by celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, written by a wealthy socialite who accused her high school teacher of sexually assaulting her. Turns out it was based on “recovered memories” that came to her while she was taking psychedelic drug therapy.

She has no evidence or witnesses, and the teacher was never accused by anyone else, but his identity was inadvertently revealed and it appears to have seriously harmed his life.

The big news: Suddenly, the New York Times appears to care about truth again.

We’re sure that Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders would want us to share this story: Meet the Madison family of Cookson, Oklahoma, who decided to celebrate a nephew’s birthday with a budget vacation in Arkansas. While visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park, they used some dollar store tools to unearth a 2.79-carat diamond. Sounds like they’ll be shopping at Home Depot from now on!

The Internet is Forever: The, like, totally rational responses from the TDS set to the Trump HHS warning that medical studies show a link between prenatal Tylenol use and autism have ranged from demanding that Trump be impeached as insane under the 25th Amendment to pregnant women gobbling bottles of Tylenol on social media.

But the Internet is forever, and someone pulled up a 2017 tweet from the makers of Tylenol, reading, “We actually don’t recommend taking any of our products while pregnant.” They’re now backtracking, insisting that Tylenol is the safest pain reliever for pregnant women, and claiming that tweet was taken “out of context.” What they actually meant was, “We recommend pregnant women do not take any over-the-counter medication, including acetaminophen, without talking to their doctor first.”

At the risk of being labeled crazy, might we suggest that nobody, pregnant or otherwise, gobble entire bottles of ANY over-the-counter medication, no matter how cool a video it makes? And by the way, how transphobic are these Tylenol makers, using the offensive term “pregnant women” instead of “birthing people”?

Inspirational Story: Comedian Tim Allen said that he was so inspired by Erick Kirk’s forgiveness of her husband Charlie’s killer that, after 60 years of struggle, he was finally able to forgive the man who killed his father in a drunk driving incident when Allen was 11 years old.

Antifa Primer for the Leftist Media: This week, President Trump signed an executive order designating the violent, far-left radical group Antifa as a terrorist organization. Ever since, leftwing media members have been pretending not to know what this, how you say, “Anteefa?” thing, is. Or they’re playing (?) dumb and claiming there is no such thing, or channeling Joe Biden and saying it’s just “an idea” (if so, it would be the only idea Joe Biden ever had.)

So to drop some reality on their heads like Antifa thugs throwing concrete blocks off of bridges, here are a few stories to enlighten them as to what a terrorist organization looks like:

Stephen Green at PJ Media recounts some clueless denials of Antifa’s existence from the media, followed by a post from the Internet of their seven-point plan to stop ICE.

Matt Vespa at Towhnall.com has information on an “anarcho-communist propaganda” website frequented by Antifa members that called on “all anarchists across the country” to converge in the streets and “wage a carnival of war against ICE.” This was posted just BEFORE the radical in Dallas opened fire at an ICE facility, missing the agents but hitting three detainees.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo, who has exposed Antifa and was nearly killed by them, notes that the post cited above “also explains Antifa’s ideology: sociopathy, chaos, destruction and violence for the sake of ‘becoming ungovernable.’ This is why Antifa’s focus changes from Occupy-related rioting to BLM to trantifa. Anything they can use to incite violence, they will exploit.” (Sounds like some current Democratic Party leaders.)

At least Trump’s designation of Antifa as a terrorist group is getting praise from one person: A former Antifa organizer who left the group.

To those who claim Antifa is “just an idea,” he offers this message from an insider: “It is literally the idea of terrorism itself.”

Good News: The band is getting back together again!

In Case You Missed It: This story came out in June but was largely overlooked by the media. Maybe that’s because they would have to give Elon Musk’s DOGE group credit for exposing and stopping the biggest healthcare theft in history; a sophisticated, transnational scheme to steal nearly $15 billion from Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers. They got away with almost $3 billion before DOGE uncovered them. And if DOGE hadn’t…who would have? MSNBC?

More Of This, Please: A pro-Hamas arsonist in California who was branded as a domestic terrorist for a Molotov cocktail attack on a police vehicle, attempting to break windows at a federal building to throw in Molotov cocktails, and setting fires on the UC-Berkeley campus, was sentenced to 19 years in prison. For your own good, California, keep this one in jail.

If it weren’t for double standards…

Democrats on Jimmy Kimmel being suspended by a private company for lying, low ratings and alienating advertisers: He’s a victim of unprecedented and outrageous government suppression of free speech!!

Democrats on the Biden Administration pressuring social media companies to censor and deplatform conservatives: Well, sure, there’s “freedom of speech,” but we gotta stop misinformation some way!

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Overboard: Notorious “doom pixie” Greta Thunberg, whose 15 minutes of fame were up two years ago, has been dumped from the leadership board of the laughably ineffective “Gaza aid flotilla” program whose boats keep getting intercepted and turned back – when the crew isn’t accidentally setting them on fire.

It’s probably for the best, since life aboard her ship of fools was getting rather uncomfortable. Thunberg morphed from a climate scold to a keffiyeh-wearing pro-Palestinian activist, but the program is now in turmoil after Muslim crewmembers discovered that the crew also included LGBTQ activists. There might be “Queers for Palestine,” but it turns out the feeling isn’t mutual.

“HUCKABEE” FIX

We’ve had to bring you so much sad news recently, for our Saturday look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, we picked something that’s guaranteed to lift your spirits and get your toes tapping again. Let’s relive the time that legendary Nashville guitarist Doyle Dykes joined Tre Corley and the other incredible musicians of the Music City Connection for a double-time jam on the great old tune, “Avalon.” We guarantee you’ll be playing this one more than once.

WEEKEND MUSIC

by Laura Ainsworth, Huckabee Post writer/researcher

It’s my turn to suggest three Songs Of The Week, to take you into the weekend, and considering all the breaking FBI news today, I thought I’d make them all about spies and secret agents.

1. The great Junior Brown has for years performed a surf-guitar medley that wraps up with “Secret Agent Man.” If you’ve never heard that, you’ve just got to, right now. I just love that surf guitar sound that he still performs so masterfully. Pat and I have seen him play this medley in concert a number of times, as we always see his show when he comes to our area. It’s the kind of thing we also like to hear when we go to our favorite tiki bar.

It should be noted that Junior is a huge Huckabee fan, and that the feeling is mutual. We tried to book him on the TV show for ages, and he really wanted to do it, but it just never fit in with his heavy touring schedule. This version of the medley is from about ten years ago, a particularly good concert recording.

2. Now let’s go to the hit recording of “Secret Agent Man,” by Johnny Rivers. (Must confess, when I first heard this as a little girl, I thought he was singing “Secret Asian Man.”) Rush Limbaugh later used that idea.

The song was used for the opening titles of the American version of a British spy series originally called “Danger Man,” but called “Secret Agent” when it ran here, from 1964 to 1966. It was written by P. F. Sloan (who also contributed that fabulous opening guitar lick) and Steve Barri. This might inspire you to take Watusi lessons.

3. A ‘60s surf band called The Challengers recorded an album called “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” featuring their own version of that popular TV theme. Remember Napoleon Solo (Robert Vaughn) and Illya Kuryakin (David McCallum)? This music will set the mood.

Well, that’s my three. But I can’t go without also pointing you to my own version of “Goldfinger,” from my album of requests from fans called “You Asked For It.” This is very different from Shirley Bassey’s full-out vocal; my interpretation suggests a secret being shared, a cautionary tale about a dangerous man who is very bad news and should be avoided.

BEE TIME

It's usually hard to write satirical news stories that are funnier than reality, but this week, some newsmakers made the Babylon Bee writers' jobs easier by just handing them material that hardly needed to be exaggerated…

