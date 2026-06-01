Now that former Trump attorney Todd Blanche is acting U.S. Attorney General --- and likely also because Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard must leave to care for her ailing husband --- the very effective Blanche is seen by Democrats as having a humongous target on his back. They want him taken down.

Or, for those who would rather avoid references to guns and/or arrows, just make that a big sign. “SUE ME,” it says in bold red letters. Also, “DISBAR ME.” That’s right: it’s not enough these days to appeal to a higher court as prescribed by law; leftists appeal to their leftist friends at state bar associations to get Trump-associated legal professionals canceled and forever disbarred. Think Rudy Giuliani, whom we still hope will be vindicated during his lifetime.

Anyway, recall the recent dismissal of the criminal indictment of Democrat mascot Kilmar Abrego Garcia by U.S. District Court Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr., a Clinton appointee who ruled in a 32-page opinion that the prosecution of Abrego Garcia was “vindictive.” Never mind the evidence against him on allegations that he was a member of MS-13 and had been engaged in human trafficking, all of which seems beside the point to this judge. Law professor Jonathan Turley refers to his decision as “dubious.”

Turley, who in his earlier incarnation as a criminal defense attorney tried at least once to make a case for vindictive prosecution, says such claims are “notoriously difficult to prove.” Citing the 1982 case United States v. Goodwin, he says it must be shown that the charges “could not be justified as a proper exercise of prosecutorial discretion.”

That’s quite a stretch in this case, but Judge Crenshaw would have to be saying that the DOJ’s exercise of prosecutorial discretion in Abrego Garcia’s case was improper. This decision is what quickly led to the ethical complaint against Blanche by an eager “public interest” group.

But to quote Turley: “In both cases of selective and vindictive prosecutions, the Supreme Court has recognized that, as the Court explained in 1962, “the conscious exercise of some selectivity in enforcement is not in itself a constitutional violation.”

But he argues that there was “ample reason for Abrego Garcia to have been charged entirely [separately] from any retaliatory or vindictive purpose.” He was indicted for conspiring with six other individuals to “transport and move aliens,” including gang members and their associates, along with firearms and narcotics, illegally into this country, starting in 2016. The indictment alleged over 100 of these trips.

Evidence included a witness’ testimony that he had warned Abrego Garcia specifically against abusing women because it was “bad for business.” (Recall that he had previously been charged with spousal abuse.)

Turley notes that he had been one of the observers who thought Abrego Garcia did indeed need to be brought back from El Salvador, because of previous court orders. BUT...once he was back, “there were obvious reasons why...prosecutors decided to proceed with charges for his alleged criminal conduct in the United States.”

Turley thinks Crenshaw’s decision will likely be reversed on appeal, as it “simply works too hard to find a basis for dismissing the indictment…”

Of course, this is the opposite of how our judicial system is supposed to work. The idea is to follow the evidence you have and see where it leads, not to start with the result you want and work back from there to make sure you get it. Those who hate the current administration can’t seem to avoid doing the latter --- they’re so set on a particular outcome that they simply have to work backwards from it.

And now, as we wait for the appeal in this case, the left wants to go ahead and punish Todd Blanche in New York, where, according to Turley, “a Trump association is treated as far more incriminating than an MS-13 association.” If that seems like an exaggeration, note how Abrego Garcia has been “adopted” as a mascot of sorts for Democrat members of Congress.

To be fair, Turley also has a problem with the prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey over his “86 47” seashell post. He does say that has no bearing on this situation, though. And we would add that none of us, including Turley, currently knows all the evidence the DOJ has against Comey. For all we know, they’ve got something that very strongly suggests Comey meant that as a threat.

Turley offers a ray of hope, saying that while there’s still no shortage of rage, both inside and outside the New York Bar Association, “there are indicators that lawfare no longer holds the same cachet it once did.” He sees a possibility that “the New York courts and bar will restore a degree of apolitical, objective integrity to their ranks.”

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!

Sorry, couldn’t help that.

If there does come to be less emphasis on lawfare, it might be because Democrat leaders are finally tiring of tilting at Orange Windmill and instead want to push harder for the leftist dream of socialism.

Of course, our rueful cynicism comes from an outsider’s point of view, for sure, when Turley is in more of a position than we are to see that kind of change from the inside, if and when it happens. He says that “the odds are still much greater that Blanche will stay in the bar than that Abrego Garcia will stay in the country.” Let’s hope he’s right.

In a previous column, Turley cited “say-anything,” rage-filled New York Rep. Dan Goldman as one prime example of the purveyors of more impeachments and investigations. Goldman is being attacked largely for being the rich, privileged guy in the race, when there is SO MUCH ELSE to attack him for. The good news: polls show him trailing his primary opponent. The bad news: His primary opponent is a Mamdani-backed socialist, Brad Lander.

As Turley writes in this highly-recommended column: “It is not that anger has lost its cachet, but the subject has changed as socialism sweeps over the Democratic Party, particularly in New York.”

So, which force will prevail in that state: impeachment, lies and anti-Trumpism (Goldman), or confiscation and socialism (Lander)? To repeat an expression we find ourselves using more and more, it’s like choosing between the gas chamber and the electric chair.

Speaking of the targeting of Tulsi Gabbard while she was DNI, Catherine Herridge reports in a post on X that it was “well known in national security circles” that a CIA investigative unit had sent emails to several members of her Director’s Initiatives Group (“DIG”) to demand that they submit to questioning. What??

Herridge says this is concerning because it didn’t seem to be part of any standard security clearance review. So, what was it?

Though staffers have no legal expectation of privacy, this surveillance does not appear to have been routine. As Herridge writes, “The alleged CIA monitoring of the Director’s Initiatives Group was described as ‘tracking every keystroke’ on their government computers and devices.”

She refers to the story we reported about whistleblower James Erdman, who alleged the CIA illegally spied on DIG, “along with their investigations and contacts with whistleblowers.”

Some of the issues DIG was investigating included the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations, the origin of COVID-19, Crossfire Hurricane, surveillance by the Biden administration (ironically!), “anomalous health incidents” (such as Havana Syndrome) and “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Listening in on and reading these communications apparently required a specific IT work order, so it seems like a big deal. According to Erdman, “Someone had to request a technical change to the infrastructure.”

As Herridge reports, “...my reporting reveals additional allegations that the CIA denied DNI Gabbard’s investigators access to key analysts and officials still working in the CIA building, as well as relevant, highly classified intelligence held in compartmented programs.” Also, requests to review relevant CIA communications were reportedly blocked.

Herridge’s full post is highly recommended. Take advantage of this opportunity to see more of the in-depth reporting from this fine journalist that’s not behind a paywall.

In more evidence of politicization within the Biden DOJ, documents released by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa show that information was withheld from the U.S. attorney’s office running a probe out of the Little Rock office of the Clinton Foundation. At the time, there were three separate investigations of the Foundation going on: in Little Rock, New York, and Washington DC. Ray Hulser, then head of the DOJ’s “Public Integrity” Sector --- sorry, we can’t write those words without putting quotation marks around them --- did not support investigating the Clinton Foundation and appears to have been responsible for withholding whatever information the Little Rock field office didn’t get.

Margot Cleveland had details a month ago, but they sure fit with the rest of what we’re just now learning. The Swamp still needs a lot more draining.