The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
14h

I don't know about you folks but I am getting both sick and the creeps over having more to fear of oppression by the DNC and Rinos than over foreign dictators and terrorists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Angela L Lawson's avatar
Angela L Lawson
13h

Just wondering if these additional findings of the Orchestrated, Bought and Paid for January 6th (so-called) Insurrection aren't one of the main reasons Nancy Pelosi is retiring?

She was a massive part of this whole master plan, denying President Trump's suggestion to have the National Guard at the Capitol, enlisting her own daughter to film the entire incident with "special auditing" (of course), and her insistence on having the January 6th Committee formed.

When are any of these people ever going to get their comeuppance?

I say we finally need to see some "heads roll"!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture