Good morning. In today’s early edition we discuss several related stories, including the identity of the J6 pipe bomber.

Our newsletter discussing the government shutdown will deliver later this morning.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God. -Matthew 5:9

INVESTIGATIONS

Investigative reporters release name of tentatively identified pipe bomber: Though many had already been tapping their feet with impatience (stop that!), the name of the individual tentatively identified by gait analysis as the probable pipe bomber was released over the weekend. Yes, it is a woman, who at the time was a Capitol Hill police officer (!!!) and now works for...(drum roll, please)...the CIA. No, we are not making this up.

We like to follow the same rule Dan Bongino does, the “48-hour rule” (sometimes 72 hours or longer) rather than jump on a report that so often in the “fog of war” turns out to be wrong. So, pending more verification, we’ll hold off on reporting the name of this alleged key player in the pipe bomb plot, let alone posting pictures of her. (Two words: “Richard Jewell.” Look it up.) But the evidence is compelling, so for now we’ll tell you what has been reported about her:

She reportedly can solve a Rubik’s Cube in less than a minute and ran the 2018 Boston Marathon in 3 hours, 34 minutes and 9 seconds. She was a rising women’s soccer player until serious injury to her right leg took her out of the game permanently.

As the story goes, that’s why she wasn’t hard to identify by her gait, as the injury left her with a slight limp. This really is like something out of a movie.

(Note: some other news/opinion outlets went ahead and reported her name but chose not to run her picture and also included the disclaimer that they had not independently verified her identity.)

As reported by Steve Baker and Joe Hanneman at Blaze Media, “She was a member of the department’s Civil Disturbance Unit and a training officer in the use of ‘less-lethal’ crowd control weapons that were extensively used on the Jan. 6 crowds.” Her presence in that unit might have been one reason the application of gait analysis was narrowed down to a manageable group. The misuse of those weapons on J6, as you know, is an ongoing issue.

The forensic analysis that matched her distinctive gait to that of the pipe bomber produced a 94-98 percent match, which from reports is extraordinarily high. As The Blaze explains, this technology is “a software algorithm that analyzes walking parameters including flexion (knee bend), hip extension, speed, step length, cadence, and variance.” To those who might not buy into this, we’d say that anyone who ever immediately recognized a loved one at a distance in a poorly-lighted parking lot by his or her movement was using these same factors intuitively. Seriously, don’t you ALWAYS know?

As The Blaze reports, the suspect’s residence in Alexandria, Virginia, appeared to be under watch by law enforcement Friday night. “Two other sources,” they also said, “familiar with gait analysis who viewed the video comparison and the software analysis told Blaze News they concurred that the video samples matched the gait of the gray hoodie-wearing suspect.”

On the day of the rally, this suspect and other members of the Civil Disturbance Unit were caught on video repeatedly using so-called “less-lethal” weapons on the crowd but in a way that could have been lethal --- for example, firing at people’s heads. That’s one way to get an insurrection going!

We still want to see the video of this suspect’s slightly-gimpy walk in her normal surroundings as compared to that of the J6 bomber walking around the DC streets. But that’s probably coming. And it’s time for a DOJ press conference at which Attorney General Pam Bondi lays all this out.

Though we can’t (yet?) vouch for the identity of this suspect, be sure and read the full report from The Blaze for the additional detail and commentary it offers. We’ve covered much of this over the past months, but you might want a recap. As they write, “The prospect of a Capitol Hill police officer being the perpetrator, if confirmed, could recast the entire story of Jan. 6.”

The FBI knew more about J6 than they let on: John Solomon’s Friday installment of “Just The News, No Noise” featured new revelations from the chairman of the House J6 Subcommittee, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk (our hero). It’s obvious now, Loudermilk said, that law enforcement, in particular the FBI field office in DC but other field offices as well, had much more warning than we’d known, from multiple CHSs (confidential human sources) that there was going to be resistance (by “elements,” as Loudermilk called them) --- maybe even armed resistance, though that did NOT happen --- at the Capitol that day. These warnings even included the presence of Antifa to create a disturbance.

So, what did they do with the information? Amazingly, Loudermilk has “no tangible information” that this intelligence was sent up the chain. He also has no evidence that other agencies passed along their similar findings.

“There should have been even more security put in place,” he said. (Aside: WAY more security! There was hardly any.) “The National Guard should have been at the Capitol the first time Police Chief Steven Sund requested it.”

Loudermilk even speculates that, given the weight of the security concerns for that day, Trump might not have even given his speech. We think Trump probably wouldn’t have been deterred by such concerns, but Loudermilk does wonder, “Was there a political motive by some to let this play out?” That does seem very, very likely.

The interview with Loudermilk starts at 00:06:30 and goes to about the 20-minute mark.

Trump pardons large list: Late Sunday night, the White House announced that President Trump had issued “full, complete and unconditional pardons” to a number of people who were pursued by the Biden DOJ for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election. The big names include Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows and attorney Sydney Powell.

But the full list includes at least 77 people, although it’s “not limited” to those people. It encompasses all those who agreed to serve as their states’ alternate electors if the challenged election results were reversed, only to find themselves being criminally pursued as “insurrectionists” for something that has historic precedent. Fox News has more details.

Worth Watching: For an update on the James Comey case, Mark Levin on Saturday interviewed Gene Hamilton, co-founder with Stephen Miller of America First Legal. Hamilton makes the case that Comey is “a classic Washington deep-stater” who assumes the law doesn’t apply to him. Well worth your time…

Worth Watching II: The part of Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday interview with Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson about Jack Smith’s “massive partisan dragnet” is one to see as well. It starts at 00:06:40.

Report: Widespread effort to undermine Trump 2.0: The left likes to stretch words like “insurrection” and “attempted coup” to describe January 6, but here’s an example of a real one, and it originated from within our own government, specifically USAID, which was part of the State Department (your tax dollars at work!) until being shut down. If you’re a regular reader of this newsletter, you’ve already seen a lot about the domestic “color revolution,” as we have great respect for the expertise of Mike Benz and have incorporated his views about that.

This update shows the magnitude of that effort to have been much greater than previously known. We’ll have a full report coming up, but in the meantime, please read this piece by Demetrius Gardner in the Discern Report, from which you’ll learn much more about the so-called “global anti-authoritarian [as in, anti-Trump] movement.” Of course, those participants HAD to mobilize their “resistance” in this way, because, you know, duly-elected President Trump was such a threat to our democracy and all.

