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In Washington

The U.S. Senate moved President Trump’s nominee Jay Clayton one step closer to becoming Director of National Intelligence, after voting 51-43 to advance his nomination. Clayton, a former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission and current U.S. attorney in Manhattan, is expected to win final confirmation later this week.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) is under formal investigation by the House Ethics Committee after the panel announced it had received a referral from the Office of Congressional Conduct. As is standard practice, the committee did not disclose the specific allegations and emphasized that opening an investigation does not indicate wrongdoing. Gooden dismissed the news by saying the investigation was politically motivated.

In a WASHINGTON POST op-ed, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) says he was “horribly wrong” to campaign on eliminating the Senate filibuster and now believes preserving the 60-vote threshold is essential to protecting the country’s system of checks and balances.

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow enforcement of a sweeping executive order that would overhaul mail-in voting rules ahead of the November midterm elections. The order would require the federal government to create state-specific lists of eligible voters, direct the Postal Service to deliver absentee and mail ballots only to voters on those lists, and require enhanced ballot tracking.

Across America

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke has been indicted by a state grand jury on charges including criminal conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, and falsifying campaign finance reports, stemming from allegations that she accepted campaign contributions in exchange for helping a lobbyist connected to a state contract.

Democrat Paige Cognetti, the mayor of Scranton, is making opposition to large artificial intelligence data centers a centerpiece of her campaign to unseat freshman Republican Rep. Rob Bresnahan in one of the nation's most competitive House races. In a new television advertisement, Cognetti argues that northeastern Pennsylvania has a long history of outside companies exploiting the region and says data center developers should not receive tax breaks. Democrats and communities across the country are increasingly pushing back against proposed AI facilities over concerns about energy demand, water use, and local control.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to keep open Camp East Montana, one of the nation’s largest immigration detention facilities, by extending a “no-bid contract” with Amentum Services Inc. The decision comes despite mounting criticism from Democratic lawmakers and human rights organizations.

Early in-person voting has begun in Wisconsin’s chaotic Democratic primary for governor. The five-candidate field includes former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and state Rep. Francesca Hong, a democratic socialist who has energized the party’s progressive wing. Their only scheduled debate comes as voting is already underway ahead of the Aug. 11 primary.

Around the World

A powerful earthquake struck Japan’s southern island of Kyushu on Tuesday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency initially measuring it at magnitude 7.1 before the U.S. Geological Survey revised the quake to magnitude 6.8. The earthquake triggered a temporary tsunami advisory, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes, and damaged roads, bridges and buildings. The tsunami advisory was eventually lifted.

Finally, the ASSOCIATED PRESS shared rare video footage of a “supergroup” of over 300 Humpback whales caught feeding together off the coast of South Africa. Watch this amazing sight here.

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